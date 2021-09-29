« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 53327 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 05:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:14:53 pm

Which sums up nicely the BBC since thursday


One channel,two if you include News.

Radio has been the best ever.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,813
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 05:18:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:13:42 pm

Solid oak coffin isn't it ?


It's lined with lead.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 05:19:12 pm »
I wonder if the coffin's full of rum too, isn't that how pirates slowed decomposition?
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
  • IFWT
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 05:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:11:21 pm
Genuinely, I have never seen 8 pallbearers before. I was one of four for my Dad (last year). It was merely an observation which fitted with the comment I quoted. I slightly noted (at the time) there being eight pallbearers and gave it no further thought until now. There is no big deal about this. And certainly no intent to offend you. I sympathise, but why you take my comment personally is a bit strange and not fair. It feels like an attempt to stifle fair comment.

Fair comment?  You seriously don't know the meaning of that.

Please, you were mocking the amount of pall bearers - I just don't understand why - I really don't.  I've seen differing numbers of pall bearers at funerals.  I guess it depends on how many want to do it. 

I get it you don't like the monarchy.  That's fine.  I not particularly a fan myself of most of them. 

....and forgive me, My Mum has not long passed so I'm feeling a bit raw and vulnerable at the moment,  my whole world has turned upside down.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:52 pm by Millie »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm »
Imagine if Charlie croaked next week wed have to go through all this shite over again

Those queues are just utter madness.For all they know it could be David Blaine in there doing a new trick
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 05:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 05:22:41 pm
Imagine if Charlie croaked next week wed have to go through all this shite over again

Those queues are just utter madness.For all they know it could be David Blaine in there doing a new trick


Save a fortune on preparation though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,084
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 05:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:00:04 pm
You are missing the point. This is not a 'butterfly effect' argument. It is about a system which elevates someone to Head of State, for life, depending upon an accident of birth. (Or death, if Charles had died before having children).

And how, exactly, have I been nasty?

As others have said, this is a circular debate and it's not appropriate for a starred topic. If you want to talk about removal of the Royal Family, then I expect it's better to do it in the "Future of Britain" thread.

What I will say is this: it's dead wrong to say the human angle is irrelevant. Debate 101 tells us that if you want to stand a chance of persuading someone to your point of view, you first need to make that person feel their position is validated. "I understand your position, but it's irrelevant" will only make someone dig their heels in and refuse to engage with you.

That's not me I'm referring to - there's millions of people up and down the country who are feeling this. I'm largely not arsed, but I prefer to side on the human element because we're dealing with people. You can't divorce the two in my opinion.

This is not about debating the country's future; this is about getting the country to a place where it feels comfortable even considering the issue.

You are absolutely right on one thing - I am not an apologist.  The fact that I can be accused of being so for showing a bit of compassion is a poor reflection of where people stand right now.

I have said right from the start that this is not a black and white issue, but I'm seeing an awful lot of that in this thread, with a lot of finger pointing. I don't like sitting on the fence as it's never terribly comfortable but when it comes to the future direction of the nation then people need to meet in the middle, and that's not happening anytime soon.

That's my last word on this particular matter.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:18 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 05:24:42 pm »
The queue to see the coffin is now 2.8 miles long according to the beeb.  The usual vox pop type interviews taking place to fill time.  Plenty of scope for that given the length of the queue.

Its not even to see a coffin is it given its draped in a flag?  Not that a coffin is interesting to look at.  A trip to the local funeral parlour/cemetery would satisfy that curiosity.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 05:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:21:20 pm
Fair comment?  You seriously don't know the meaning of that.

Please, you were mocking the amount of pall bearers - I just don't understand why - I really don't.  I've seen differing numbers of pall bearers at funerals.  I guess it depends on how many want to do it. 

I get it you don't like the monarchy.  That's fine.  I not particularly a fan myself of most of them.

It's a terrible mistake to engage Jiminy once he's got an idea in his head. He simply will not stop
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,528
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 05:26:18 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:24:42 pm
The queue to see the coffin is now 2.8 miles long according to the beeb.  The usual vox pop type interviews taking place to fill time.  Plenty of scope for that given the length of the queue.

Its not even to see a coffin is it given its draped in a flag?  Not that a coffin is interesting to look at.  A trip to the local funeral parlour/cemetery would satisfy that curiosity.

So it pales in comparison to a Liverpool parade without even winning the league or European Cup? We are fucking massive.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
  • IFWT
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 05:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:24:48 pm
It's a terrible mistake to engage Jiminy once he's got an idea in his head. He simply will not stop

Yep - I've realised that now.  Going to ignore him from now on.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 05:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:21:20 pm
Fair comment?  You seriously don't know the meaning of that.

Please, you were mocking the amount of pall bearers - I just don't understand why - I really don't.  I've seen differing numbers of pall bearers at funerals.  I guess it depends on how many want to do it. 

I get it you don't like the monarchy.  That's fine.  I not particularly a fan myself of most of them. 

....and forgive me, My Mum has not long passed so I'm feeling a bit raw and vulnerable at the moment,  my whole world has turned upside down.
Millie,

I am sorry that you find all this triggering. I honestly do sympathise. But my remarks about the coffin were in response to an apparently serious comment. My response was serious and I related a small observation which backed up the claim about the lead which I initially found a little dubious. I was not joking. I meant no offense to anyone here or the Queen or the King. For clarity, I repeat my post below:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:56:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:37:31 pm

I heard that her coffin is lined with lead, as this slows decomposition.

