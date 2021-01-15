« previous next »
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 08:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:19:22 pm
Charles must be thinking "Mummy had Churchill as her first PM. I've got Liz fucking Truss".....

Though probably not in those words.

Probably better than Boris Fucking Johnson. But not by much.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 08:41:44 pm »
Its like when you go abroad and the brief time you put on BBC News to try to get a piece of home and you get the same handful of stories on a loop.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 08:43:57 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:37:45 pm
They said they couldnt go through with the show tonight. Gogglebox survives though.

bollocks
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 08:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:19:47 pm
Radio 6 has been astonishingly good today, very little blather, just beautiful music with a slight melancholy feel. I'm going to have to go through the tunes they've had on at some point as there's been so much good stuff that will make an immense playlist.


Yeah,I've had it on all day,love R6
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 08:48:10 pm »
I'm not long back from visiting my old man in hospital who got his hip done today. He doesn't know if it's New York or New Year. But he still knew that Lizzie has died. Fuck knows how ;D

I am watching Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade tonight to try and chill out a bit. Bollocks to all that shite on telly.
Offline Lad

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 08:50:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:47:32 pm

Yeah,I've had it on all day,love R6

Likewise. And I quite like the ambient stuff on now.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 09:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 08:50:37 pm
Likewise. And I quite like the ambient stuff on now.

Had Asia on for a short while and they've been reading out peoples words of remembrance,no time off for their DJs.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 09:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 08:50:37 pm
Likewise. And I quite like the ambient stuff on now.
I enjoy all the ambient stuff also capital dance was playing some proper chilled tunes.
Offline ljycb

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 09:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:19:47 pm
Radio 6 has been astonishingly good today, very little blather, just beautiful music with a slight melancholy feel. I'm going to have to go through the tunes they've had on at some point as there's been so much good stuff that will make an immense playlist.

Does anyone know how long the radios going to be like that for? Im back in the country on Monday evening, so I hope theyre going to continue with it throughout the period of mourning just so I can experience it. (Sorry to anyone who is finding it all tedious. I understand, but Im being selfish on this one!).
Offline Pistolero

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 09:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:19:47 pm
Radio 6 has been astonishingly good today, very little blather, just beautiful music with a slight melancholy feel. I'm going to have to go through the tunes they've had on at some point as there's been so much good stuff that will make an immense playlist.

Its been great...usually swerve it in the daytime and just tune in post 7pm ...but had it on all day today....tomorrow's lineup: Mark Radcliffe 8am-11am - Stu Maconie 11.am-3pm - Gid Coe 3pm-6pm     Deb Grant 6pm-9pm and then ambient mixes till midnight...sounds like pure radio heaven to me....particularly looking forward to Gid..his playlists are always a thing of beauty whatever the circs
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 09:46:24 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:26:22 pm
Does anyone know how long the radios going to be like that for? Im back in the country on Monday evening, so I hope theyre going to continue with it throughout the period of mourning just so I can experience it. (Sorry to anyone who is finding it all tedious. I understand, but Im being selfish on this one!).
You can listen to radio stations from all around the world using Radio Garden  :thumbup
Offline Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 09:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:34:48 pm
I %hope the last leg is still on. Love that show.

I assume off incase someone asks Hills whether the King should be the head of state in Australia or something. Too risky whereas in goggleboz theyll just show the Tory couple crying.
Offline ljycb

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 09:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 09:46:24 pm
You can listen to radio stations from all around the world using Radio Garden  :thumbup

This is fantastic. Thank you!
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 09:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:47:01 pm
I assume off incase someone asks Hills whether the King should be the head of state in Australia or something. Too risky whereas in goggleboz theyll just show the Tory couple crying.

Who are the Tory couple on Gogglebox?
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 09:57:51 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:26:22 pm
Does anyone know how long the radios going to be like that for? Im back in the country on Monday evening, so I hope theyre going to continue with it throughout the period of mourning just so I can experience it. (Sorry to anyone who is finding it all tedious. I understand, but Im being selfish on this one!).

