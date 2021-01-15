Ive been thinking the same and finding myself, quite unexpectedly, admiring her for it.
The whole duty and service thing was deep.
Besides seeing Johnson out the door she made sure the sorry mess at least had a leader before dying. How much longer would have been to have a functional government if she died before handover was completed?
Her greatest achievement was never opening her mouth. For 75 years she kept schtum.
What did she think about de-colonisation? She never said.
Who did she prefer? The Tories or Labour? She never said.
Was she pro-Scottish independence? She never said.
Pro or anti-EU? She never said.
Perhaps we think we know the answers to all those questions, but the fact is she never said. Her greatest service was keeping the crown out of politics and holding the ring.
The grown-up baby who has replaced her will most likely fuck it all up within a month. In which case goodbye Monarchy, hello President.