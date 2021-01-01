A few years ago there was a documentary on possibly BBC Four that was just film footage 'on the ground' of Dianas funeral. There was no commentary or direction other than someone just walking around central London on the day filming 'normal' people. Apart from the reason they were there, It was a fascinating document of the time period and the vast amounts of different characters that roam the streets. There was one similar around 9/11. I loved watching it and I wish I could remember what it was called or find it again.



On the actual funeral I was 16 and all I can really remember is people throwing flowers at the carriage, and parts where women were literally wailing when the coffin went past. I couldn't make my mind up if it was really powerful or just really really fucking weird. With time and age I'm firmly in the really fucking weird camp.