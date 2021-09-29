« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 46123 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:38:44 pm
The bees are lucky, the poor Corgis have been gifted to Handy Andy and his ex wife.
The dogs have really gone to those two?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
The UK is North Korea.

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/met-office-suspends-forecasts-respect-queen-twitter-backlash-b1024598.html

Fucking weird shit this.
Seems the Met Office have clarified ('reversed', is probably more accurate) their position.

https://www.mylondon.news/news/uk-world-news/met-office-apologises-after-backlash-24981058

Why do organisations tie themselves up in knots like this?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KevLFC

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm »
Some of this stuff is cringe worthy, also some of the stuff the family have to do too I never knew existed is a tad cringey not helped by the media following every second I suspect.
Offline damomad

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:30:57 pm
Thanks for the replies.

Is there a backlash brewing? I don't from your self-proclaimed republicans, but from the general population of those who were previously ambivalent about the Royal Family?

I can't see it. Maybe over time but I would have thought the adulation of the royals is at an all-time high and the media whitewash, a collective controlled attempt to suppress negative sentiment, will work a treat. Those who were on the fence will likely get swept up in the pageantry while also seeing how those dissenters are treated and think better of it.

Those who are against the monarchy are staying quiet, avoiding the TV and biding their time for when the argument is acceptable again. Unfortunately for most, we'll have our lives to get on with and to be honest, as much as I hate the royals, there's much more at stake for our nations than putting the time and effort into getting shot of one stupendously wealthy family. Their palaces won't be worth shit when the planet is up in flames.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm »
Offline Fiasco

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm »
The reaction to her death has been bizarre to say the least. I expected - I think we all did - for the coverage to be non-stop and incessant and a lot of the footage was pre-recorded, and they had things ready to go but seeing it play out as it has done has been rather weird to observe.

I think the press understands that this is a major moment for the history of the Monarchy, and it does seem to me that they're under instruction to make out like the Monarchy is the best thing to ever exist, and to force it in to everybody that nobody disliked the Queen, everybody loves the new King and how they represent the best of everything that is British. The majority of people do not feel that way, and the coverage seems at odds with that to some degree.

Even earlier on today, you could say dozens were at the gates of Buckingham Palace but they were making out like you couldn't see a speck of concrete for people. Every story about her has been positive, you would think she was God. It is a complete and utter weird country.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm
Seems the Met Office have clarified ('reversed', is probably more accurate) their position.

https://www.mylondon.news/news/uk-world-news/met-office-apologises-after-backlash-24981058

Why do organisations tie themselves up in knots like this?

Well how else will we know about clouds that look like the Queen?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 11:23:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm
BBC Breakfast@BBCBreakfast
On #BBCBreakfast Sally reveals the Royal Parks are asking that people don't leave any more Paddington Bears or marmalade sandwiches

https://twitter.com/BBCBreakfast/status/1569222795892035585
Perfectly normal behaviour in normal country.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm
Some of this stuff is cringe worthy, also some of the stuff the family have to do too I never knew existed is a tad cringey not helped by the media following every second I suspect.
Well at least Charlie Brooker has plenty of new material for any future Black Mirror episodes.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm »
Never thought I'd post an Andrew Marr link but he's bang on the money here

https://mobile.twitter.com/LBC/status/1569374630070165505
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 12:04:37 am »
I'm surprised the cameras have not followed Charles to the toilet really and see how he grieves on the throne.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 12:28:16 am »
I'm living in Halifax, Canada for the rest of the year with no TV so largely avoided the over reaction back home.

I do however go to the HFX Wanderers home games here with friends who are season ticket holders - they had a minutes silence, followed by God Save the King, followed by the Canadian national anthem.  ::)

Was a bit embarrassed like.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 12:37:12 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:21:15 pm

Off with her head

Made me think of this ;D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vl4ufIrMtXg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vl4ufIrMtXg</a>
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 12:39:47 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm
BBC Breakfast@BBCBreakfast
On #BBCBreakfast Sally reveals the Royal Parks are asking that people don't leave any more Paddington Bears or marmalade sandwiches

https://twitter.com/BBCBreakfast/status/1569222795892035585
Mrs Spion told me about the marmalade sandwich request earlier and I thought she was joking. I thought, who the hell leaves marmalade sandwiches as a tribute to anyone who has died?  :o

And to think, in 1989 we were ridiculed right across this country and told we "revelled in grief and mawkish over-sentimentality" just because we laid flowers for the Hillsborough dead. Now, we have half of this country grief signalling to absurd levels over someone they'd never met, while the rest look on in bemused disbelief.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:23 am by Son of Spion »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 12:42:02 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:04:37 am
I'm surprised the cameras have not followed Charles to the toilet really and see how he grieves on the throne.
If they could, they would.

