Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:56:40 am
So that's Monday 19th I take it?

Youd imagine so, right?
Quote from: S on Today at 10:44:13 am
I still cant get over Liz Truss actually playing a part in all this. Say what you will about the monarchy, the Queen dying and Charles being proclaimed King is something that will always be remembered. I just find it funny that Liz Truss is the PM while it happens. It looks hilarious to me seeing her in all these photos.
Would having Boris be involved with all this make it better? I mean we all know he is probably kicking himself in that he can't be involved.
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:56:56 am
Theyd boo the anthem like they always do

There is no anthem for league games.

I'm not on Twitter anymore, but I'm guessing they're saying Liverpool fans will boo through the minute's silence and that's the reason why the games are being postponed. Despite there being no evidence to back that claim up.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:05:52 am
Youd imagine so, right?

Yeah.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:56:40 am
So that's Monday 19th I take it?

Guessing next weekend footie canx if so?
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:07:50 am
I'm not on Twitter anymore, but I'm guessing they're saying Liverpool fans will boo through the minute's silence and that's the reason why the games are being postponed. Despite there being no evidence to back that claim up.
If there is a minutes silence when we eventually restart, Im sure itll get booed.

I hope it doesnt. Not that I begrudge others expressing their views, its just I really, really cant be fucked with the aftermath and the attention that will be on our fanbase.
Watching itv coverage and Johnson & Cameron together front and centre.  The collective damage those 2 combined have done to the country is immeasurable
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:10:52 am
Guessing next weekend footie canx if so?

Probably. Can't see our game going ahead against Chelsea on Sunday anyway.
Quote from: S on Today at 11:12:46 am
If there is a minutes silence when we eventually restart, Im sure itll get booed.

I hope it doesnt. Not that I begrudge others expressing their views, its just I really, really cant be fucked with the aftermath and the attention that will be on our fanbase.
It's going to be rough and probably even worse than the FA Cup final fallout was.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:13:29 am
Watching itv coverage and Johnson & Cameron together front and centre.  The collective damage those 2 combined have done to the country is immeasurable
So he got to weasel his way in after all did Boris.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:16:09 am

"I was a member for over a decade" - so no time at all, really

"I wouldn't vote for them in a million years if I still lived in England" - so you don't live in the UK?

"Sir Keith and his band of Red Tories" are you five years old?

"Red Tories" - Are you genuinely five years old? Or perhaps younger?

"so pro establishment" - have you got any examples of the Labour Party being openly 'anti-establishment?' what does that even mean in this context? How can a ruling government be 'anti-establishment'?
Quote from: S on Today at 11:12:46 am
If there is a minutes silence when we eventually restart, Im sure itll get booed.

I hope it doesnt. Not that I begrudge others expressing their views, its just I really, really cant be fucked with the aftermath and the attention that will be on our fanbase.

Same. I get the anger towards the establishment. I'm totally on board with it. But the woman has died. I just hope they don't bother with doing one at all when we return, because like you, I can't be arsed with the negative reaction the club will receive if the fans do boo through it.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:53:31 am
Then I'll  need the full amount.
In which case, how are you are you an alternative and bargain to having a Queen/King? Are you saying that Queeny (and now King) are being paid the going and fair rate? ???
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:14:54 am
It's going to be rough and probably even worse than the FA Cup final fallout was.

I'm just glad she held on till after those games.
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:15:45 am
So he got to weasel his way in after all did Boris.

Feckin front row too it appeared.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 10:58:47 am
Load of old bollocks this ceremonial stuff, but fascinating at the same time.

Really liked it when the minion was getting a hard time from Charles for not moving the pens. How very dare he not move quick enpough indeed.
It was a nice touch I think. Letting everyone know that nothing will change under King Charlie.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:19:55 am
Feckin front row too it appeared.
He's going to be made up
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:20:07 am
It was a nice touch I think. Letting everyone know that nothing will change under King Charlie.

At least it wasnt his bro Andy with his nice touch.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:19:17 am
I'm just glad she held on till after those games.
Would have been rough had she been in a bad state back in May.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:19:02 am
In which case, how are you are you an alternative and bargain to having a Queen/King? Are you saying that Queeny (and now King) are being paid the going and fair rate? ???

