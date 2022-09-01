« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 51921 times)

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 11:12:02 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:06:17 am
Short tempered and demanding He will finish off the monarchy for sure in my opinion. The Queen was always going to be a very hard act to follow, she set the bar and while hes had a lifetime to learn, hes obviously not.

Hes been waited on hand and foot for all of these years and it doesnt look good when he behaves like this, you imagine he treats all of his staff this way. The first time he did it I noticed Williams behaviour in stark contrast to his fathers, William handed the pen tray back politely. Spoilt brat type behaviour, its no surprise he is nicknamed the pampered prince. Ive never liked him since he caused a lot to lose time off for a surprise visit to us over the festive period back in the 80s.

To be fair he has given us a Bank Holiday for his mums funeral. Although all the fkn pubs are closed, the shops are shutting and the weather looks shit. Probably better off working that day.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 11:14:23 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:21:41 am

The banner at the Bayern Munich game captured my mood more than the eye-rolling silence at Anfield did. 



I'd have thought they'd have had more empathy with their deceased compatriot.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 11:16:12 am »
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 11:19:05 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:53:58 am
Guy on BT basically said the same, instead of saying one or two he said most stayed quite but some didnt or similar.

You could almost feel the disappointment from them and all rival fans that more hadnt booed or heckled, so got left clutching straws.

It's actually really impressive it was respected that much. I have no doubt words from Klopp and the real King had a hand in that.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 11:39:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:14:23 am

I'd have thought they'd have had more empathy with their deceased compatriot.
Shhh we don't talk about their German heritage
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 11:48:19 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:14:23 am

I'd have thought they'd have had more empathy with their deceased compatriot.


Bavaria was a different country.


What was the banner?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 11:49:25 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:48:19 am
Bavaria was a different country.


What was the banner?

Lyrics to a new Mane song.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 11:51:11 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:16:12 am
What an odious bunch of pricks

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/13/king-charles-staff-given-redundancy-notice-during-church-service-for-queen?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Reminds me of the clip at the end of the Godfather when they were taking care of business while the baptism was happening.

I get the "he's grieving" shout to explain his behaviour. At the same time though, he's been in service for decades preparing for such a moment, this is his big dance, the spotlight he's been waiting for all this time will have tough moments, he had the loss of Diana and his dad as a rehearsal, so act like it. Grieving does affect different people in different ways, which is why if things get too much then excuse yourself for a few minutes, compose, come back.

He has to know the eyes of the nation -if not the world- are on him, he's not a child or relatively inexperienced. Unlike most people who suffer a loss, he has an army of handlers and advisers left and right to help him or follow his instructions.

Public opinion/perception of him is mixed at best and he should be keeping his 'demanding' tendencies in check.

Beginning to think the Queen held on 'till death knowing this fella's not the most endearing of souls.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 11:53:41 am »
He's grieving for goodness sake.  I'm grieving the loss of my Mum at the moment.  I've been short tempered and acting in ways I wouldn't normally do. 
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 12:04:33 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:48:19 am
Bavaria was a different country.


What was the banner?

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 12:08:55 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 11:51:11 am
Reminds me of the clip at the end of the Godfather when they were taking care of business while the baptism was happening.

I get the "he's grieving" shout to explain his behaviour. At the same time though, he's been in service for decades preparing for such a moment, this is his big dance, the spotlight he's been waiting for all this time will have tough moments, he had the loss of Diana and his dad as a rehearsal, so act like it. Grieving does affect different people in different ways, which is why if things get too much then excuse yourself for a few minutes, compose, come back.

He has to know the eyes of the nation -if not the world- are on him, he's not a child or relatively inexperienced. Unlike most people who suffer a loss, he has an army of handlers and advisers left and right to help him or follow his instructions.

Public opinion/perception of him is mixed at best and he should be keeping his 'demanding' tendencies in check.

Beginning to think the Queen held on 'till death knowing this fella's not the most endearing of souls.

Not sure empathy is your strongest suit. I doubt he saw the other funerals as a 'dress reheasal'. And becoming King will be hugely stressful, even if a proportion of the country couldn't give a fuck.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 12:10:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:48:19 am
Bavaria was a different country.


What was the banner?
The banner:

"Last minute match delays and bans because of a Royal's death?!

Respect fans!"


Edit: Nobby was quicker on the draw.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 12:18:28 pm »
Ta both. They are right, of course, but the sad thing is you'd have probably got into trouble with the same banner here. Even though it doesn't look "disrespectful" to me.

Lots of people losing money on flights and hotels and losing days off work.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 12:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:04:33 pm


Good banner that from the Germans.

