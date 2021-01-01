I posted this in the Books recently read thread, it is an interesting read if you think things have run smoothly since William the Conqueror.
Its a history of the establishment holding on to power, mostly royal power until recently and it makes you realise just how good and adaptable the establishment are in this country compared to say, the French and also how ruthless they were in the past.
Whilst it does not include William Is northern Genocide (reports of 100,000 deaths in the north of England 1069-70) it does have
-The Peasants Revolt of 1381 (Poll Tax), c1500 deaths, betrayed by the Young King.
-Jack Cades popular revolt of 1450
-The Northern led Pilgrimage of Grace 1536 (yes, more than Anne Boleyn happened that year, betrayed again by the king, Henry VIII this time (Less executions this time around but still plenty)
-England as a republic for 5 years 1653-1658 before the Restoration
-The Jacobites of 1745 who gave up when they were in the ascendency (albeit would have replaced a king with a king)
-The Chartists/Peterloo and the General Strike
Eric Hobsbawm being a revolutionary in countries such as ours just happens to be difficult
I am preparing an overnight bag now for my stay in the Tower
At Uni, I remember hearing a lecturer talk about the Domesday book as a ledger of the assets acquired by the Normans. He went on to explain a little known/mentioned aspect of the conquest.
Everyone talks about 1066 as though once the battle of Hastings was over, the Normans just assumed power.in fact they were opposed, especially in the North and in the Fenlands, by the locals. The pacification was ruthless.
The Normans harrying of the North laid waste to vast swathes of the countryside.
The Domesday Book refers to these areas as Waste. The term described land uncultivated. It was uncultivated because basically all the people who lived there were massacred.