Talking of Charles. I saw a picture of him the other day. Pain etched on his face and tears in his eyes. I really felt for the man. The pain of losing a parent is crushing and all-consuming, no matter who you are or what you have.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:15 am by Son of Spion »
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 01:12:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:42:02 am
If they could, they would.

Talking of Charles. I saw a picture of him the other day. Pain etched on his face and tears in his eyes. I really felt for the man. The pain of losing a parent is crushing and all-consuming, no matter who you are or what you have.


I would agree, I know the feeling, but then we force him to do the majority of his grieving in public so people can watch (or just takes pictures for some reason).


Cannot understand why people go to watch something like the procession in Edinburgh then spend the whole occasion with their phone taking useless pictures that no-one will ever see because everyone has seen the pictures anyway. Why not just go and watch, with respect. It's not the Lord Mayor's parade.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 01:28:35 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
The UK is North Korea.

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/met-office-suspends-forecasts-respect-queen-twitter-backlash-b1024598.html

Fucking weird shit this.
:lmao :lmao
What? You can't see the parallels between the two nations in how the populace are expected to behave in collective grief at the passing of their head of state? There have already been similar comments posted to this thread - I dare say you read them but only decided to react when I wrote similar. :-* Exaggeration is a rhetorical technique used for emphasis. :)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 01:30:43 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm
The reaction to her death has been bizarre to say the least. I expected - I think we all did - for the coverage to be non-stop and incessant and a lot of the footage was pre-recorded, and they had things ready to go but seeing it play out as it has done has been rather weird to observe.

I think the press understands that this is a major moment for the history of the Monarchy, and it does seem to me that they're under instruction to make out like the Monarchy is the best thing to ever exist, and to force it in to everybody that nobody disliked the Queen, everybody loves the new King and how they represent the best of everything that is British. The majority of people do not feel that way, and the coverage seems at odds with that to some degree.

Even earlier on today, you could say dozens were at the gates of Buckingham Palace but they were making out like you couldn't see a speck of concrete for people. Every story about her has been positive, you would think she was God. It is a complete and utter weird country.
Yep. My point. Fucking weird and stunted.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 01:32:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
Well how else will we know about clouds that look like the Queen?
The weird shit people find 'meaningful' is indicative of mental weakness.

Edit: I recall when my father was close to passing away that the hospital nurse gave us a couple of palm-sized wooden hearts (and a blanket). My mum would hold one heart, and my dad the other. The blanket would be wrapped around my dad. Oh, and the ability to take a hand print. The apparent idea was to create some kind of meaning in the objects which we would then keep as meaningful keepsakes. Weirdest fucking, forced (and meaningless) sentimental shit I had ever come across. We all just looked at each other in a mixture of bewilderment and annoyance. It did not help that it was done so fucking cack-handedly. It did not help at all - it only made things worse. Nevermind the lifetimes spent together - we have something better: a couple of wooden hearts.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:10:20 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 01:42:10 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
Well how else will we know about clouds that look like the Queen?
Or they the Royal Bees have been told she's died.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 01:54:37 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:39:47 am
Now, we have half of this country grief signalling to absurd levels over someone they'd never met, while the rest look on in bemused disbelief.
That's it, 'grief signaling'! :-[ It's pathetic. And, actually, fucking undignified. Like I said earlier (Mister Flip Flop), North fucking Korea when Dear Leader dies.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 02:02:03 am »
Ive actually started to feel a bit sorry for Charles and the rest of the family (apart from Andrew the nonce of course). Losing a parent, no matter what age, is a horrible, weird, disorientating experience, and to have to process it all in public and mourn while everyones watching must be very strange. I saw him standing vigil over the coffin before and just started to wish the cameras would pan away from him. Another reason why monarchy is deeply odd and has no real place in a modern society.

I mean hes 73, and today, he had to get up early, go to Parliament, make a speech, get up to Edinburgh, make another speech and stand over a coffin while strangers stared at him. Four days after my dad died, I was still at the sitting round in my boxies, eating crisps and crying a lot stage.

