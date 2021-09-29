« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 48627 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 05:18:56 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 04:57:04 pm
Not only are they pushing back Monday arrivals by 24 hours, but those who are already at the park are being kicked out (though their luggage can stay).

What exactly are they going to do if people refuse to leave?


Also feel a bit sorry for the poor sods in their customer service who've suddenly had a shit load of extra work dumped on them - and will be the ones dealing with the abuse while the decision makers carry on with their day.



Appalling.

People staying Friday to Friday would neec to find alternative accommodation in the locality (good luck with that!), or curtail their holiday altogether. Not everyone travels there by car, either.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 05:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:18:56 pm


Appalling.

People staying Friday to Friday would neec to find alternative accommodation in the locality (good luck with that!), or curtail their holiday altogether. Not everyone travels there by car, either.
I suggest they should: pack up; go home; sue. All of them!
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 05:33:59 pm »
Cant this aircraft take off already?  In from work about 20 mins and news has footage of this thing waiting to take off with talking heads waffling crap to fill time in.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 05:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:24:20 pm
I suggest they should: pack up; go home; sue. All of them!

All this shit is just so counter productive, I was just going to chill my way through it, be respectful and basically ignore everything however that cycling announcement combined with those arrests has been my tipping point. Bet there's millions fucked off in one way or another over all kinds of things. Respect is a two way street or its nothing. Fuck em now.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 05:41:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:52:00 pm
Ridiculous

Wimbledon Food Bank@WimbledonFB
Our condolences go out to the Royal family at this sad time. All food bank hubs will be closed on Monday 19th September due to funeral. We will reopen from Tuesday 20th Sept



A forced fast for the hungry.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,268
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 05:48:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:52:00 pm
Ridiculous

Wimbledon Food Bank@WimbledonFB
Our condolences go out to the Royal family at this sad time. All food bank hubs will be closed on Monday 19th September due to funeral. We will reopen from Tuesday 20th Sept

Absolutely livid about this yeno.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 05:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:38:12 pm
All this shit is just so counter productive, I was just going to chill my way through it, be respectful and basically ignore everything however that cycling announcement combined with those arrests has been my tipping point. Bet there's millions fucked off in one way or another over all kinds of things. Respect is a two way street or its nothing. Fuck em now.

Of course we have our game later. If someone so much as breathes loudly during a silence well be all over the Tory rags tomorrow.  No change there
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,775
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 05:57:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:52:00 pm
Ridiculous

Wimbledon Food Bank@WimbledonFB
Our condolences go out to the Royal family at this sad time. All food bank hubs will be closed on Monday 19th September due to funeral. We will reopen from Tuesday 20th Sept

So Marie Antoinette was slammed for the let them eat cake thing.

Whereas our approach is let them starve to death. Ok
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,775
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 05:58:01 pm »
I mean the positives from the British Cycling thing would be there not being cyclists around
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 