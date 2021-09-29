« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 38343 times)

Offline TSC

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 12:09:07 pm »
Itv now showing proclamation from NI.  More to come from Edinburg etc.  and on it goes, and on, and on, and on.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 12:09:20 pm »
Why is everything happening in Scotland , nothing to do with all the noise for Scottish independence gathering pace right now after the Brexit catastrophe
Offline thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 12:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:07:48 pm
awesome mate, Jeff Buckley's would be my preference for Hallelujah, not heard Leona Lewis' version but Alexandra Burke's was awful

Oh, thats who I meant. Ive given him Jeffs, John Cales and of course the original, but hes not into them.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 12:09:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:28:28 am
Do we know better though and are we more aware? I am not so sure about that. I think people especially since the internet have become more closed in their minds. They have the tools to rewrite history to their own views, rather than attempting to understand life as it was when certain situations occurred. It's how things like the holocaust never happened has suddenly become a thing in certain people now. The internet can become a dangerous weapon when you only look at things from one opinion.
Not denying the above at all, Jill. With information you'll get disinformation, misinformation, echo chambers and so on.

It depends how bleak/optimistic you can look at it, I suppose.

I find having multiple sources of info at your disposal, and being able to research facts and history at the touch of a button is (generally, I would stress) a force for good. Malevolence will exist no doubt, but I hope the majority can agree on a common narrative.

All this aside, and still, I would much prefer the good and bad of de-centralising your source for info, for calm, for guidance, than having -what is essentially an avatar more than a person- to tell your freezing household "it'll be alright" this winter, while they stand next to their grand fireplace.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 12:13:25 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:02:51 pm
Hes already learning 4 instruments. If hes not listening to and playing it hes watching music videos on YouTube. Nothing matters to him like music. As well as Bowie, he loves nirvana, Radiohead, the Beatles and the white stripes.

Although I still cant convince him that Leona Lewiss version of Hallelujah isnt the best.
Have you tried the KD Lang version on him? It's the best version I've ever heard (including the original).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P_NpxTWbovE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P_NpxTWbovE</a>
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 12:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:07:48 pm
awesome mate, Jeff Buckley's would be my preference for Hallelujah, not heard Leona Lewis' version but Alexandra Burke's was awful
Yikes. I've not heard that before. I just skimmed through it at YT; unlistenable, overblown nonsense.
Offline ianburns252

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 12:23:03 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:08:24 pm
This is more problematic for the monarchy, though. Theres a direct familial link and that family is still living off those profits. The average Liverpudlian is just as likely (more likely?) descended from Irish peasants kicked out of their country by the aristocracy and landed gentry. It wasnt like the spoils of slavery were doled out to the working class.

It can be argued seven ways from Sunday but the working class were keeping the docks and other associated businesses running and were therefore complicit at the time.

I don't think you can hold people accountable for their ancestors actions but the City as a whole is correct to acknowledge it's part
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 12:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:44:23 am
Sorry, no. But just to comment, there is little domestic news being reported in the US either - most content being about the Queen, her death, Charles, etc. - just like in the UK. Bizarre, especially given how the nation was birthed.

US media (particularly morning TV shows) have long had a fascination with the royals.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 12:26:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:23:21 pm
US media (particularly morning TV shows) have long had a fascination with the royals.
Entertainment Tonight has always had a hard-on for the Royals.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 12:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:45:45 am
Obviously we all exist within our bubbles, but the coverage just now would have you believe everyone up here in Aberdeenshire is absolutely in love with the Royals due to the connection with Balmoral, but having spoken with colleagues, friends and family since the Queen died, I've yet to come across anyone who was remotely upset.

Not sure how anyone can be upset about it. Id say anybody who is genuinely upset by it is a weirdo.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 12:51:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:33:36 pm
Not sure how anyone can be upset about it. Id say anybody who is genuinely upset by it is a weirdo.

There are a lot of grief vampires in this country though.

People who travel miles to leave flowers at crash sites for people they didnt know or who they have absolutely no connection with.

Mind you I dont recall any outpouring of grief when Thatcher died but that might have been a gravestone too far.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 12:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:13:25 pm
Have you tried the KD Lang version on him? It's the best version I've ever heard (including the original).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P_NpxTWbovE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P_NpxTWbovE</a>

Oh yeah, thats great. Ive sent it on. Our text messages consist of nothing but me sending him videos and him reacting with emojis.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 01:09:11 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:51:56 pm
There are a lot of grief vampires in this country though.

