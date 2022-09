There was a fat, borderline middle aged man wearing a boy scout outfit. Very disturbing.



I wish I could find footage of that.Been in an argument on another site about the sanity of the people queuing hours/days to look at a box. I'm questioning their sanity; others aren't (which in turn makes me question their sanity, then my own sanity in a 'is everyone else normal and I'm the mad one?' way.A clip of that would have given me outright victory.