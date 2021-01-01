« previous next »
Topic: The Monarchy*

Offline thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1920 on: Today at 06:04:38 am
Man arrested for shouting who elected him? At a proclamation in Oxford.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1921 on: Today at 06:45:54 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:04:38 am
Man arrested for shouting who elected him? At a proclamation in Oxford.
Whoever arrested them should be sacked absolutely absurd
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1922 on: Today at 08:08:02 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:38:46 pm
I disagree. Its fucking bananas. But its our fucking bananas  other countries have their own bands of batshit crazy too.  Its just that were just were an incredibly old country so were a bit more batshit than them

It's not the elaborate ceremonies I was really talking about, it's the whole idea of them having a divine right to rule and people having to swear allegiance to him based on the fact that he's been chosen by God. The vast majority of people, even the vast majority of royalists, surely don't believe in that anymore.
Online damomad

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1923 on: Today at 08:09:19 am
I can only hope the oppressive measures now lead to an explosion of anti-monarchy sentiment once she is in the ground. The BBC are an embarrassment and it is angering me enough to reconsider licence fee payment next year. Where is the at least semblance of balance? Are we going to pretend the mood of the nation doesn't include a significant proportion of dissenting voices?

If this was Brexit they'd be giving airtime to everyone, antagonists from both sides. Happy to stir the pot, have the public at each other's throats. But because doing this now would be to the detriment of a white, privileged, racist, loaded family, they have to abandon all reason and report like they are a communist state television network.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1924 on: Today at 08:31:19 am
I've said it before but all this ridiculous tradition shite, like waving tricornered hats around and speaking in ancient French, is just trying to keep us focussed on the past because we haven't got a future and its their fault.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1925 on: Today at 08:35:09 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:08:02 am
It's not the elaborate ceremonies I was really talking about, it's the whole idea of them having a divine right to rule and people having to swear allegiance to him based on the fact that he's been chosen by God. The vast majority of people, even the vast majority of royalists, surely don't believe in that anymore.

What I hate is people who see them as ‘above’ us. Gordon Brown just waffled that shite out as well. Maybe its just me, I got annoyed at work one time when people called bosses their superiors.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1926 on: Today at 08:37:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:35:09 am
What I hate is people who see them as above us. Gordon Brown just waffled that shite out as well. Maybe its just me, I got annoyed at work one time when people called bosses their superiors.
That term is only ever used sarcastically in my experience.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1927 on: Today at 08:48:18 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:35:09 am
What I hate is people who see them as above us. Gordon Brown just waffled that shite out as well. Maybe its just me, I got annoyed at work one time when people called bosses their superiors.
It's not just you. All that stuff really grates on me too.

I find it all incredibly bizarre. No amount of pomp and ceremony can ever distract me from the fact that the royals are just another dysfunctional family like countless others. All just flawed human beings who piss, shit and fart like everyone else. They all look like shit when they wake up in the morning too.

I've always found it utterly bizarre how so many are happy to bow and scrape to such preposterous nonsense. It's all an illusion built on money and privilege. The crazy thing is that half of the country is on its knees worshipping it as if it actually means something.
Online Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1928 on: Today at 08:52:54 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:48:18 am
All just flawed human beings who piss, shit and fart like everyone else.

They dont sweat though.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1929 on: Today at 08:53:29 am
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1930 on: Today at 08:53:47 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:52:54 am
They dont sweat though.
Allegedly.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1931 on: Today at 08:55:27 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:48:18 am
It's not just you. All that stuff really grates on me too.

I find it all incredibly bizarre. No amount of pomp and ceremony can ever distract me from the fact that the royals are just another dysfunctional family like countless others. All just flawed human beings who piss, shit and fart like everyone else. They all look like shit when they wake up in the morning too.

I've always found it utterly bizarre how so many are happy to bow and scrape to such preposterous nonsense. It's all an illusion built on money and privilege. The crazy thing is that half of the country is on its knees worshipping it as if it actually means something.

They are quite a bunch of mingers as well. Not a looker in the bunch.
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1932 on: Today at 09:03:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:27 am
They are quite a bunch of mingers as well. Not a looker in the bunch.
I remember there was a big push to make Will & Harry pinup types about 20 years back. There wasn't much for guys given the only young female royals were Andrew & Fergies two daughters and yeah not much picking there.
Online KillieRed

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1933 on: Today at 09:03:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:27 am
They are quite a bunch of mingers as well. Not a looker in the bunch.

Funny how they have to go outside the inbred "nobility" to import some lookers into The Family.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1934 on: Today at 09:28:40 am
In a way this massive overkill in terms of coverage may well be appropriate. I think a lot of people realise that not only has the Queen died but, after many, many centuries, the monarchy has also now died. It is just playing out the routine now before the inevitable shift that will now occur after the funeral.


Most people sort of (at least begrudgingly) accepted the Queen because of the way she conducted herself and the knowledge that she would probably be the last to command any sort of 'hold' on the people and it's the norm of what they were born into (even people like me who wants to remove the monarchy) but that's all gone now.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1935 on: Today at 09:30:04 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:48:18 am
It's not just you. All that stuff really grates on me too.

I find it all incredibly bizarre. No amount of pomp and ceremony can ever distract me from the fact that the royals are just another dysfunctional family like countless others. All just flawed human beings who piss, shit and fart like everyone else. They all look like shit when they wake up in the morning too.