People who travel miles to leave flowers at crash sites for people they didnt know or who they have absolutely no connection with.

Mind you I dont recall any outpouring of grief when Thatcher died but that might have been a gravestone too far.
I am not sure if you are alluding to this or not, but there is no public access to Thatcher's grave. No doubt, the family anticipated vandalism. I would not approve of such actions (not even in Thatcher's case), but it surely would have happened.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 01:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:09:11 pm
I am not sure if you are alluding to this or not, but there is no public access to Thatcher's grave. No doubt, the family anticipated vandalism. I would not approve of such actions (not even in Thatcher's case), but it surely would have happened.

No I wasnt. There was no way that there would be the same mass hysteria for Thatcher as, for instance Diana.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 01:23:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:18:52 pm
No I wasnt. There was no way that there would be the same mass hysteria for Thatcher as, for instance Diana.
It was hysterical. Well - I guess - in both senses really.

I suppose that Thatcher and QEII were not deified in the same way as Diana. Quite bizarre, really. I recall my then girlfriend being really upset by Princess Diana's death. I did not understand it at all and kept my mouth shut.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 01:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:23:53 pm
It was hysterical. Well - I guess - in both senses really.

I suppose that Thatcher and QEII were not deified in the same way as Diana. Quite bizarre, really. I recall my then girlfriend being really upset by Princess Diana's death. I did not understand it at all and kept my mouth shut.
For whatever reason people adored Diana, Whether they felt she was the victim and felt sorry for her because Charles never loved her. I will say it is really harrowing when you see clips of her funeral when the coffin is heading towards the church and you can just see people in the streets crying out in anguish.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 01:53:50 pm »
Sky News have a helicopter following the cavalcade transporting the Queen down from Scotland, live coverage with commentary, and people will be glued to it for 6 hours, Jesus fucking wept.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:53:29 pm
Oh yeah, thats great. Ive sent it on. Our text messages consist of nothing but me sending him videos and him reacting with emojis.
Let us know if he likes it. And if he doesn't, well, at 6 yo, I remain impressed that he's a Radiohead fan. :)
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 02:02:25 pm »
For anyone whos not seen it, here is a documentary by Hitchens on the aftermath of the death of Diana.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUYkgaSx60w

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 02:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:02:25 pm
For anyone whos not seen it, here is a documentary by Hitchens on the aftermath of the death of Diana.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUYkgaSx60w
Thanks for the reminder. I did watch that at the time of its airing, but had completely forgotten about it. I'll probably rewatch it sometime today.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 02:16:38 pm »
Looking at the coverage there on the news last night the absurdity of the whole thing had me laughing. The stupid garbs the royal workers or whoever they are wear, wigs and stuff with gold and opulence abound whilst normal working class British families struggle to pay bills. The sooner the better the other nations in the commonwealth grow a set and leave little Englanders to wallow in Brexit with their fawning over the royal family the better.

Also Charles with his virtue signalling over climate change about to have the biggest carbon footprint funeral in the history of the planet the neck on these guys 🤣 Don't hold your breath waiting for the media to point this irony out though lol Sky in particular who haven't stopped making everyone feel guilty for the state of the planet all summer long.

Someone needs to tell them it's 2022 not 1922 and the world has moved on from this freak show.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:16:38 pm
Looking at the coverage there on the news last night the absurdity of the whole thing had me laughing. The stupid garbs the royal workers or whoever they are wear, wigs and stuff with gold and opulence abound whilst normal working class British families struggle to pay bills. The sooner the better the other nations in the commonwealth grow a set and leave little Englanders to wallow in Brexit with their fawning over the royal family the better.

Also Charles with his virtue signalling over climate change about to have the biggest carbon footprint funeral in the history of the planet the neck on these guys 🤣 Don't hold your breath waiting for the media to point this irony out though lol Sky in particular who haven't stopped making everyone feel guilty for the state of the planet all summer long.

