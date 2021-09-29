Looking at the coverage there on the news last night the absurdity of the whole thing had me laughing. The stupid garbs the royal workers or whoever they are wear, wigs and stuff with gold and opulence abound whilst normal working class British families struggle to pay bills. The sooner the better the other nations in the commonwealth grow a set and leave little Englanders to wallow in Brexit with their fawning over the royal family the better.



Also Charles with his virtue signalling over climate change about to have the biggest carbon footprint funeral in the history of the planet the neck on these guys 🤣 Don't hold your breath waiting for the media to point this irony out though lol Sky in particular who haven't stopped making everyone feel guilty for the state of the planet all summer long.



Someone needs to tell them it's 2022 not 1922 and the world has moved on from this freak show.