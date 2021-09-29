If Andrew was oldest, he would be - of course - King. That's what!
He isn't though. So, to borrow your phrase, irrelevant. If you want to quibble on terminology then that's your prerogative.
Maybe if Andrew was eldest he wouldn't have turned out the way he (allegedly) did. We could run around in circles on the matter all day.
I think you've been nasty and petty over the pen issue. I've said my piece on the matter. You're bogging yourself down in all kinds of hypotheticals about his brother.
I'm really not sure why you're winding yourself up on the matter as I've never disputed there are legitimate questions over the family and it's time that the country began to think about moving on.
Kicking off over a pen is not part of that debate. You're over analysing what I said.