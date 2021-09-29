You are missing the point. This is not a 'butterfly effect' argument. It is about a system which elevates someone to Head of State, for life, depending upon an accident of birth. (Or death, if Charles had died before having children).



And how, exactly, have I been nasty?



As others have said, this is a circular debate and it's not appropriate for a starred topic. If you want to talk about removal of the Royal Family, then I expect it's better to do it in the "Future of Britain" thread.What I will say is this: it's dead wrong to say the human angle is irrelevant. Debate 101 tells us that if you want to stand a chance of persuading someone to your point of view, you first need to make that person feel their position is validated. "I understand your position, but it's irrelevant" will only make someone dig their heels in and refuse to engage with you.That's not me I'm referring to - there's millions of people up and down the country who are feeling this. I'm largely not arsed, but I prefer to side on the human element because we're dealing with people. You can't divorce the two in my opinion.This is not about debating the country's future; this is about getting the country to a place where it feels comfortable even considering the issue.You are absolutely right on one thing - I am not an apologist. The fact that I can be accused of being so for showing a bit of compassion is a poor reflection of where people stand right now.I have said right from the start that this is not a black and white issue, but I'm seeing an awful lot of that in this thread, with a lot of finger pointing. I don't like sitting on the fence as it's never terribly comfortable but when it comes to the future direction of the nation then people need to meet in the middle, and that's not happening anytime soon.That's my last word on this particular matter.