My first thought was 'is the hope that they can re-animate her in the future?'
Is this true, or a wind up? Mind you, it would help explain why there were eight pallbearers for a little old woman.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,664
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 05:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:24:32 pm
As others have said, this is a circular debate and it's not appropriate for a starred topic. If you want to talk about removal of the Royal Family, then I expect it's better to do it in the "Future of Britain" thread.

What I will say is this: it's dead wrong to say the human angle is irrelevant. Debate 101 tells us that if you want to stand a chance of persuading someone to your point of view, you first need to make that person feel their position is validated. "I understand your position, but it's irrelevant" will only making someone dig their heels in and refuse to engage with you.

This is not about debating the country's future; this is about getting the country to a place where it feels comfortable even considering the issue.

You are absolutely right on one thing - I am not an apologist.  The fact that I can be accused of being so for showing a bit of compassion is a poor reflection of where people stand right now.

I have said right from the start that this is not a black and white issue, but I'm seeing an awful lot of that in this thread, with a lot of finger pointing. I don't like sitting on the fence as it's never terribly comfortable but when it comes to the future direction of the nation then people need to meet in the middle, and that's not happening anytime soon.

That's my last word on this particular matter.

Great post, it's a real shame that you feel you need to explain yourself when you shouldn't have to. The bolded bit in particular is something I completely agree with.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,108
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 05:29:52 pm »
:lmao


My road runs parallel to the road along which the hearse is travelling to Windsor.


Between my road and the main road is a sort of broken pavement. It is covered in waist high weeds. This morning? They came and cut them all down!! Never done that before the fuckers

And even better?? I have a gravel drive and stones constantly go on to the road and pavement.

Theyve only swept the stones back onto my drive :lmao :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,787
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:29:52 pm
:lmao


My road runs parallel to the road along which the hearse is travelling to Windsor.


Between my road and the main road is a sort of broken pavement. It is covered in waist high weeds. This morning? They came and cut them all down!! Never done that before the fuckers

Had even better?? I have a gravel drive and stones constantly go on to the road and pavement.

Theyve only swept the stones back onto my drive :lmao :lmao

Pleb.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,355
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 05:30:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:26:18 pm
So it pales in comparison to a Liverpool parade without even winning the league or European Cup? We are fucking massive.

Shut yer mouth.

Its just gone up to TEN miles.

Put that in your pipe and smoke it.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,401
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 05:37:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:01:08 pm
Considering this is supposed to be a starred thread, the tone is just downright depressing.


No different to Twitter on here these days....same arle repetitive bumvomit...same constant need to feed the social-media addiction...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,084
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 05:39:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:29:52 pm
:lmao


My road runs parallel to the road along which the hearse is travelling to Windsor.


Between my road and the main road is a sort of broken pavement. It is covered in waist high weeds. This morning? They came and cut them all down!! Never done that before the fuckers

And even better?? I have a gravel drive and stones constantly go on to the road and pavement.

Theyve only swept the stones back onto my drive :lmao :lmao

Silver linings and all that.

Or should that be platinum linings?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,355
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 05:43:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:29:52 pm
:lmao


My road runs parallel to the road along which the hearse is travelling to Windsor.


Between my road and the main road is a sort of broken pavement. It is covered in waist high weeds. This morning? They came and cut them all down!! Never done that before the fuckers

And even better?? I have a gravel drive and stones constantly go on to the road and pavement.

Theyve only swept the stones back onto my drive :lmao :lmao

With any luck theyll wash your windows and get rid of the old bath and mattress on your drive as well.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 05:56:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:29:52 pm
:lmao


My road runs parallel to the road along which the hearse is travelling to Windsor.


Between my road and the main road is a sort of broken pavement. It is covered in waist high weeds. This morning? They came and cut them all down!! Never done that before the fuckers

And even better?? I have a gravel drive and stones constantly go on to the road and pavement.

Theyve only swept the stones back onto my drive :lmao :lmao

Should have left the old fridge out (or whatever it is from your shed), they wouldve taken it to the dumps for you
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,973
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 06:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:39:55 pm
Silver linings and all that.

Or should that be platinum linings?

Lead linings isn't it?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,973
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 06:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:56:49 pm
Should have left the old fridge out (or whatever it is from your shed), they wouldve taken it to the dumps for you

We've got Barney for that job.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,355
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 06:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:19:12 pm
I wonder if the coffin's full of rum too, isn't that how pirates slowed decomposition?

After Trafalgar Nelsons body was preserved in a barrel of rum, or as he was an officer, a barrel of brandy.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,927
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 06:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:30:31 pm
Pleb.

He said gravel, not plebbles.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,159
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 06:13:30 pm »
There's something very weird in the English/British psyche which the last week has again emphasised. 30 hour queues to see a coffin being the latest madness.

It's part of why we just struggle to relate to that sense of Englishness, even if you did feel a sense of sadness at the Queen's passing. I get that sense of again of feeling like i'm living in a different country or even a different species to some of these people. The forelock tugging is off the scale, as is the North Korea-esque requirement to not hold any opposing views. It's no wonder why we always end up with the fucking Tories. They piggy back off all this elitist crap.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:22:15 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,667
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 06:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:06:28 pm
We've got Barney for that job.

I'm forced mourning our unelected queen dying this week unfortunately.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 