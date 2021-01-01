« previous next »
meady1981

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2160 on: Today at 11:46:47 am
A few years ago there was a documentary on possibly BBC Four that was just film footage 'on the ground' of Dianas funeral. There was no commentary or direction other than someone just walking around central London on the day filming 'normal' people. Apart from the reason they were there, It was a fascinating document of the time period and the vast amounts of different characters that roam the streets. There was one similar around 9/11. I loved watching it and I wish I could remember what it was called or find it again.

On the actual funeral I was 16 and all I can really remember is people throwing flowers at the carriage, and parts where women were literally wailing when the coffin went past. I couldn't make my mind up if it was really powerful or just really really fucking weird. With time and age I'm firmly in the really fucking weird camp.
Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2161 on: Today at 11:52:54 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:46:47 am
A few years ago there was a documentary on possibly BBC Four that was just film footage 'on the ground' of Dianas funeral. There was no commentary or direction other than someone just walking around central London on the day filming 'normal' people. Apart from the reason they were there, It was a fascinating document of the time period and the vast amounts of different characters that roam the streets. There was one similar around 9/11. I loved watching it and I wish I could remember what it was called or find it again.

On the actual funeral I was 16 and all I can really remember is people throwing flowers at the carriage, and parts where women were literally wailing when the coffin went past. I couldn't make my mind up if it was really powerful or just really really fucking weird. With time and age I'm firmly in the really fucking weird camp.
If there had been a funeral pyre people would have been climbing on it!
WanderingRed

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2162 on: Today at 11:53:43 am
The lad who heckled Andrew in Scotland has been charged with breach of the peace
thaddeus

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2163 on: Today at 11:58:21 am
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:53:43 am
The lad who heckled Andrew in Scotland has been charged with breach of the peace
I hope he pleads not guilty and forces the police to see it through to the end.  Similarly for the placard waving woman who was charged with the same offence.

I'm not sure what he shouted but her placard - "fuck imperialism, abolish the monarchy" - was pretty tame.  I'm not sure which part of that is breaching the peace?  Surely not the F-bomb?
jonnypb

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2164 on: Today at 12:05:47 pm
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:53:43 am
The lad who heckled Andrew in Scotland has been charged with breach of the peace

I wonder if the bystander who put their hands on him and dragged him to the floor was arrested.
KillieRed

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2165 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm
Its whatever they decide it is at this point. Im not sure why prosecutions would be in the public interest though.
Qston

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2166 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:07:36 pm
Its whatever they decide it is at this point. Im not sure why prosecutions would be in the public interest though.

It really isn`t. It is frankly bizarre. Yes, protesting during a procession like that is not the brightest thing to do and you are asking for trouble (see chippy shop lady being a moron) but to arrest and charge ? Do me a favour. Nonsense. A quiet word in their shell like about upsetting the people around them would surely be enough. Totally over the top.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2167 on: Today at 12:11:57 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:58:21 am
I hope he pleads not guilty and forces the police to see it through to the end.  Similarly for the placard waving woman who was charged with the same offence.

I'm not sure what he shouted but her placard - "fuck imperialism, abolish the monarchy" - was pretty tame.  I'm not sure which part of that is breaching the peace?  Surely not the F-bomb?

He shouted You dirty old man.









Millie

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2168 on: Today at 12:14:02 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:11:57 pm
He shouted You dirty old man.













There's a Steptoe and Son joke in there somewhere.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2169 on: Today at 12:21:19 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:14:02 pm
There's a Steptoe and Son joke in there somewhere.

The reason why my post is so big for one line was because I tried and failed to do a Steptoe gif.

 :'(
disgraced cake

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2170 on: Today at 12:25:21 pm
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:53:43 am
The lad who heckled Andrew in Scotland has been charged with breach of the peace

Of course he has. More punishment for doing that than the actual nonce gets.
MKB

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2171 on: Today at 12:28:14 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 03:05:01 am
Was planning to avoid all the madness next Monday by seeing a couple of movies, but just learned that all my local cinemas are shutting for the day.  They really don't want you to have any escape do they?