You can get repeats on BBC Sounds app for a month, would recommend starting with Lauren Laverne then Mary Ann Hobbs then Craig Charles. I've got from Steve Lamacq to catch up myself.
Offline Linudden

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 10:06:31 pm »
Non-royal national anthem? Fitting for now might actually be 'Stairway to Heaven' since that's the greatest British song ever made.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:45:04 pm
Its been great...usually swerve it in the daytime and just tune in post 7pm ...but had it on all day today....tomorrow's lineup: Mark Radcliffe 8am-11am - Stu Maconie 11.am-3pm - Gid Coe 3pm-6pm     Deb Grant 6pm-9pm and then ambient mixes till midnight...sounds like pure radio heaven to me....particularly looking forward to Gid..his playlists are always a thing of beauty whatever the circs

Oh yeah that sounds great, Gids the best. I'll be having that on with the cricket as the footys been kiboshed
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 10:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:06:31 pm
Non-royal national anthem? Fitting for now might actually be 'Stairway to Heaven' since that's the greatest British song ever made.
What I like about you is that youve never been afraid to say something that is palpably in react and stand by it.

;D
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 10:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:56:14 pm
Who are the Tory couple on Gogglebox?
not sure they are but assume it's Giles and Mary, they do know Johnson personally I believe
Online DangerScouse

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 10:13:47 pm »
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:11:10 pm
not sure they are but assume it's Giles and Mary, they do know Johnson personally I believe

Aaah of course.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 10:20:37 pm »
Hitchens on what we have in store with Charles III

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2010/06/hitchens-prince-an-intellectual-weakling/340701/

Fortunately, as from tomorrow, I shall be in Ireland for a week. Away from the blather. It's the fawning that irritates me, and always has. And, naturally, its opposite (and equal) - the outsized hatred for the deceased person. Both are very strange phenomena.
Online Redbonnie

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 10:32:41 pm »
Whatever you think about the monarchy the queens death is a hugely historical event. heads of state will travel from all over the world for her funeral which tells you how much of a big deal.  the queen herself never put a foot wrong,  which is an achievement and I am sad at her passing as I fear what comes next. My 82 year old mother had an interesting take  ahh very sad, I wish William was made king, and not that tampax faced twat and his horse faced scrubber, they make me want to vomit .dont sit on the fence MUm tell us what you really think  :D
Online DangerScouse

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 10:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 10:32:41 pm
Whatever you think about the monarchy the queens death is a hugely historical event. heads of state will travel from all over the world for her funeral which tells you how much of a big deal.  the queen herself never put a foot wrong,  which is an achievement and I am sad at her passing as I fear what comes next. My 82 year old mother had an interesting take  ahh very sad, I wish William was made king, and not that tampax faced twat and his horse faced scrubber, they make me want to vomit .dont sit on the fence MUm tell us what you really think  :D

Laughable nonsense on a number of levels.
Online Redbonnie

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 10:38:12 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:36:43 pm
Laughable nonsense on a number of levels.

What errors of judgment did she make  through the lens of a head of state.
Online andy07

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 10:41:05 pm »
Plenty on here will have to reconsider how they intend to vote at the next election. The Labour Party standing united in support of the former monarch and the new monarch.  Can you vote for a Labour Party that supports the Monarchy?

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 10:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:20:37 pm
Hitchens on what we have in store with Charles III

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2010/06/hitchens-prince-an-intellectual-weakling/340701/

Fortunately, as from tomorrow, I shall be in Ireland for a week. Away from the blather. It's the fawning that irritates me, and always has. And, naturally, its opposite (and equal) - the outsized hatred for the deceased person. Both are very strange phenomena.
Where are you going in Ireland fella?, I just want to be as far away from you as I possibly can is all.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 10:42:43 pm »
Can't stand either of those Hitchens twats.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:41:05 pm
Plenty on here will have to reconsider how they intend to vote at the next election. The Labour Party standing united in support of the former monarch and the new monarch.  Can you vote for a Labour Party that suppirts the Monarchy?
I was a member for over a decade, but Sir Keith and his band of Red Tories being so pro establishment would mean I wouldn't vote for them in a million years if I still lived in England, maybe if the next leader is a bit more inspiring, and doesn't fill his shadow cabinet with snakes, then me and about 200000 other people would rejoin.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 10:44:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:42:43 pm
Can't stand either of those Hitchens twats.

Well the live one is an insufferable, swivel eyed prick.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 10:45:46 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:41:05 pm
Plenty on here will have to reconsider how they intend to vote at the next election. The Labour Party standing united in support of the former monarch and the new monarch.  Can you vote for a Labour Party that supports the Monarchy?


yes the alternative is a continuation of the last 12 years of Tory rule. A weird question to be honest
Online andy07

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 10:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:43:40 pm
I was a member for over a decade, but Sir Keith and his band of Red Tories being so pro establishment would mean I wouldn't vote for them in a million years if I still lived in England, maybe if the next leader is a bit more inspiring, and doesn't fill his shadow cabinet with snakes, then me and about 200000 other people would rejoin.

Who would you vote for?  Cant not vote and let the tories in.
