The Monarchy*

Online meady1981

meady1981
Today at 11:46:47 am
A few years ago there was a documentary on possibly BBC Four that was just film footage 'on the ground' of Dianas funeral. There was no commentary or direction other than someone just walking around central London on the day filming 'normal' people. Apart from the reason they were there, It was a fascinating document of the time period and the vast amounts of different characters that roam the streets. There was one similar around 9/11. I loved watching it and I wish I could remember what it was called or find it again.

On the actual funeral I was 16 and all I can really remember is people throwing flowers at the carriage, and parts where women were literally wailing when the coffin went past. I couldn't make my mind up if it was really powerful or just really really fucking weird. With time and age I'm firmly in the really fucking weird camp.
Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:52:54 am
If there had been a funeral pyre people would have been climbing on it!
WanderingRed

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:53:43 am
The lad who heckled Andrew in Scotland has been charged with breach of the peace
thaddeus

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:58:21 am
I hope he pleads not guilty and forces the police to see it through to the end.  Similarly for the placard waving woman who was charged with the same offence.

I'm not sure what he shouted but her placard - "fuck imperialism, abolish the monarchy" - was pretty tame.  I'm not sure which part of that is breaching the peace?  Surely not the F-bomb?
