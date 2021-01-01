He would've picked right wing but his brother won the speed wank competition.



Just an observation but Charles seems to have morphed into Rowley Birkin in recent years.



Fair play lads. Back to back posts that had me in stitchesRAWK in fine form.I do hope (but don't expect) this country would take a 2nd look now at the whole merit of the monarchy.It seems to me that the monarchy is largely what people think it is, as opposed to what it actually is. The Queen reminded some people of their nan (if their nan lived in a palace and had a stable of thoroughbreds), or Charles is a baddie while Diane was a goodie, William and Kate are for some reason adorable, while Harry and Meghan are the trouble making outcasts, and none of this is true. All the while £6 Billion will now be spent changing the currency and other bits, until Charles goes and we go again.Parents worried up and down about how to keep their children warm this winter, are reading about William and Harry's kids being given the titles of Duchess of this or Duke of that.This notion of a steadfast, stoic monarch that's a "constant" and "always there" (whatever tangible difference that brings to people's day to day lives) may have been fit for a nation in a bygone era of wartime in the last century. Nowadays though?A multi-cultural Britain, perhaps more aware of the past should at least have a conversation about whether any of this is relevant to people's lives these days (if it ever was before).