I suppose the problem is that the 'fucking bananas pomp' reinforces the 'fucking bananas reality' of an archaic system which is not fit for the 21st C. If we had a modern Parliament, with a deliberative body not operating like Eton debating society, and with an elected second chamber and President, then old nonsense of no consequence would be merely quint. But that's not how it is, is it?



Have you looked at America lately?The UK is not alone when it comes to outdated and outmoded political systems not fit for purpose. I would say the UK needs a form of PR ahead of any kind of elected second chamber or head of state.One of the good things - if it can be called so - about a British monarch is that they do spend a lifetime preparing for the role. If you look at Charles and William, we at least know the role will be in relatively benign, if uninspiring, hands for the foreseeable future, and not fall victim to the predatory instincts of some political opportunist like a Trump or Johnson.If we look at the US Senate, we can see how it unfavourably grants disproportionate power to a minority, not to mention the urgent need for greater representation in the chamber by creating new senator positions. And let's not get started on SCOTUS.Our system is far from perfect, but we should avoid the temptation to make wholesale changes. One step at a time, starting with PR.