« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 37094 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,489
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 07:21:43 am »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 10:49:06 pm
Not sure why the news is out interviewing people at 2am but this is my favourite interview https://twitter.com/NoContextBrits/status/1568215065874124800
Stay off the glue, kids. Otherwise this is how you'll turn out.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • The only club that matters
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 07:42:50 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:28:43 pm
But the great must be that because it is an inherited position, at some point we will end up with a complete nightmare of a monarch. We should not wait for that moment to arrive before trying to do something about it.
Dont forget that that did happen in 1936 and we did get rid of him, in ways that are still mysterious to me at least.  I feel like theres something critical to how things work in having that mystery at the core of the constitution  how the monarch is simultaneously the most powerful thing in the country, and not in fact powerful at all, and its never spelt out which is which.  It keeps the monarch in line, and it keeps the government in line, is how I suppose Id describe it.  For an actual modern example, think about there was an essentially moral outrage in Johnson getting the Queen involved in his dirty plans over proroguing Parliament - without that, if we had only a written document that tried to prescribe his power (but could never have foreseen that scenario exactly) I think it much less likely that the courts would have felt emboldened enough to weigh in to stop it, it would have become a legitimate tactic that would have unfolded in some other even more divisive way.  So I wouldnt be in favour of trying to codify that unknowableness away.
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 10:49:06 pm
Not sure why the news is out interviewing people at 2am but this is my favourite interview https://twitter.com/NoContextBrits/status/1568215065874124800
PS love this, absolutely no indication that he is even aware of what this event actually is.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:46:14 am by Iska »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,055
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 08:26:45 am »
Finding it interesting on fb seeing people sharing the historical sins of the Queen and the royal family in general - colonialism, imperialism, the stealing of wealth of other nations. Someone even dug out a picture of Elizabeth giving a nazi salute when she had to be all of six years old.

It's true the royal family as an institution embodies an archaic tradition that reinforces an obsolete class system. It's true they hold millions of unearned wealth, protect (alleged) nonces and engaged in all manner of shady shit and cover ups.

Maybe it's just a backlash against the saturation coverage and the wailing of cap doffers on Beeb vox pops, but it seems quite vitriolic. I dont fundamentally disagree with any of the points being made, but it just seems... nasty.

I've always considered myself anti-royal, but I find myself almost wanting to defend Liz. As a human being she seemed decent enough person, with a bright sense of humour. I honestly feel you would be hard pressed to find a more down to earth person born into high status - certainly when you look at royalty from certain other,  football club owning nations, or the mega-rich "elites" from countries like the US, that seem hell bent on espousing the worst values of a class system their politicians claim to have left behind.

Maybe I'm bogging down in whataboutism; if it wasn't the British Empire it would have been the French Empire, or the Dutch or Spanish or even Portuguese. Feels like the Queen is being made to carry the sins of many fathers. Or maybe I just find the whole situation dehumanizing, as if critics have to remove the human element or not look at anything good the Queen might have done and focus solely on the bad.

Just feels both sides of the debate are quite polarised and I'm no longer sure which side I want to be on.

PS: I just realised the Queen is 17 days older than David Attenborough. Someone wrap that man in cotton wool!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,884
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 08:27:30 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
Ok so - the Queen was a fundamental link with history for the country and the world. A genuine link through the century. Shes been an ever preeent in peoples lives so people mourning is natural.

But fuck me today has been weird. Surely to fucking goodness places like Antigua, Jamaica, Canada and Australia are going to bin off having a British King as head of state - its mental.

Also when are we going to drop the fucking fancy dress. Soldiers walking around with muskets and pikes dressed theyre off to have a tiff with Napoleon. We need to grow the fuck up.


"Shes been an ever preeent in peoples lives" - er? What? In what way? Can't remember her being in my local or going to the match or sorting me out with a curry.
Logged
Poor.

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 08:45:54 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:27:30 am

"Shes been an ever preeent in peoples lives" - er? What? In what way? Can't remember her being in my local or going to the match or sorting me out with a curry.

Me neither, but I think what Circa is getting at is that she has been the Queen of the United Kingdom for over 70 years, so for anyone in the United Kingdom under the age of 70, she will have always been the Queen during their lifetime.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 08:59:43 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
I'm crap at haiku
It's not something that I do
Very well I'm afraid

Queen of England dead
No football for the reds
Dalglish our king
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,775
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 09:01:31 am »
What do people think of the new LOTR series on Prime?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,055
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 09:02:48 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:45:54 am
Me neither, but I think what Circa is getting at is that she has been the Queen of the United Kingdom for over 70 years, so for anyone in the United Kingdom under the age of 70, she will have always been the Queen during their lifetime.

