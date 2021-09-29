« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 52655 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,924
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 04:27:16 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:25:28 pm
New Zealand are having their equivalent of a Bank Holiday on 26th September for QEII.  I've always quite fancied moving there but the earthquakes put me off.  I didn't realise they'd got sucked into the vortex.

To quote our former esteemed leader, from Tuesday next week we "need to draw a line under it and get on with ruining running the country".

They have a Bank Holiday for her birthday every year. And there was fuck all open. Although that might just be every Monday in Wellington.

Dont let the earthquakes out you off though, beautiful place to live.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:37:38 pm

Apparently a caller on [far-right twat] Nick Ferarri's LBC show questioned whether anything was actually inside 'Liz's' casket.

 :lmao
Ferarri cut them off and accused them of being a traitor
:lmao That's so fucking ridiculous and on multiple levels. Brilliant! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,810
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 04:28:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:41:37 pm
Starmer always looks like he's had a blast of smelling salts


And a facial scrub with a wire brush
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,315
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 04:30:28 pm »
I have to say, this thread is not showing the appropriate levels of respect, for god's sake we, as a nation have been plunged into a period of mourning which we should respect, at least until Christmas.




Did I just hear someone shout "Liverpool!"
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 04:31:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:38:44 pm
Another day of complete madness. Today received this email from my eldest's school...

She's 4.
OMG. I've already suggested this, but there will be studies down the road of how some children have been damaged by their parents, media and schools because of the way they have projected grief upon these young, impressionable minds. It is crazy. Absolutely bonkers. And I do not understand why some people fail refuse to understand this.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,810
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 04:31:28 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 04:19:55 pm
What did he do with the other plum?


Placed it in his gob so he could talk posh all day
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,315
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 04:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:37:38 pm

Apparently a caller on [far-right twat] Nick Ferarri's LBC show questioned whether anything was actually inside 'Liz's' casket.

 :lmao

Ferarri cut them off and accused them of being a traitor


I need some proof that Ferrari exists, I have never seen him in the flesh, has anyone?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 04:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:42:03 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62900500


Apparently you can watch the coffin on a live stream if you wish.


Still more exciting than watching Manchester City
Quote
BBC to stream Queen Elizabeth II lying in state
"Stream"! I expect it would work just as well to put up a static picture in the circumstances. ::)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 04:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:26:31 pm
Says it all, really. Head of State. Absolutely fucking ridiculous. Why do we enable this stuff anymore?
Absolutely fucking hilarious more like.  If I was born into that utter nonsense I'd have lost my mind very quickly.  Always asking for two plums but only eating one must be Charles on a wind-up.

I'm trying to think of a rationale for it beyond it being royal bantz.  Maybe if he has two he can assess them before eating the one he deems superior.  But then why not request a full punnet and increase the odds of finding a gem of a plum?  Maybe he thinks it's wasteful to return more than one unwanted plum but wasting just one - one every day of his boresome adult life - won't do any harm.

Our royal family lineage is littered with odd balls and completely unreasonable individuals - Charles's father for one.  Charles being a bit of a twat would make the whole thing a bit more entertaining.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,810
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 04:34:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:38:44 pm
Another day of complete madness. Today received this email from my eldest's school...

She's 4.


It's total indoctrination.


All the gammons, flagshaggers and forelock-tuggers would be apoplectic if schools were doing this for anyone else (especially if that person was, for instance, someone who'd actually done tangible things to make things genuinely better for people, like, say, a human rights campaigner... even more so if they weren't white)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,810
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 04:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:32:40 pm

I need some proof that Ferrari exists, I have never seen him in the flesh, has anyone?


He was in V For Vendetta, using the name Lewis Prothero
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,810
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 04:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:41:36 pm
Anyone know what's going on at the moment? Turned on and they are all standing around in silence. Is this where they bring her back to life again?


I heard that her coffin is lined with lead, as this slows decomposition.

My first thought was 'is they hope that they can re-animate her in the future?'

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,082
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 04:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:21:48 pm
If Andrew was oldest, he would be - of course - King. That's what!

He isn't though. So, to borrow your phrase, irrelevant.  If you want to quibble on terminology then that's your prerogative.

Maybe if Andrew was eldest he wouldn't have turned out the way he (allegedly) did. We could run around in circles on the matter all day.

I think you've been nasty and petty over the pen issue. I've said my piece on the matter. You're bogging yourself down in all kinds of hypotheticals about his brother.

I'm really not sure why you're winding yourself up on the matter as I've never disputed there are legitimate questions over the family and it's time that the country began to think about moving on.

Kicking off over a pen is not part of that debate. You're over analysing what I said.



Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,924
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 04:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:32:40 pm

I need some proof that Ferrari exists, I have never seen him in the flesh, has anyone?

Think of Ferrari and you probably imagine sleek, stylish, sexy perhaps.

Hes none of these things.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 04:39:59 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:49:21 pm
He has plenty of apologists excusing his behaviour with the pen and his staff sacking. Most of the UK, probably.
Oh, I'm sure Red Berry is not intending to be an apologist. He's taking a very human view of the situation. So while I think he's wrong for many reasons, he's not intending to be a defender of Charlie Boy - and certainly not of the institution - even if you and I feel it amounts to this. It is frustrating that many feel this way though.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 04:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 03:49:48 pm
They can't decide whether to put her in a glass coffin or not; remains to be seen.
:D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 04:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:00:51 pm
Our work has cancelled a charity 5k for autism next Weds because of the period of mourning. It's what she would have wanted.

"Defund Autism!"
This shit keeps happening. The amount of anecdotes from a small number of people posting on this thread is indicative of the scale of this crazy nonsense.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,687
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 04:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:27:16 pm
They have a Bank Holiday for her birthday every year. And there was fuck all open. Although that might just be every Monday in Wellington.


So many questions. Is that birthday bank holiday going to move to Charles' birthday? Why is it in September, wasn't her birthday in April? Or will they have two royal birthday holidays now? Plus one for the funeral?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 04:47:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:45:52 pm
How old are the eldest in her school ?

Hello Prince Andrew
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 