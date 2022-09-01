Of course. What we need is things like this, again and again, over years. And, hopefully, some real juicy stuff too. But, it is multitude of small things which can trigger the change rather than a one-off big event. You've only to look at recent politics to appreciate this.
He's King, not president. You're acting like he's Trump and could launch a nuclear strike in a fit of pique.
If we're objective, it's understandable that Charles' staff would be downsized, as he's likely going to inherit mummy's staff. The timing could have been better, but I doubt he's personally been responsible for this as he's kind of busy.
The more I look at this situation the more petty I find some of the criticisms of Charlie and the royals in general. There are plenty of legitimate axes to grind, and people should be mindful of those.
I'm starting to think that being pro-Republic doesn't mean I'm necessarily anti-royal, but this guy is in a no win situation right now. If he's stoical he's distant, out of touch, and not relatable. If he kicks off over a sodding pen he's a dangerous hothead who will create friction and uncertainty. He can't do anything right.
How about we let him be his own man for a bit before we judge him?