Yeah. I never had a pint with David Bowie, but he was just as much a part of the cultural furniture as Liz.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,884
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 09:35:10 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm
Someone would complain about the flashing lightsaber lights and being ruled by a cult.  :P


But we are..?

Oh....


... you said cult.


Sorry. Misread it.
Logged
Poor.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 10:35:03 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:26:45 am
Finding it interesting on fb seeing people sharing the historical sins of the Queen and the royal family in general - colonialism, imperialism, the stealing of wealth of other nations. Someone even dug out a picture of Elizabeth giving a nazi salute when she had to be all of six years old.

It's true the royal family as an institution embodies an archaic tradition that reinforces an obsolete class system. It's true they hold millions of unearned wealth, protect (alleged) nonces and engaged in all manner of shady shit and cover ups.

Maybe it's just a backlash against the saturation coverage and the wailing of cap doffers on Beeb vox pops, but it seems quite vitriolic. I dont fundamentally disagree with any of the points being made, but it just seems... nasty.

I've always considered myself anti-royal, but I find myself almost wanting to defend Liz. As a human being she seemed decent enough person, with a bright sense of humour. I honestly feel you would be hard pressed to find a more down to earth person born into high status - certainly when you look at royalty from certain other,  football club owning nations, or the mega-rich "elites" from countries like the US, that seem hell bent on espousing the worst values of a class system their politicians claim to have left behind.

Maybe I'm bogging down in whataboutism; if it wasn't the British Empire it would have been the French Empire, or the Dutch or Spanish or even Portuguese. Feels like the Queen is being made to carry the sins of many fathers. Or maybe I just find the whole situation dehumanizing, as if critics have to remove the human element or not look at anything good the Queen might have done and focus solely on the bad.

Just feels both sides of the debate are quite polarised and I'm no longer sure which side I want to be on.

PS: I just realised the Queen is 17 days older than David Attenborough. Someone wrap that man in cotton wool!

If you enjoy the trappings of their sins, you must be prepared to carry those sins.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 10:39:31 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:02:48 am
Yeah. I never had a pint with David Bowie, but he was just as much a part of the cultural furniture as Liz.

In fairness, Bowie leaves behind an artistic legacy that will be enjoyed for generations to come. My nephew, born after Bowie died, has just fallen in love with his work. Im obviously biased as a Republican, but I dont see anything comparable in the queens legacy: some nice handshakes? The odd quip? 
Logged

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 10:50:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:27:30 am

"Shes been an ever preeent in peoples lives" - er? What? In what way? Can't remember her being in my local or going to the match or sorting me out with a curry.

I bumped into her a couple of times in the Asda, Aintree, in the fresh fruit section. Very pleasant lady.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,884
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 10:56:46 am »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 10:50:08 am
I bumped into her a couple of times in the Asda, Aintree, in the fresh fruit section. Very pleasant lady.

Did she have a lovely bunch of coconuts?
Logged
Poor.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 10:58:41 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:42:50 am
Dont forget that that did happen in 1936 and we did get rid of him, in ways that are still mysterious to me at least.  I feel like theres something critical to how things work in having that mystery at the core of the constitution  how the monarch is simultaneously the most powerful thing in the country, and not in fact powerful at all, and its never spelt out which is which.  It keeps the monarch in line, and it keeps the government in line, is how I suppose Id describe it.  For an actual modern example, think about there was an essentially moral outrage in Johnson getting the Queen involved in his dirty plans over proroguing Parliament - without that, if we had only a written document that tried to prescribe his power (but could never have foreseen that scenario exactly) I think it much less likely that the courts would have felt emboldened enough to weigh in to stop it, it would have become a legitimate tactic that would have unfolded in some other even more divisive way.  So I wouldnt be in favour of trying to codify that unknowableness away.
As far as I am aware, there is no mechanism to force out a monarch. Edward left of his accord (of course, there was pressure for him to do so). He probably thought it was better for him and Wallace.

We could have a king/queen causing untold reputational damage to the UK and no mechanism to remove or curtail them. But it is not that this could happen. But, rather, that we have a system which has this built in, almost as feature (heredity). It's absurd.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,861
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 11:07:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:27:30 am

"Shes been an ever preeent in peoples lives" - er? What? In what way? Can't remember her being in my local or going to the match or sorting me out with a curry.
I have to believe this hearkens back to days of yore, when a whole family would huddle around "the wireless" and hear his/her majesty's voice, telling them "it'll be alright" or "keep calm and carry on".

Otherwise, for the life of me, I can't understand this mindset of someone "being a constant" or "always there" (usually from the comfort of their surroundings) while at the same time being praised for not really having an opinion nor interfering with anything.

As I said before, the world is more clued up and aware now, it can look after itself and think for itself, it's almost like it's time for the people to tell the royals the same thing a child going to secondary would tell his parents: "It's alright mum/dad, I can do this now, I can take it from here".
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 