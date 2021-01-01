A few years ago there was a documentary on possibly BBC Four that was just film footage 'on the ground' of Dianas funeral. There was no commentary or direction other than someone just walking around central London on the day filming 'normal' people. Apart from the reason they were there, It was a fascinating document of the time period and the vast amounts of different characters that roam the streets. There was one similar around 9/11. I loved watching it and I wish I could remember what it was called or find it again. On the actual funeral I was 16 and all I can really remember is people throwing flowers at the carriage, and parts where women were literally wailing when the coffin went past. I couldn't make my mind up if it was really powerful or just really really fucking weird. With time and age I'm firmly in the really fucking weird camp.
The lad who heckled Andrew in Scotland has been charged with breach of the peace
Its whatever they decide it is at this point. Im not sure why prosecutions would be in the public interest though.
I hope he pleads not guilty and forces the police to see it through to the end. Similarly for the placard waving woman who was charged with the same offence.I'm not sure what he shouted but her placard - "fuck imperialism, abolish the monarchy" - was pretty tame. I'm not sure which part of that is breaching the peace? Surely not the F-bomb?
He shouted You dirty old man.
There's a Steptoe and Son joke in there somewhere.
Was planning to avoid all the madness next Monday by seeing a couple of movies, but just learned that all my local cinemas are shutting for the day. They really don't want you to have any escape do they?
And a vicar will place on the tip of your tongue a piece of bread and marmalade.
Lots of (or nearly all) shops will be closed on Monday, including most big supermarkets, but also places like Primark, B&Q, and Ikea. My work haven't given us the day off yet!
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
The reason why my post is so big for one line was because I tried and failed to do a Steptoe gif.
[flash=500,300]https://www.youtube.com/v/X1VgcxE9Lpw[/flash]
Don't they have to - or a day in lieu?
I think the News should stop interviewing people with clear issues. A woman with a teddy bear queued up for the cathedral and then joined the back of the queuer once she had gone in
. 7 times. Thats just a bit worrying
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Its getting a bit much now. She had a good innings, had what seemed a long and happy marriage, kids, grand kids and even great grand kids, she also went while she was walking as Indians say ie not bedridden or with things like dementia or Alzheimers to contend with, if your a monarchist or even on the fence surly it should be a celebration of a life well lived.
I dont know, The crimes to which you were referring were committed by different monarchs. Its obviously understandable they want an end to Monarchy, but you can do that without wishing a 'largely' innocent woman suffering.
