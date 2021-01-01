« previous next »
Pistolero

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1400 on: Today at 04:07:33 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 04:02:11 pm
If your happy to leave it out, then crack on. I for one wont be shedding a tear over her.

I won't be either...will simply just avoid all coverage and do my own thing for the duration - It's not hard in this day and age - and let those who want to mourn or just keep a respectful silence do so in peace.....
Jshooters

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1401 on: Today at 04:09:22 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:56:24 pm

She was threatened. Her shop was vandalised. The police had to escort her away 'for her own safety'. People are still making online threats (probably piss & wind, but you never know with the nationalism whipped up in this shithole of a UK).

She's an idiot, sure, and I've no problem people expressing their derision of her. But threats to her safety and vandalising her property? You think that's warranted?

Also, some of the comments were mental

Quote
One person said online: How dare this company cheer the death of Our Queen! Absolute disgrace of a human!

"However, thank you for paying Queen Lizzie's Taxes from your horrific chippy!

I guarantee you this place will be boycotted and you will be claiming the King's Money on benefits, will you accept it or decline it?
Mumm-Ra

Re: The Monarchy
Reply #1402 on: Today at 04:10:49 pm
There were some right crackers in this thread last night, it got locked before I could post  :'(

This one shouldn't go under the radar though, a pitch perfect response to posters who objected to people celebrating the Queen's death:

Quote from: Snail on Today at 12:21:47 am
More solidarity with a 96 year old posh bird who'd walk past you if you were tied up, screaming for help, howling "I love you Liz, please piss on me" than solidarity with a 31 year old working class woman who lives a mile away from the stadium your team plays in, whose leccy bill just tripled. Sounds about RAWK.

This spun round in my head all night. Aside from the puzzling hypothetical (if she was a good person, would she have pissed on him?), it's a masterclass from the twitter generation on how to make any situation about yourself. An instant classic for me  ;D
Spezialo

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1403 on: Today at 04:11:36 pm
Who cares if it wasn't the monarchy who cancelled the footy, the monarchy need to go. Fuck them.


If any more stuff comes out about Andrew, then I bet he will be sweating who will bail him out this time.
disgraced cake

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1404 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:11:44 pm
Under 9s football cancelled.  Clubs told they will be fined if they arrange and play friendlies.

Unclear at the moment if they're allowed to train.

This country...

Just laughed out loud at this. What a country.

Some absolutely pathetic goings on over the past 24 hours and no doubt set to continue for weeks/months

Am I still allowed to have a game of FIFA this weekend? Not quite sure on the rules
boots

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1405 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm
But its okay to ridicule that grief is it SoS? Whether or not you feel it is okay or not, the grief is genuine and to take pleasure in that grief and to mock it doesnt sit comfortably with me. Esp when its little old ladies.

I wouldnt necessarily agree that the majority are republicans or anti monarchists. Thats not my experience of this country. But I dont know, you may be correct.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Monarchy
Reply #1406 on: Today at 04:15:21 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:10:49 pm
There were some right crackers in this thread last night, it got locked before I could post  :'(

This one shouldn't go under the radar though, a pitch perfect response to posters who objected to people celebrating the Queen's death:

This spun round in my head all night. Aside from the puzzling hypothetical (if she was a good person, would she have pissed on him?), it's a masterclass from the twitter generation on how to make any situation about yourself. An instant classic for me  ;D

I'd just leave it mate.  I'm completely apathetic about all of this, let people do what they need to do, but some people just can't do that, for reasons only they know.

shook

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1407 on: Today at 04:17:03 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:14:21 pm
But its okay to ridicule that grief is it SoS? Whether or not you feel it is okay or not, the grief is genuine and to take pleasure in that grief and to mock it doesnt sit comfortably with me. Esp when its little old ladies.

I wouldnt necessarily agree that the majority are republicans or anti monarchists. Thats not my experience of this country. But I dont know, you may be correct.

Is the grief really "genuine"? Or has it been conditioned by decades/centuries of propaganda, countless films/television series, extolling the British monarchy? What other monarchy in the planet has as much media/film/tv coverage?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1408 on: Today at 04:19:10 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:14:21 pm
But its okay to ridicule that grief is it SoS? Whether or not you feel it is okay or not, the grief is genuine and to take pleasure in that grief and to mock it doesnt sit comfortably with me. Esp when its little old ladies.

