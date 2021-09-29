« previous next »
The Monarchy*

MKB

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
A handful of the 50,000 did shout out. We'll see tomorrow if those three of four lads got the Dail Mail's attention despite the other fifty thousand respecting the silence.

Not even sure it was a handful.  One idiot in the Kop sang "Liverpool" and was shushed, then another booed and the referee ended the minute prematurely.

Two too many, and I was surprised as I've never heard us not respect a silence for a death before.  I'm as anti-royal as any, but was disappointed with what played out
John C

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 10:49:56 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm
Fucking hell :lmao

The bloke should be arrested just for that call. What an absolute fucking twonk.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Going back to my earlier nursery comment, the latest email I've received says:

All the relevant T&C says is:

Any advice on a reply or an argument I can make would be much appreciated. Nowhere in the terms does it state what will happen if there is an additional bank holiday, and the business obviously does not have a set policy given that it did not charge for the Queens Jubilee. The wording does not justify what is now being done – for example, it is not stated that “these are the only days that we do not charge for”, partly because this isn’t true when again using the Queens Jubilee example.
Quote
8.3 Invoices will be calculated according to the number of Sessions reserved by you in each calendar month. You will be charged for each week day throughout the year one month in advance however, We are closed during the Christmas period from the 23rd December until the 2nd January (unless these days fall during a weekend) and Fees will not be charged for this period. This also applies for the five other Bank Holidays throughout the year when the nursery is closed. Any Casual Sessions you request will be added to your invoice the following month.
I think you need to read the whole agreement. But what strikes me in section 8.3 is the mention of invoices being calculated according to the number of sessions reserved by you. But, what happens if the nursery, for whatever reason, is unable to fulfill the session you reserved? Surely this is covered somewhere in the agreement. And, I'd be very surprised if it said something to the effect of, 'you will be charged anyway'. And even if it did, my guess is that anything like would be an unfair term anyway. Again, IANAL - I could be talking out of my arse.
redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Going back to my earlier nursery comment, the latest email I've received says:

All the relevant T&C says is:

Any advice on a reply or an argument I can make would be much appreciated. Nowhere in the terms does it state what will happen if there is an additional bank holiday, and the business obviously does not have a set policy given that it did not charge for the Queens Jubilee. The wording does not justify what is now being done  for example, it is not stated that these are the only days that we do not charge for, partly because this isnt true when again using the Queens Jubilee example.



You didn't reserve the session, so they should leave it off your invoice.
If you paid a fixed monthly fee it'd be different, but they say you pay per session, so not sure why they think they can charge for a session that isn't happening.


Also if they didn't charge for the jubilee they've set a precedent and shouldn't charge niw.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2284 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm
Who'd be a fucking Royalist eh?

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/13/king-charles-staff-given-redundancy-notice-during-church-service-for-queen
Terrible. Just terrible. But, there is something poetic about it too. These are probably some of the most loyal royalists in the country, and yet they are completely dispensable to the new monarch. Of course things were going to change, but fuck me, Charlie Boy could have waited a while and signaled some of this in advance of sending out redundancy notices.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2285 on: Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
You didn't reserve the session, so they should leave it off your invoice.
If you paid a fixed monthly fee it'd be different, but they say you pay per session, so not sure why they think they can charge for a session that isn't happening.

Also if they didn't charge for the jubilee they've set a precedent and shouldn't charge niw.
I believe LCH has reserved this session. It is already booked. However, the nursery have cancelled the session and have informed their clients they must pay anyway. Seems unfair - and maybe unenforceable. Again, IANAL.
KevLFC

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2286 on: Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
A handful of the 50,000 did shout out. We'll see tomorrow if those three of four lads got the Dail Mail's attention despite the other fifty thousand respecting the silence.

To be fair Samuel did a good report on us today. Why did silence have to be stopped early because of a few idiots?
thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2287 on: Yesterday at 11:49:18 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm
I believe LCH has reserved this session. It is already booked. However, the nursery have cancelled the session and have informed their clients they must pay anyway. Seems unfair - and maybe unenforceable. Again, IANAL.

During covid, the legal advice to my business (photography) was that we could not charge for services not rendered. They have failed to provide the service that was paid for so have to refund it.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/cma-to-investigate-concerns-about-cancellation-policies-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic/the-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic-consumer-contracts-cancellation-and-refunds#:~:text=In%20particular%2C%20for%20most%20consumer,prevented%20by%20the%20lockdown%20laws

Thats the covid guide, but the principle is the same.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2288 on: Today at 12:02:58 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm
To be fair Samuel did a good report on us today. Why did silence have to be stopped early because of a few idiots?


Mail had a little dig, balancing 50,000 plus against the 1 or 2.


No mention as far as I can see for far worse responses at Hearts or Wrexham (or Zurich last week), will be interesting how many other idiots get coverage. I am sure Edinburgh is not being judged by the member of the public who called Andrew out (although I suspect there are 1000's who would support him in that case)
Kls89

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2289 on: Today at 12:06:49 am
In regards to the nursery fees, Id ask them what their policy is if they cannot open due to a burst pipe etc. 

If the only issue their side is they still have to pay staff, they should be making the staff either take a days holiday or a day of unpaid leave. The governments advice is to try and enable as many people as possible to have it off, but nothing states that this should be paid leave.

Failing that, Id threaten them with local papers, if they are the best in the area as you say, they will be very conscious as to how they are portrayed to the wider community, charging for sessions they have failed to provide childcare for will be very damaging to their reputation, especially when you have emails etc confirming this is the case.