I've always found it utterly bizarre how so many are happy to bow and scrape to such preposterous nonsense. It's all an illusion built on money and privilege. The crazy thing is that half of the country is on its knees worshipping it as if it actually means something.
I'm as anti-monarchy as anyone but I'm not having that. No way has the queen ever farted. EVER!
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1936 on: Today at 09:30:51 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 09:28:40 am
In a way this massive overkill in terms of coverage may well be appropriate. I think a lot of people realise that not only has the Queen died but, after many, many centuries, the monarchy has also now died. It is just playing out the routine now before the inevitable shift that will now occur after the funeral.
I get it because shes been queen for 70 years.

Lets be honest, it would have been the same if it had been 7 years.. I suspect the overkill is independent of the monarch
Online thaddeus

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1937 on: Today at 09:34:16 am
If there's a silver-lining to all this over-the-top outpouring of grief it's that King Charles III won't stand a chance of living up to the legend of Saint Elizabeth.  The problematic royals are still all here but the veneer of respectability is not.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1938 on: Today at 09:38:55 am
I worked in the Houses of Parliament (both houses) for about twenty five years and I couldn't believe the amount of people who used to, "My Lord this", and, "My Lord that". Almost everyone. Fucking hell! You can say "Hello" without adding "My Lord" or "My Lady". I couldnt ever bring myself to do it. Most of them don't want it anyway. I don't even believe in The Lord, never mind that lot.
Online Red Berry

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1939 on: Today at 09:44:59 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm
I suppose the problem is that the 'fucking bananas pomp' reinforces the 'fucking bananas reality' of an archaic system which is not fit for the 21st C. If we had a modern Parliament, with a deliberative body not operating like Eton debating society, and with an elected second chamber and President, then old nonsense of no consequence would be merely quint. But that's not how it is, is it?

Have you looked at America lately? ;D

The UK is not alone when it comes to outdated and outmoded political systems not fit for purpose. I would say the UK needs a form of PR ahead of any kind of elected second chamber or head of state.

One of the good things - if it can be called so - about a British monarch is that they do spend a lifetime preparing for the role. If you look at Charles and William, we at least know the role will be in relatively benign, if uninspiring, hands for the foreseeable future, and not fall victim to the predatory instincts of some political opportunist like a Trump or Johnson.

If we look at the US Senate, we can see how it unfavourably grants disproportionate power to a minority, not to mention the urgent need for greater representation in the chamber by creating new senator positions. And let's not get started on SCOTUS.

Our system is far from perfect, but we should avoid the temptation to make wholesale changes. One step at a time, starting with PR.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1940 on: Today at 09:51:17 am
It will be interesting to see how many world leaders will adhere to the request to only travel to London on commercial flights, not use helicopters to move around and catch the coaches to Westminster Abbey. Only current heads of state and their partners invited so Biden gets a pass in asking Trump to go.

Offline Red Ol

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1941 on: Today at 09:51:35 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:38:55 am
I worked in the Houses of Parliament (both houses) for about twenty five years and I couldn't believe the amount of people who used to, "My Lord this", and, "My Lord that". Almost everyone. Fucking hell! You can say "Hello" without adding "My Lord" or "My Lady". I couldnt ever bring myself to do it. Most of them don't want it anyway. I don't even believe in The Lord, never mind that lot.

MLady should only be ever used for those who ride around in a pink chauffeur driven six wheel Rolls Royce
Online KillieRed

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1942 on: Today at 09:55:53 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 09:28:40 am
In a way this massive overkill in terms of coverage may well be appropriate. I think a lot of people realise that not only has the Queen died but, after many, many centuries, the monarchy has also now died. It is just playing out the routine now before the inevitable shift that will now occur after the funeral.


Most people sort of (at least begrudgingly) accepted the Queen because of the way she conducted herself and the knowledge that she would probably be the last to command any sort of 'hold' on the people and it's the norm of what they were born into (even people like me who wants to remove the monarchy) but that's all gone now.

The trouble is there are many institutions and organisations that continue to exist only because of the hierarchy that a monarchy allows and those won`t go away easily. It`s not a deep state, it`s an out in the open Establishment whose foundation is the monarchy.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1943 on: Today at 10:00:21 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:52:54 am
They dont sweat though.

Talking of which Andrew is now Ye Ancient Corgi Walker in Chief;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62870783
Online 12C

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1944 on: Today at 10:03:15 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 09:28:40 am
In a way this massive overkill in terms of coverage may well be appropriate. I think a lot of people realise that not only has the Queen died but, after many, many centuries, the monarchy has also now died. It is just playing out the routine now before the inevitable shift that will now occur after the funeral.


Most people sort of (at least begrudgingly) accepted the Queen because of the way she conducted herself and the knowledge that she would probably be the last to command any sort of 'hold' on the people and it's the norm of what they were born into (even people like me who wants to remove the monarchy) but that's all gone now.

Its quite bizarre how the far right commentators are already caught on the horns of a dilemma.
The ones like Frottage and Grimes, even Wooton, who have slagged off Charles Windsor for being a Clown Prince for having woke ideas, are now having to rein it back because he is the King. Parasitical shitehawks.
As for Truss, she is more interested in getting pictures with Charles for her Instagram collection than trying to run the country.