I dont like the Royals , Ive not got much time for the new King but I do feel sorry for him on a personal level.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:40 am by Cracking Left Foot »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 02:10:10 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 02:02:03 am
I’ve actually started to feel a bit sorry for Charles and the rest of the family (apart from Andrew the nonce of course). Losing a parent, no matter what age, is a horrible, weird, disorientating experience, and to have to process it all in public and mourn while everyone’s watching must be very strange. I saw him standing vigil over the coffin before and just started to wish the cameras would pan away from him. Another reason why monarchy is deeply odd and has no real place in a modern society.

I mean today, he had to get up early, go to Parliament, make a speech, get up to Edinburgh, make another speech and stand over a coffin while strangers stared at him. Four days after my dad died, I was still at the “sitting round in my boxies, eating crisps and crying a lot” stage.

I don’t like the Riyals, I’ve not got much time for the new King but I do feel sorry for on a personal level.
On a human level, I sympathise with anyone who has lost a close family member. I've been through it - as probably the majority of members here have been too. But the institution itself is ripe for criticism. Although I have not joined in, I can understand why (much of) 'Black- and Irish-Twitter' have been rejoicing in the death of the Queen. I would not do it, but the reaction is understandable. I'd say, it is more understandable than the forced, hysterical grieving of people who had no personal connection to the Queen.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 02:16:32 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
Never thought I'd post an Andrew Marr link but he's bang on the money here

https://mobile.twitter.com/LBC/status/1569374630070165505
Spot on! I was not expecting that from him.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 02:48:39 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:12:22 am

I would agree, I know the feeling, but then we force him to do the majority of his grieving in public so people can watch (or just takes pictures for some reason).


Cannot understand why people go to watch something like the procession in Edinburgh then spend the whole occasion with their phone taking useless pictures that no-one will ever see because everyone has seen the pictures anyway. Why not just go and watch, with respect. It's not the Lord Mayor's parade.
Standing there with your phone/camera out feels really disrespectful to me. Where's the dignity?

Also, supporting people in their grief is one thing, but much of what's going on at the moment feels like grief voyeurism. It becomes less about the deceased and their bereaved loved ones, and more about the fascinated observer themselves, standing there with their phone out.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:34 am by Son of Spion »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 02:55:37 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:54:37 am
That's it, 'grief signaling'! :-[ It's pathetic. And, actually, fucking undignified. Like I said earlier (Mister Flip Flop), North fucking Korea when Dear Leader dies.
Yes, it's highly undignified.

Not only must you grieve, but you must be seen to grieve too.

It seems that the more you are seen to grieve, the better the subject/patriot/person you are in the eyes of some. It seems some are keen to out-grieve each other.
Offline MKB

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 03:05:01 am »
Was planning to avoid all the madness next Monday by seeing a couple of movies, but just learned that all my local cinemas are shutting for the day.  They really don't want you to have any escape do they?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:16:01 am by MKB »
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 03:20:41 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 03:05:01 am
Was planning to avoid all the madness next Monday by seeing a couple of movies, but just learned that all my local cinemas are shutting for the day.  They really don't want you to have any escape do they?
Nope, You must either stand on the street in London and see the actual coffin or watch it on TV and nothing else.
Offline Metallinick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 04:10:04 am »
The corgis have gone to Prince Andrew given his vast experience in grooming. Apparently when he was asked to take them on he said "no sweat",
Offline John C

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 07:08:16 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
Never thought I'd post an Andrew Marr link but he's bang on the money here
https://mobile.twitter.com/LBC/status/1569374630070165505
Well done Marr for saying that.
It's noteworthy that Sky News ran a couple of sections throughout the day about the possibility people want to show dissent. Good on them for doing that also.

Someone being taken away for holding up a placard is beyond worrying though. Not only does it show a lack of preparation and discretion by the Police for this huge event, which they must have been planning for a decade, but also that there's a possibility the woman wasn't just let go round the corner. Under this new pernicious Tory Crime and Policing Bill they could actually charge her.

Online ianburns252

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 07:37:51 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:59:46 pm
https://www.somersetlive.co.uk/news/somerset-news/student-backlash-college-postpones-graduation-7575069

This sort of crap boils my piss. Massive inconvenience and expense caused by the university, and for what?

