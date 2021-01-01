it is an interesting read if you think things have run smoothly since William the Conqueror.



I know this thread is dominated by fiction but for those of you who like history and want to see it written from the perspective of those who lost, this is a fantastic book, the peasants revolt, the 1536 'Pilgrimage of Grace' uprising, the general strike, Peterloo and the Chartists, the English Civil War. It just makes you realise how this country has remained in the hands of the establishment by good luck and fortune and how much, over the years, the masses have been controlled and conned.











Frank Mclynn writes in a detailed but really accessible manner, well researched every time

Its a history of the establishment holding on to power, mostly royal power until recently and it makes you realise just how good and adaptable the establishment are in this country compared to say, the French and also how ruthless they were in the past.



Whilst it does not include William Is northern Genocide (reports of 100,000 deaths in the north of England 1069-70) it does have

-The Peasants Revolt of 1381 (Poll Tax), c1500 deaths, betrayed by the Young King.

-Jack Cades popular revolt of 1450

-The Northern led Pilgrimage of Grace 1536 (yes, more than Anne Boleyn happened that year, betrayed again by the king, Henry VIII this time (Less executions this time around but still plenty)

-England as a republic for 5 years 1653-1658 before the Restoration

-The Jacobites of 1745 who gave up when they were in the ascendency (albeit would have replaced a king with a king)

-The Chartists/Peterloo and the General Strike

Eric Hobsbawm being a revolutionary in countries such as ours just happens to be difficult

I posted this in the Books recently read thread,I am preparing an overnight bag now for my stay in the Tower