« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 28106 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,766
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 06:00:48 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 05:52:26 pm
Corduroys unstarched, rumpled...


Elbow patches sewn in place.... 'check'

Hush Puppies scuffed.... 'check'
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,766
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 06:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:24:34 pm
What should the new National Anthem be?

* God Save the King
* Jerusalem
* Land of Hope and Glory
* Match of the Day Theme
* I've got a Brand New Combine Harvester
* The Terminator theme Tune
* Escape from New York theme Tune?



You'll Never Walk Alone



(imagine the fewm)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,641
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 06:02:28 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 05:04:15 pm
i just assumed that was satire...

really glad im not in the uk anymore for all this. bringing back memories of all the bizarre nonsense after diana
Easy on there. Stick to the status quo please. Expressing anything but sadness is disrespectful!!
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,306
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 06:04:26 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:02:28 pm
Easy on there. Stick to the status quo please. Expressing anything but sadness is disrespectful!!

That's not the position we've taken on the site and never has been. We're just asking people not to be pricks about it last night and today, but sadly some people can't help themselves.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 06:06:17 pm »
As someone part Irish-part Scottish, I don't really have any thoughts about this either way. I'm neither "happy" or sad.  She lived a long and healthy life in a position of power.

I kind of understand postponing the fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect. Can't understand potentially postponing the CL games though. Ultimately, going back to what I said above, who really gives a f*ck if she is dead or alive?

There's two certainties in life.

This event represents one. The other will continue to be on show in the form of the Monarch taking your taxes.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,049
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 06:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:50:05 pm
Ghost Town
I don't think the Irish national anthem would sit well with the Gammonati.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,641
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 06:09:46 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:04:26 pm
That's not the position we've taken on the site and never has been. We're just asking people not to be pricks about it last night and today, but sadly some people can't help themselves.

Wasn't a reference to Rawk policy rather some over sensitive posters taking umbrage at anyone not towing their line of thinking.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 