I wouldnt necessarily agree that the majority are republicans or anti monarchists. Thats not my experience of this country. But I dont know, you may be correct.


Kinell

Go and get yourself a horlicks mate.
Spezialo

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1409 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:14:21 pm
But its okay to ridicule that grief is it SoS? Whether or not you feel it is okay or not, the grief is genuine and to take pleasure in that grief and to mock it doesnt sit comfortably with me. Esp when its little old ladies.

I wouldnt necessarily agree that the majority are republicans or anti monarchists. Thats not my experience of this country. But I dont know, you may be correct.

there it is again, normally someone's mum/nan but now 'little old ladies'. This little old lady used OUR money to get her nonce son off. Let's all respect that eh?
boots

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1410 on: Today at 04:20:29 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 04:17:03 pm
Is the grief really "genuine"? Or has it been conditioned by decades/centuries of propaganda, countless films/television series, extolling the British monarchy? What other monarchy in the planet has as much media/film/tv coverage?
Wheres your source for that shook? If you want to laugh at them for it or mock them, then thats on you and your character.

The reason footie was cancelled was because the FA could not guarantee people would be respectful for a minutes silence. Judging from this thread they were correct. I take no pleasure in anyones death, not even Thatcher and I despised her with every fibre in my being.

This thread proves it. You cannot have a rational and respectful debate about it. I dont like Horlicks, its dreadful stuff. :)
RainbowFlick

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1411 on: Today at 04:20:50 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:14:21 pm
But its okay to ridicule that grief is it SoS? Whether or not you feel it is okay or not, the grief is genuine and to take pleasure in that grief and to mock it doesnt sit comfortably with me. Esp when its little old ladies.

I wouldnt necessarily agree that the majority are republicans or anti monarchists. Thats not my experience of this country. But I dont know, you may be correct.

i only grieve for the devastation that family has done to the world, including the country of my origin, respectfully. and yes, i find it very weird how people are grieving over someone that doesn't acknowledge their existence.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1412 on: Today at 04:21:52 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:01:30 pm
performative grief

 :wellin

I like that experession
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1413 on: Today at 04:22:44 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:11:44 pm
Under 9s football cancelled.  Clubs told they will be fined if they arrange and play friendlies.

Unclear at the moment if they're allowed to train.

This country...


....is fucking mental.

Could at least allow them to play friendlies ffs.I bet that they all train.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1414 on: Today at 04:23:52 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:24:34 pm
What should the new National Anthem be?

* God Save the King
* Jerusalem
* Land of Hope and Glory
* Match of the Day Theme
* I've got a Brand New Combine Harvester
* The Terminator theme Tune
* Escape from New York theme Tune?


Has to be Benny Hill.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1415 on: Today at 04:24:10 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:59:37 pm
If you dont understand thats fine. Maybe get someone brighter to explain.

You stated people were not being respectful because they want to watch football, that is utter bollocks on the whole I'm sorry for the wording but it is. Maybe a few will actually not be respectful of someone dying but I doubt the majority feel that way.

If it makes you feel better to call me dumb fill your boots.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1416 on: Today at 04:25:24 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:27:16 pm
Don't watch it then. My missus has got the back-to-back coverage on, but I'm not in the same room, nor am I watching it

If you use the magic of putting netflix or the Film Channel or Britbox, Or Disney or Amazon Prime or similar then you'll find that there is NO coverage there


Fire stick and blue tooth headphones have me isolated in my own little bubble  ;D
Ray K

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1417 on: Today at 04:25:46 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:27:47 pm
Thered be a Regency.
Prince George as Regent?

Permission to shout BRAVO at an annoyingly loud voice?

Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1418 on: Today at 04:26:01 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 04:17:03 pm
Is the grief really "genuine"? Or has it been conditioned by decades/centuries of propaganda, countless films/television series, extolling the British monarchy? What other monarchy in the planet has as much media/film/tv coverage?

On the first bit - if someone is grieving because they've been "conditioned" as you put it - it's still genuine grief? As in people still feel like that...

