Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 43130 times)

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 03:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:50:04 pm
He must be 1,000. Can imagine him doing the same perky shite anecdotes at Henry VIII's funeral. "Yes I remember the day, it was me, him, Anne of Cleves and Cromwell and we had a jolly good chat..."
He`s obviously getting doddery if he remembered Cromwell being there.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 03:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:56:54 pm
Which one of Henry's wives do you think was his favorite?


Answer in no fewer than 10,000 words...
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 03:04:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:02:56 pm
He`s obviously getting doddery if he remembered Cromwell being there.

Thomas Cromwell, I imagine
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 03:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:04:19 pm
Thomas Cromwell, I imagine

Still...
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 03:04:52 pm »
They really could have done with the old cricket commentators who could (and did) waffle all day long even when the whole game had been rained off.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 03:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:55:27 pm

It's only young, can you blame it

Wasn't going to say it myself, didn't want to end up on the scaffold - or worse in Pizza Hut.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 03:13:33 pm »
Now a bloke who heckled Andrew has "been detained by the Police". Interesting that he (not the heckler) isn`t wearing military uniform. Did his mother strip him of all regimental honours?

Ah:

"as you may have already spotted, Prince Andrew is not in military uniform at the procession of the Queens coffin but is wearing a morning suit.

Sources had said the Duke of York will not wear uniform at ceremonial events during the period of mourning for his mother, except at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, as a special mark of respect."

He does have a full chest of medals though.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 03:18:50 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:13:33 pm
Now a bloke who heckled Andrew has "been detained by the Police". Interesting that he (not the heckler) isn`t wearing military uniform. Did his mother strip him of all regimental honours?


Disgrace.

But, on a side note, it's funny to see the alleged nonce having to wear a suit whilst his relatives get to dress like knobheads


(actually, why the fuck do they put that military fetish-gear on? and why do they get to wear medals? surely only Harry 'Hewitt' Windsor has earned one? I guess the alleged nonce earned one, too, but... like... tough shit, fiddler)
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 03:20:14 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:13:33 pm
Now a bloke who heckled Andrew has "been detained by the Police". Interesting that he (not the heckler) isn`t wearing military uniform. Did his mother strip him of all regimental honours?

Ah:

"as you may have already spotted, Prince Andrew is not in military uniform at the procession of the Queens coffin but is wearing a morning suit.

Sources had said the Duke of York will not wear uniform at ceremonial events during the period of mourning for his mother, except at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, as a special mark of respect."

He does have a full chest of medals though.

And it is quite amusing because of all of them he is the one you could say has done 'proper' military service. I reckon he was wearing lots of Lynx Java as well - just in case
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 03:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:18:50 pm

Disgrace.

But, on a side note, it's funny to see the alleged nonce having to wear a suit whilst his relatives get to dress like knobheads


(actually, why the fuck do they put that military fetish-gear on? and why do they get to wear medals? surely only Harry 'Hewitt' Windsor has earned one? I guess the alleged nonce earned one, too, but... like... tough shit, fiddler)

Yet apparently he's not allowed to wear his
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 03:24:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:13:33 pm
Now a bloke who heckled Andrew has "been detained by the Police". Interesting that he (not the heckler) isn`t wearing military uniform. Did his mother strip him of all regimental honours?

Ah:

"as you may have already spotted, Prince Andrew is not in military uniform at the procession of the Queens coffin but is wearing a morning suit.

Sources had said the Duke of York will not wear uniform at ceremonial events during the period of mourning for his mother, except at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, as a special mark of respect."

He does have a full chest of medals though.
All earned in high risk front line military operations no doubt.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 03:24:51 pm »
Rather embarrassingly I only recently discovered that the R in ER referred to Regina and not Royal
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 03:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:24:51 pm
Rather embarrassingly I only recently discovered that the R in ER referred to Regina and not Royal


'Regina' a portmanteau of 'royal' and 'vagina' because all monarchs are c*nts

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 03:33:48 pm »
You'd think in a country increasingly impoverished and broken down, on the verge of a massive cost of living crisis, someone might have considered the possible negative effects of ramming a fortnight of extreme wealth, pomp and privilege down everyone's throat.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 03:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:04:52 pm
They really could have done with the old cricket commentators who could (and did) waffle all day long even when the whole game had been rained off.
I recall Benaud doing an outstanding 10 minutes or so on the hanging baskets at Old Trafford. It was inspired stuff from a master of his craft.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:20:14 pm
And it is quite amusing because of all of them he is the one you could say has done 'proper' military service. I reckon he was wearing lots of Lynx Java as well - just in case
You're be in more danger going incognito in the Annie Rd end than he was in Afghanistan.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 03:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:33:48 pm
You'd think in a country increasingly impoverished and broken down, on the verge of a massive cost of living crisis, someone might have considered the possible negative effects of ramming a fortnight of extreme wealth, pomp and privilege down everyone's throat.

She maybe had a Co-op funeral plan that is paying for it all.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 03:41:27 pm »
I posted this in the Books recently read thread, it is an interesting read if you think things have run smoothly since William the Conqueror.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 31, 2022, 02:01:09 pm

I know this thread is dominated by fiction but for those of you who like history and want to see it written from the perspective of those who lost, this is a fantastic book, the peasants revolt, the 1536 'Pilgrimage of Grace' uprising, the general strike, Peterloo and the Chartists, the English Civil War. It just makes you realise how this country has remained in the hands of the establishment by good luck and fortune and how much, over the years, the masses have been controlled and conned.





Frank Mclynn writes in a detailed but really accessible manner, well researched every time



Its a history of the establishment holding on to power, mostly royal power until recently and it makes you realise just how good and adaptable the establishment are in this country compared to say, the French and also how ruthless they were in the past.