Someone needs to tell them it's 2022 not 1922 and the world has moved on from this freak show.
Well, Least Sky News UK seems to be aware Climate Change is an actual thing that is happening because sure as shit Sky News Australia doesn't. Sky News Australia is a glorified FOX News clone with awful 3rd rate right-wight pundits who have some awful talking head shows. One of the big talking points being how much of a scam/hoax climate change is.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 02:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:02:25 pm
For anyone whos not seen it, here is a documentary by Hitchens on the aftermath of the death of Diana.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUYkgaSx60w
So safe to say he found the whole thing a bit of a farce then
Online rojo para la vida

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 02:31:42 pm »
I'm a Republican and a believer in a meritocracy with an obligation to help others but if a majority want the shit show, fair enough I suppose but I get angry hearing that Charles is paying fuck all in death duties.
British public being taken for fools and it's strange that the biggest fools are the working class in certain areas, particularly the south. It seems that only one city in England calls them out.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 02:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:26:25 pm
Well, Least Sky News UK seems to be aware Climate Change is an actual thing that is happening because sure as shit Sky News Australia doesn't. Sky News Australia is a glorified FOX News clone with awful 3rd rate right-wight pundits who have some awful talking head shows. One of the big talking points being how much of a scam/hoax climate change is.

Sorry i live in Ireland ive never seen Sky Australia didn't even know it existed. Sounds like a right load of headcases to be honest.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 02:32:51 pm »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 02:31:42 pm
It seems that only one city in England calls them out.
Wonder which one that could be  ;)
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:31:51 pm
Sorry i live in Ireland ive never seen Sky Australia didn't even know it existed. Sounds like a right load of headcases to be honest.
It is. If you are aware of the BS that FOX News spouts out in the US then Sky News Australia isn't that far off. They are regularly criticised for things they say.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1867 on: Today at 02:48:38 pm »
Frank Cotterill Boyce was involved in wiritjngthe Paddingtonnand James Bind sketches the queen was involved him.


Of both occasions he says
Quote
Maybe you felt something like patriotism  some love for the best of this place, but didnt know how to articulate it without condoning the worst. Maybe.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/11/when-we-asked-queen-to-tea-with-paddington-something-magic-happened-most-lovely-goodbye?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

Its an interesting piece.
Online Elmo!

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1868 on: Today at 02:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:26:25 pm
Well, Least Sky News UK seems to be aware Climate Change is an actual thing that is happening because sure as shit Sky News Australia doesn't. Sky News Australia is a glorified FOX News clone with awful 3rd rate right-wight pundits who have some awful talking head shows. One of the big talking points being how much of a scam/hoax climate change is.

Sky News in the UK is now owned by Comcast, whereas Sky News Australia is still part of News Corp and owned by Murdoch.... which explains a lot.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1869 on: Today at 02:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:49:10 pm
Sky News in the UK is now owned by Comcast, whereas Sky News Australia is still part of News Corp and owned by Murdoch.... which explains a lot.
That's something at least. But he still has a huge amount of influence in the media of this country especially if you live in the eastern states where he has papers in all the major cities (I live in a state where he doesn't own the major paper)
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1870 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:48:38 pm
Frank Cotterill Boyce was involved in wiritjngthe Paddingtonnand James Bind sketches the queen was involved him….


Of both occasions he says
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/11/when-we-asked-queen-to-tea-with-paddington-something-magic-happened-most-lovely-goodbye?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

It’s an interesting piece.
I can tell you that first sentence about The Spy Who Loved Me is an error as that didn't happen until 1977 and not 1972.

Sorry, I'm a bit like Partridge when it comes to Bond.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 02:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:53:14 pm
I can tell you that first sentence about The Spy Who Loved Me is an error as that didn't happen until 1977 and not 1972.

Sorry, I'm a bit like Partridge when it comes to Bond.
;D stop getting Bond wrong??
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 02:59:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:58:34 pm
;D stop getting Bond wrong??
Exactly
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 03:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:53:50 pm
Sky News have a helicopter following the cavalcade transporting the Queen down from Scotland, live coverage with commentary, and people will be glued to it for 6 hours, Jesus fucking wept.

I bet the Craggy Island newspapers are bringing out a Queens funeral cortège special.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1874 on: Today at 03:05:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:02:46 pm
I bet the Craggy Island newspapers are bringing out a Queens funeral cortège special.
Obit by Fr. Dougal McGuire
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1875 on: Today at 03:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:53:50 pm
Sky News have a helicopter following the cavalcade transporting the Queen down from Scotland, live coverage with commentary, and people will be glued to it for 6 hours, Jesus fucking wept.

Shes no O.J.