If Liverpool fans had taken in the same banner last night the country would be in discussion right now on whether to hit Anfield with tactical air strikes
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 12:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 12:08:55 pm
Not sure empathy is your strongest suit. I doubt he saw the other funerals as a 'dress reheasal'. And becoming King will be hugely stressful, even if a proportion of the country couldn't give a fuck.
Empathy felt where warranted. "Dress rehearsal" meant with regards to all the public ceremonies that are carried out in such circumstances. I mean if people are going to keep comparing their circumstances and life with those of the royals, then good luck.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 12:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:53:41 am
He's grieving for goodness sake.  I'm grieving the loss of my Mum at the moment.  I've been short tempered and acting in ways I wouldn't normally do.

Precisely. A fact that's been completely overlooked by the vast majority of contributors to this thread...
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 12:41:11 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:55:57 am
nah mate

he's grieving and that can manifest itself in many ways - utter despair, turning in on youself and becoming insular, denial and anger

when i lost my mum i hated the world - what the fuck are you lot doing just getting on with your lives don't you know my mum has died i would shout at the world as it carefree trundled along

this might have been the straw that broke the emotional camel's back

whatever your opinions on what type of 'archy or ism or cracy' you think we should all adhere to, no of them is without fault

i am not a royalist and i too think that there are some privileged twats and in reality if we distributed the vulgar wealth among the masses then that'd work out as getting around £400 each as a one off payment for the rest of our lives so maybe that's not a good an idea really, but i always paraphrase muhammed ali when judging a person - ain't no royal has ever called me a scouse bastard


I lost my mother when I was 16, William lost his mother at an early age. Neither of us acted like that. Hes acted like this for decades,.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 01:10:58 pm »
Kicking off over a pen? Good. I get pissed off if I mislay my phone. Just makes him human.

Doesn't mean he's not a dick, or terrible to work for. But if people think stuff like this is a sign the Monarchy's done then they're clutching at straws.

You'll need a hot mic moment at the very least.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:10:58 pm
Kicking off over a pen? Good. I get pissed off if I mislay my phone. Just makes him human.

Doesn't mean he's not a dick, or terrible to work for. But if people think stuff like this is a sign the Monarchy's done then they're clutching at straws.

You'll need a hot mic moment at the very least.

I found it endearing, shouting at an inanimate object like it can change itself in anyway, I probably do it 20 times at work on a daily basis.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 01:38:40 pm »
BBC has been renamed "MournHub" on twitter
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 01:43:50 pm »
Anyone know if Coop offer this funeral plan? It's a bit of me this.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 01:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:43:50 pm
Anyone know if Coop offer this funeral plan? It's a bit of me this.

I think it's the one that Michael Parkinson used to advertise, the one with the free pen just for enquiring, something Charles could have done with by the sounds of things.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 01:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:53:41 am
He's grieving for goodness sake.  I'm grieving the loss of my Mum at the moment.  I've been short tempered and acting in ways I wouldn't normally do.

The last thing I'd do is defend any of them but on this point I agree. He's grieving for his mother, his father passed only 18 months ago, at any age that cannot be easy to deal with and especially not being in the public eye 24/7 and having to be as Regal and is forthright as possible in becoming King.

I get irritated at much less sometimes. A nothing story.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 02:11:53 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:38:40 pm
BBC has been renamed "MournHub" on twitter

Very good.  ;D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 02:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:38:00 pm
Precisely. A fact that's been completely overlooked by the vast majority of contributors to this thread...
Urgh. Surely the point here is that the more we see of an ill-tempered King - irrespective of the circumstances - the better for turning the tide against having a monarch as Head of State. It is worth noting that on the same day Charlie Boy's staff were issued with redundancy notices. Now, redundancies were probably inevitable, but they could have allowed more time and hinted at the situation before sending the notices - ease them into it! Instead, his staff - probably some of the staunchest royalists in the country - have been given the boot ASAP and without a thought. I wonder what's going through their heads now, trying to make sense of being 'betrayed' by the person/system the so love/loved. Poetically fitting, I guess.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 02:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:10:58 pm
Kicking off over a pen? Good. I get pissed off if I mislay my phone. Just makes him human.

Doesn't mean he's not a dick, or terrible to work for. But if people think stuff like this is a sign the Monarchy's done then they're clutching at straws.