Can the students and other attendees sue? Or is the university protected because of some weird law surrounding the state sanctioned - Or, rather, enforced - mourning period?

I think the headline and link are massively misleading too - it is the sort of Daily Mail shite that will stir people up when in fact they have simply written a very politely worded email.

Going to be plenty of hardcore/performative royalists who would read that and use it to make a big song and dance
Online Rob Dylan

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2112 on: Today at 08:13:15 am »
Even royalists who loved the Queen must be getting bored of this ridiculously drawn out process, all the obscure rituals and the media's refusal to cover any other news. Watching BBC Breakfast and they had two headlines at 8:00am, both were about the Queen. Is nothing else happening in the world? They're just endlessly showing people slowly walk into a building and trying to fill for hours on end.

And I really wish they'd stop interviewing children and asking things like, "What did the Queen mean to you?"
Online redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2113 on: Today at 08:20:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:39:47 am
Mrs Spion told me about the marmalade sandwich request earlier and I thought she was joking. I thought, who the hell leaves marmalade sandwiches as a tribute to anyone who has died?  :o

Exactly my reaction, I get laying flowers or leaving candles or cards. But a marmelade sandwich? What are they trying to do, feed the rats?
Online KillieRed

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 08:25:09 am »
I think this article is spot on about how things are in Scotland vis a vis the monarchy:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/sep/12/scottish-crowds-turn-out-for-the-queen-but-support-for-the-monarchy-less-clear


Scottish crowds turn out for the Queen but support for the monarchy less clear
Severin Carrell and Libby Brooks
Charles faces challenge to convert outpouring of affection for his mother into enduring support for the institution


It has become Scotlands largest public event of modern times; hundreds of thousands of people gathered on roadsides, in farm fields and on bridges as the Queens funeral cortege drove 170 miles from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The crowd in Edinburghs Old Town as her hearse passed along the Royal Mile on Sunday was the densest the city has seen. That display of compassion, curiosity and, for some, fealty could suggest the support for monarchism in Scotland is deeper than many suspected.

The observance was understated, restrained. There were very few union flags or saltires on display; only a handful of flowers were thrown under the hearses wheels. Applause could be heard occasionally but chiefly the crowds were silent.


Unionists among the 1.4 million Scots who vote for anti-independence parties are likely to draw strength from that. I think this will establish how strong the feeling is for being part of the UK. Thats part of the reason Im here, said Elizabeth Alexander, watching the cortege pass with her grandchildren in Ballater, Aberdeenshire, on Sunday.

That may be misplaced. The question facing unionists and the new monarch, King Charles III, is whether the deep affection for his mother translates into support for him and for the institution.

Recent polling suggests it may not. In 2021, the thinktank British Futures found that only 45% of Scottish voters wanted to keep the monarch, versus 60% at UK level, while 36% of Scots said the end of the Queens reign would be the right moment to establish a republic  a figure nearly replicated by a Panelbase poll.

That presents Charles and his son Prince William, now heir apparent, with a challenge: how to convert that outpouring on the Queens death into enduring support for the institution, and for the King personally.

Charles, despite his popularity at the Braemar Highland Games this month, and his own deep affection for Balmoral  exemplified by his childrens book based there, The Old Man of Lochnagar  has failed to insert himself into Scotlands psyche in the way his mother did.

There is a second question: does support for the monarchy translate necessarily into support for Scotland remaining in the union? Before the 2014 independence referendum, Alex Salmond, then first minister, stressed that the Queen would remain head of state if Scotland voted yes.

There were hints she was nervous about the prospects of a yes vote. Four days before referendum day, she told an onlooker outside Crathie kirk, close to Balmoral: I hope people will think very carefully about the future. That day, the Sunday Times published a poll wrongly predicting 51% of Scots would vote yes. Now, however, support for independence hovers close to that point.

Salmond, who relished his weekend stays at Balmoral with his wife, Moira, during the Queens summer residencies there, was desperate to demonstrate continuity. That was in part to avoid unnecessarily alienating the majority of Scots who support the monarchy, at a delicate time.

Nicola Sturgeon, his successor as Scottish National party leader and first minister, appears much less of a monarchist, but has shored up that position. Sturgeon, who appeared genuinely delighted to meet the Queen earlier this year, told MSPs in June, when Holyrood marked the platinum jubilee, that she believed the Queen to be an extraordinary woman who deserved deep gratitude and respect for her dedication.