Whilst it does not include William Is northern Genocide (reports of 100,000 deaths in the north of England 1069-70) it does have

-The Peasants Revolt of 1381 (Poll Tax), c1500 deaths, betrayed by the Young King.
-Jack Cades popular revolt of 1450
-The Northern led Pilgrimage of Grace 1536 (yes, more than Anne Boleyn happened that year, betrayed again by the king, Henry VIII this time (Less executions this time around but still plenty)
-England as a republic for 5 years 1653-1658 before the Restoration
-The Jacobites of 1745 who gave up when they were in the ascendency (albeit would have replaced a king with a king)
-The Chartists/Peterloo and the General Strike

Eric Hobsbawm being a revolutionary in countries such as ours just happens to be difficult


I am preparing an overnight bag now for my stay in the Tower
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 03:41:37 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:02:56 pm
He`s obviously getting doddery if he remembered Cromwell being there.

He would've been wouldn't he? I thought he basically got his head chopped off because he set him up with Anne of Cleves and after she arrived Henry thought she was ugly?

Sort of like your mate setting you up on a blind date with their ugly cousin and you chopping their head off in revenge.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 03:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:35:40 pm
She maybe had a Co-op funeral plan that is paying for it all.


She would have received a free pen as well I suspect
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:41:37 pm
He would've been wouldn't he? I thought he basically got his head chopped off because he set him up with Anne of Cleves and after she arrived Henry thought she was ugly?

Sort of like your mate setting you up on a blind date with their ugly cousin and you chopping their head off in revenge.

I think, as I did, that people default to Oliver rather than Thomas Cromwell. Oliver being born in 1599 so long after H8
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 03:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:42:44 pm

She would have received a free pen as well I suspect

Perhaps a £100 Amazon voucher.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 03:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:33:48 pm
You'd think in a country increasingly impoverished and broken down, on the verge of a massive cost of living crisis, someone might have considered the possible negative effects of ramming a fortnight of extreme wealth, pomp and privilege down everyone's throat.

unfortunately a more than significant amount of this country thinks it's appropriate for this to happen.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 03:53:35 pm »
Just had some woman on the radio who is first in the queue to see the queens body when it gets to Westminster, she only has to wait 50 hours.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 03:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:41:27 pm
I posted this in the Books recently read thread, it is an interesting read if you think things have run smoothly since William the Conqueror.


Its a history of the establishment holding on to power, mostly royal power until recently and it makes you realise just how good and adaptable the establishment are in this country compared to say, the French and also how ruthless they were in the past.

Whilst it does not include William Is northern Genocide (reports of 100,000 deaths in the north of England 1069-70) it does have

-The Peasants Revolt of 1381 (Poll Tax), c1500 deaths, betrayed by the Young King.
-Jack Cades popular revolt of 1450
-The Northern led Pilgrimage of Grace 1536 (yes, more than Anne Boleyn happened that year, betrayed again by the king, Henry VIII this time (Less executions this time around but still plenty)
-England as a republic for 5 years 1653-1658 before the Restoration
-The Jacobites of 1745 who gave up when they were in the ascendency (albeit would have replaced a king with a king)
-The Chartists/Peterloo and the General Strike

Eric Hobsbawm being a revolutionary in countries such as ours just happens to be difficult


I am preparing an overnight bag now for my stay in the Tower
At Uni, I remember hearing a lecturer talk about the Domesday book as a ledger of the assets acquired by the Normans. He went on to explain a little known/mentioned aspect of the conquest.
Everyone talks about 1066 as though once the battle of Hastings was over, the Normans just assumed power.in fact they were opposed, especially in the North and in the Fenlands, by the locals. The pacification was ruthless.
The Normans harrying of the North laid waste to vast swathes of the countryside.
The Domesday Book refers to these areas as Waste. The term described land uncultivated. It was uncultivated because basically all the people who lived there were massacred.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:04:52 pm
They really could have done with the old cricket commentators who could (and did) waffle all day long even when the whole game had been rained off.

Andrews holding the batsman's willie
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 04:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 03:53:35 pm
Just had some woman on the radio who is first in the queue to see the queens body when it gets to Westminster, she only has to wait 50 hours.

Its easier to get Centre Court tickets for the Mens final.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 04:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:41:37 pm
He would've been wouldn't he? I thought he basically got his head chopped off because he set him up with Anne of Cleves and after she arrived Henry thought she was ugly?

Sort of like your mate setting you up on a blind date with their ugly cousin and you chopping their head off in revenge.

Yes, that was my point. He was dispensed with 7 years before Henry finally ate (partied?) himself to death.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2028 on: Today at 04:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 03:53:35 pm
Just had some woman on the radio who is first in the queue to see the queens body when it gets to Westminster, she only has to wait 50 hours.
I read that they do not want people camping out so they are giving them numbered wristbands so she wont have to wait.

 People will not be allowed to camp and will be given numbered wristbands to indicate their place in the queue so they are able to leave and come back, it is understood. As of 9am on Tuesday, pedestrians have been walking freely up and down the route but it still appears fairly empty of people arriving early to queue.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2029 on: Today at 04:09:23 pm »
Thank God we don't have to put up with Alistair Burnett.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2030 on: Today at 04:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:41:37 pm
He would've been wouldn't he? I thought he basically got his head chopped off because he set him up with Anne of Cleves and after she arrived Henry thought she was ugly?

Sort of like your mate setting you up on a blind date with their ugly cousin and you chopping their head off in revenge.
The number of friends I've had to dispose of for exactly that reason doesn't bear thinking about. Trevor Jordache's patio in Brookie has nothing on mine.