You'll need a hot mic moment at the very least.
Of course. What we need is things like this, again and again, over years. And, hopefully, some real juicy stuff too. But, it is multitude of small things which can trigger the change rather than a one-off big event. You've only to look at recent politics to appreciate this.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 02:19:45 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 01:20:43 pm
I found it endearing, shouting at an inanimate object like it can change itself in anyway, I probably do it 20 times at work on a daily basis.
This has nothing to do with human frailties. This has to do with anything and everything which helps reinforce all the worst faults we associate with a monarch and monarchy. I am not naive - this will take a long time. But all these small things - like the other incident with a pen a few days ago - all help. Larger things like the thoughtless redundancies are more significant and help even more. I welcome anything which paints Charles in a bad light.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 02:26:43 pm »
If only he had his best mate Saville to advise him now.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 02:29:27 pm »
Andrew literally just stepped in the shit.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 02:37:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:29:27 pm
Andrew literally just stepped in the shit.
'Literally'? To what do you refer?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 02:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:16:20 pm
Of course. What we need is things like this, again and again, over years. And, hopefully, some real juicy stuff too. But, it is multitude of small things which can trigger the change rather than a one-off big event. You've only to look at recent politics to appreciate this.

He's King, not president. You're acting like he's Trump and could launch a nuclear strike in a fit of pique.

If we're objective, it's understandable that Charles' staff would be downsized, as he's likely going to inherit mummy's staff. The timing could have been better, but I doubt he's personally been responsible for this as he's kind of busy.

The more I look at this situation the more petty I find some of the criticisms of Charlie and the royals in general. There are plenty of legitimate axes to grind, and people should be mindful of those.

I'm starting to think that being pro-Republic doesn't mean I'm necessarily anti-royal, but this guy is in a no win situation right now.  If he's stoical he's distant, out of touch, and not relatable. If he kicks off over a sodding pen he's a dangerous hothead who will create friction and uncertainty. He can't do anything right.

How about we let him be his own man for a bit before we judge him?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 02:45:34 pm »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 02:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:44:18 pm
He's King, not president. You're acting like he's Trump and could launch a nuclear strike in a fit of pique.
Strawman, of course. I never made any such suggestions or even hinted at any of this.
Quote
If we're objective, it's understandable that Charles' staff would be downsized, as he's likely going to inherit mummy's staff. The timing could have been better, but I doubt he's personally been responsible for this as he's kind of busy.
I made exactly the same points. Your point?

The suggestion that redundancies were sent out without Charlie Boy's approval is absurd. The idea that this would occur without his knowledge is surely fantastical.
Quote
The more I look at this situation the more petty I find some of the criticisms of Charlie and the royals in general. There are plenty of legitimate axes to grind, and people should be mindful of those.
In the main, it is the institution I am attacking. The stuff Charles does is mostly a surrogate, though not necessarily. If the monarch appears ridiculous, then so does the institution.
Quote
I'm starting to think that being pro-Republic doesn't mean I'm necessarily anti-royal, but this guy is in a no win situation right now.  If he's stoical he's distant, out of touch, and not relatable. If he kicks off over a sodding pen he's a dangerous hothead who will create friction and uncertainty. He can't do anything right.
I can't say I remotely care if Charles is in a no win situation.
Quote
How about we let him be his own man for a bit before we judge him?
The notion of Head of State being an inherited position if ludicrous. What if Andrew had been oldest? What then?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 02:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:56:28 pm
Strawman, of course. I never made any such suggestions or even hinted at any of this.I made exactly the same points. Your point?

The suggestion that redundancies were sent out without Charlie Boy's approval is absurd. The idea that this would occur without his knowledge is surely fantastical.In the main, it is the institution I am attacking. The stuff Charles does is mostly a surrogate, though not necessarily. If the monarch appears ridiculous, then so does the institution.I can't say I remotely care if Charles is in a no win situation.The notion of Head of State being an inherited position if ludicrous. What if Andrew had been oldest? What then?

Yawn.

What if Andrew was oldest? And you say I'm going strawman? Sheesh.

Imagine social media during the abdication crisis? "Albert? That stuttering idiot, King!?"

Can't be arsed with these pointless points.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2354 on: Today at 03:03:41 pm »

Excellent article on the performative media reporting of this for those who are interested.

https://www.lrb.co.uk/blog/2022/september/the-death-parade

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2355 on: Today at 03:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:58:59 pm
Yawn.
Brilliant!

What is brilliant (if not clear, that was sarcasm above, by the way) is Michael Spicer.

https://twitter.com/MrMichaelSpicer/status/1570034199754571776
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2356 on: Today at 03:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:03:57 pm
Brilliant!

What is brilliant (if not clear, that was sarcasm above, by the way) is Michael Spicer.

https://twitter.com/MrMichaelSpicer/status/1570034199754571776

Check my edit. I'm not really interested in engaging on the subject. I'm just calling out what I see as petty criticism when there are far more legitimate matters that could be levelled.

You freely admit you're playing the man, not the ball. I want the monarchy abolished for their sake as much as the country's. Nobody should be forced  into a life like this.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2357 on: Today at 03:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:46:07 pm
I think it's the one that Michael Parkinson used to advertise, the one with the free pen just for enquiring, something Charles could have done with by the sounds of things.


Got it with the funeral plan