Problem solved.  We're having a day trip to Dublin instead.  £44 each on Ryanair.
kavah

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2172 on: Today at 12:28:45 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:18:21 am
And a vicar will place on the tip of your tongue a piece of bread and marmalade.

Ha Ive been saying for years they need to revamp the host to get the numbers back up
redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2173 on: Today at 12:51:11 pm
Lots of (or nearly all) shops will be closed on Monday, including most big supermarkets, but also places like Primark, B&Q, and Ikea.

My work haven't given us the day off yet!
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2174 on: Today at 12:55:23 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:51:11 pm
Lots of (or nearly all) shops will be closed on Monday, including most big supermarkets, but also places like Primark, B&Q, and Ikea.

My work haven't given us the day off yet!
Don't they have to - or a day in lieu?
Elzar

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2175 on: Today at 01:10:43 pm
I think the News should stop interviewing people with clear issues. A woman with a teddy bear queued up for the cathedral and then joined the back of the queuer once she had gone in. 7 times.

Thats just a bit worrying
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2176 on: Today at 01:13:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:21:19 pm
The reason why my post is so big for one line was because I tried and failed to do a Steptoe gif.

 :'(
Maybe past its moment, but I found the source for you. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X1VgcxE9Lpw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X1VgcxE9Lpw</a>

Code: [Select]
[flash=500,300]https://www.youtube.com/v/X1VgcxE9Lpw[/flash]
Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2177 on: Today at 01:18:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:55:23 pm
Don't they have to - or a day in lieu?

I don't think so. Annual leave entitlement is often calculated including the number of Bank Hols (esp for people who don't automatically get them off). Lots of people will be out of pocket.

In Sheffield and they've cancelled the food festival the weekend before (NOT the day of) the funeral because it might disrupt people going to the town hall to sign the book of condolence. So that'll be wasted food, small businesses suffering so some weirdos can sign a book nobody will ever read.
Jwils21

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2178 on: Today at 01:19:35 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:55:23 pm
Don't they have to - or a day in lieu?

Depends what's in contracts. If annual leave entitlement is stated for example as "20 days plus bank holidays" then there's arguably an obligation to give it. Anyone not shutting down at this point just looks like a poor employer, though.
west_london_red

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2179 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:10:43 pm
I think the News should stop interviewing people with clear issues. A woman with a teddy bear queued up for the cathedral and then joined the back of the queuer once she had gone in. 7 times.

Thats just a bit worrying

Its getting a bit much now. She had a good innings, had what seemed a long and happy marriage, kids, grand kids and even great grand kids, she also went while she was walking as Indians say ie not bedridden or with things like dementia or Alzheimers to contend with, if your a monarchist or even on the fence surly it should be a celebration of a life well lived.
killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2180 on: Today at 01:26:18 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:22:50 pm
Its getting a bit much now. She had a good innings, had what seemed a long and happy marriage, kids, grand kids and even great grand kids, she also went while she was walking as Indians say ie not bedridden or with things like dementia or Alzheimers to contend with, if your a monarchist or even on the fence surly it should be a celebration of a life well lived.

It got a bit much by Sunday afternoon once church services were over. Yesterday it was ridiculous the amount of coverage and its still the case today. Reckon they are going to go all the way through to next Monday.
stockdam

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2181 on: Today at 01:27:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:40:30 am
I dont know,  The crimes to which you were referring were committed by different monarchs.  Its obviously understandable they want an end to Monarchy, but you can do that without wishing a 'largely' innocent woman suffering.

Even Jedward were at it on Twitter (thanks to a post here I foolishly went onto Twitter which is a cesspool of shit). They were using the occasion to post crap about what the monarchy did hundreds of years ago which has nothing to do with the Queen. Reading a history lesson from Jedward is even worse than taking a singing lesson from them. I dont have a problem if they dont like the monarchy but theres a time and place and it just showed how much they are pricks.