But there is a deep undercurrent of republicanism within Scottish nationalism and the wider yes movement. Research published in 2012 by Prof James Mitchell, Lynn Bennie and Rob Johns, for Oxford University Press, showed 57% of SNP members believed strongly or very strongly that the monarchy had no place in a modern society. That republicanism is deprioritised by the SNP for pragmatic and electoral reasons. SNP politicians rarely even hint that they disapprove of the monarchy.


Republicanism is present in todays Scottish government: two pro-independence Scottish Green party junior ministers, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, who are also the partys co-leaders, boycotted Holyroods debate to commemorate the Queens platinum jubilee in June.

Katie Mal holding Elliott a young boy in her arms and smiling at him as he looks at the camera, with Cardiff Castle in the background
Charles III: what people in Scotland, Wales and NI think of their new king
Read more
Slater contrived to be away from Edinburgh on government business; Harvey and two other Green MSPs walked out of the chamber before the debate began. They were also absent on Sunday when Sturgeon and other party leaders gathered in the parliament for the proclamation of the new king, avoiding giving the royal oath. And on Sunday there was a small republican demonstration by the Radical Independence Campaign on the Royal Mile, with one arrest.

The SNP leadership and the crown have danced around each other, each hoping the other will not prove a problem, Mitchell, from the University of Edinburgh, wrote for Holyrood magazine on Sunday. Nicola Sturgeon will not want to pick a fight, indeed [is] keen to show her loyalty to the crown. Much will depend on what comes next. Charles has inherited the crown but not the public affection felt for his mother nor her political sensibility.

Prof Tom Devine, regarded as Scotlands foremost historian, agrees with Mitchell. My speculation would be that there will be two phases to the UKs response to the death of the Queen, he said. For a period of time there will be tremendous good wishes and also sympathy for the royal family in general and Charles in particular, having lost his mother, because of the affection the British people had for her. After that, I think there will be little chance of him attracting that same level of affection.


Online redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2115 on: Today at 08:25:55 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:48:39 am
Standing there with your phone/camera out feels really disrespectful to me. Where's the dignity?

Also, supporting people in their grief is one thing, but much of what's going on at the moment feels like grief voyeurism. It becomes less about the deceased and their bereaved loved ones, and more about the fascinated observer themselves, standing there with their phone out.

I think it's not really grief, but a mixture of bearing witness to an important event. Also I think a death often creates a sense of disbelieve, especially the death of someone around that long. Watching the procession and the coffin helps making it real. And these days, people seem to need to take pictures of everything - if you haven't got a picture of it, it hasn't happened. So it's a way of convincing yourself.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:28:32 am by redbyrdz »
Online KillieRed

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2116 on: Today at 08:27:10 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 03:05:01 am
Was planning to avoid all the madness next Monday by seeing a couple of movies, but just learned that all my local cinemas are shutting for the day.  They really don't want you to have any escape do they?

I`m planning to go to my local golf course where i have a season ticket. The staff may not be there and the pin flags may not even be out, but it seems a good way to avoid the madness. I just hope the Met Office are working that day so i can see if i need my waterproofs!
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2117 on: Today at 08:33:55 am »
Saw that there'll be no Champions League song played tonight before our game. They really have gone a bit bonkers haven't they? Forcing us to grieve over someone who had no impact on most people and whose absence won't be felt at all.

I hate all this confusion over the bank holiday as well, some companies giving it but some companies are not. Give a straight answer FFS
Online KillieRed

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2118 on: Today at 08:40:41 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:33:55 am
Saw that there'll be no Champions League song played tonight before our game. They really have gone a bit bonkers haven't they? Forcing us to grieve over someone who had no impact on most people and whose absence won't be felt at all.

I hate all this confusion over the bank holiday as well, some companies giving it but some companies are not. Give a straight answer FFS

Is this a UEFA decision? Might be for the best considering their unpopularity.
Online redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2119 on: Today at 08:41:57 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:33:55 am
Saw that there'll be no Champions League song played tonight before our game. They really have gone a bit bonkers haven't they? Forcing us to grieve over someone who had no impact on most people and whose absence won't be felt at all.


Are we allowed to cheer? Maybe the teams are under  strict instruction to not score any goals so there's no cheering.