It was a joke for the benefit of Tesco

Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:52:37 am
Bank Holiday confirmed for Queens funeral.
excellent, wonder if there'll be anything on the box worth watching?
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:52:37 am
Bank Holiday confirmed for Queens funeral.

Get the fuck in, finally some interesting news
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:24:31 am
It was a joke for the benefit of Tesco
I guess I should have added a smiley. I'm just saying that your 'generous offer to do the job for half the money' quickly evaporated when you realised that you'd have sit all the way through a Variety Show. :) Ergo, the Queen/King are being paid the going rate for the job. (Not that I really believe that).
I didn't recognise Wellington there without a traffic cone on his head. :D
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:33:46 am
excellent, wonder if there'll be anything on the box worth watching?
Wall to Wall coverage of the funeral.
I've just given my under 10s a runaround on the 4g pitch we'd already paid for. It didn't harm anyone so farcical that kids have been compromised
Speaking to my partner who is an NHS consultant with a full day of patients booked a week on Monday, has opened my eyes.

If the funeral is announced for a weekday, then the effect of the bank holiday, happening at such short notice, will be that thousands of NHS operations and procedures, some of which people have been waiting for for two years, will get cancelled.  Biopsies, chemotherapy, etc., most will have to be rescheduled at next available slots.  Some people will suffer and some may die.

The sensible thing would be to have the funeral on Sunday.
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:12:27 pm
Speaking to my partner who is an NHS consultant with a full day of patients booked a week on Monday, has opened my eyes.

If the funeral is announced for a weekday, then the effect of the bank holiday, happening at such short notice, will be that thousands of NHS operations and procedures, some of which people have been waiting for for two years, will get cancelled.  Biopsies, chemotherapy, etc., most will have to be rescheduled at next available slots.  Some people will suffer and some may die.

The sensible thing would be to have the funeral on Sunday.

Why is that?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:33:46 am
excellent, wonder if there'll be anything on the box worth watching?
Apparently, there'll be a slow travelogue of scenic Britain, taking in such sights as Tepid's home. I understand that Tepid is looking forward to being on the box and has taken up to dressing in Elizabethan attire (reference avatar) - so he should stand out! To be fair, he looks quite fetching.
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:12:27 pm
Speaking to my partner who is an NHS consultant with a full day of patients booked a week on Monday, has opened my eyes.

If the funeral is announced for a weekday, then the effect of the bank holiday, happening at such short notice, will be that thousands of NHS operations and procedures, some of which people have been waiting for for two years, will get cancelled.  Biopsies, chemotherapy, etc., most will have to be rescheduled at next available slots.  Some people will suffer and some may die.

The sensible thing would be to have the funeral on Sunday.

They dont do operations on bank holidays?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:16:30 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:12:27 pm
Speaking to my partner who is an NHS consultant with a full day of patients booked a week on Monday, has opened my eyes.

If the funeral is announced for a weekday, then the effect of the bank holiday, happening at such short notice, will be that thousands of NHS operations and procedures, some of which people have been waiting for for two years, will get cancelled.  Biopsies, chemotherapy, etc., most will have to be rescheduled at next available slots.  Some people will suffer and some may die.

The sensible thing would be to have the funeral on Sunday.
Why is that?
Because, "thousands of NHS operations and procedures, some of which people have been waiting for for two years, will get cancelled". :P
A lot of nonsense about the minute's silence.  As someone at around 50 LFC games a season, I've never known a silence or a minute's applause not be adhered to by our fans.  Once in a while, some opposition fans have not respected it.

As for the "National Anthem", anyone who willingly sings that jingoistic idolatry should have a long look at themselves.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:17:11 pm
They dont do operations on bank holidays?
It is not just the consultants and surgeons who are required, but all the other medical and hospital support staff too.
Quote from: S on Today at 11:12:46 am
If there is a minutes silence when we eventually restart, Im sure itll get booed.
Others will have their finger on the pulse more than I do, but I honestly dont believe wed boo it. Wed deserve every bit of scorn that would come our way if we did.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:17:11 pm
They dont do operations on bank holidays?

Only serious emergencies. 
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:19:43 pm
Why is that?
Why is that?

Because, "thousands of NHS operations and procedures, some of which people have been waiting for for two years, will get cancelled". :P

Thanks mate, but could you explain that again please?  :lickin
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:52:37 am
Bank Holiday confirmed for Queens funeral.

Date still TBC