In terms of the coverage - no they don't, clearly. But I think that's going to reduce absolutely massively from now. The Queen provided a thread through history - not just for the British but for most countries, certainly in the west. It's a connecting figure between say, Biden and Truman, between Macron and De Gaull - a figure a head of state or major figure meets that provides continuity across generations. In that respect she was an institution rather than a person. That just won't be the case with any of them in the remotely near future.
Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1419 on: Today at 04:26:32 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:14:21 pm
But its okay to ridicule that grief is it SoS? Whether or not you feel it is okay or not, the grief is genuine and to take pleasure in that grief and to mock it doesnt sit comfortably with me. Esp when its little old ladies.

I wouldnt necessarily agree that the majority are republicans or anti monarchists. Thats not my experience of this country. But I dont know, you may be correct.
You must be confusing me with someone else. I do not ridicule grief. I actually counsel bereaved people. It's not a subject to mock.

If you read my posts in this thread you'll see I've been very respectful.

I take no pleasure in the death of the Queen and I have not mocked her in here or to anyone outside of here.

What I do take issue with is the establishment and the media that crawls at its feet telling everyone how they should feel.

I'm not sure how many people are republican or royalist in this country. All I know is that pretty much everyone I've spoke to or overheard talking about the coverage are talking about trying to avoid it. I'm sure that differs depending on your location, though.





shook

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1420 on: Today at 04:27:32 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:20:29 pm
Wheres your source for that shook? If you want to laugh at them for it or mock them, then thats on you and your character.

Source is TV lol. Tons of shows/movies on them. Quite clearly an attempt to condition people to view them as a loved one.
boots

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1421 on: Today at 04:27:36 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:24:10 pm
You stated people were not being respectful because they want to watch football, that is utter bollocks on the whole I'm sorry for the wording but it is. Maybe a few will actually not be respectful of someone dying but I doubt the majority feel that way.

If it makes you feel better to call me dumb fill your boots.

Thats better Andy, I can respond okay to that. All I am failing to get over is be repectful for a day or so until it blows over a bit and then we can fill our boots thats all. She died yesterday. Lots of people rightly or wrongly, feigned or not are grieving. Let them have their grief.

Besides after the battering we took on wed, i'm in no mood for footie.
boots

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1422 on: Today at 04:28:29 pm
Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1423 on: Today at 04:29:48 pm
On to the footie - I think it just shows the contempt that the FA and the Premier League have for fans.

The reason they announced it late will have been checking they won't lose too much money with Sky.

Tomorrow morning half a million people can run round parks all around Britain at parkrun (I imagine probs not the original though...), but people can't play footy. Often in the same parks (or certainly nearby). I did one a few months ago that effectively runs around pitches whilst people play. So tomorrow if I did that - me and 250 other people can run round the park, but 22 people can't play footie in the middle. Cool.
Ray K

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1424 on: Today at 04:30:16 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:24:34 pm
What should the new National Anthem be?

* Land of Hope and Glory

That's already the anthem for the only king I recognise
Bobsackamano

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1425 on: Today at 04:31:04 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 04:17:03 pm
Is the grief really "genuine"? Or has it been conditioned by decades/centuries of propaganda, countless films/television series, extolling the British monarchy? What other monarchy in the planet has as much media/film/tv coverage?

Is your love of the game of football genuine or have you just been conditioned by decades of wall to wall coverage on TV and in the press?

Are any of our beliefs or emotions genuine or are they conditioned by societal norms absorbed throughout our lives?

Should we all not just accept that people can have different reactions to different events and no reaction is inherently better than the other. How would one deal with difference though?

Maybe just by being nice and respectful to each other whilst acknowledging difference is normal and inevitable.

Still pissed the footy has been cancelled, OTT from the football authorities IMO.
Slippers

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1426 on: Today at 04:31:46 pm
With regard to the FA being concerned about fans not respecting the minute's silence,will there be one when the football resumes?
El Lobo

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1427 on: Today at 04:31:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:30:16 pm
That's already the anthem for the only king I recognise
Spoiler

[close]

Oooooh yeah
Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1428 on: Today at 04:32:07 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:28:29 pm
Sorry SoS, I misunderstood.
No problem.  Thanks for your reply.
Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1429 on: Today at 04:32:22 pm

That's already the anthem for the only king I recognise
Spoiler

[close]

Pretty disgusting that and disrespectful... some of us need to take a step back here.

The anthem for the only king any of us should recognise is known across the land and across the world.

It's *clap clap, clap clap clap, clap clap clap clap* - DALGLISH.
Online S

Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 04:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:10:49 pm
There were some right crackers in this thread last night, it got locked before I could post  :'(

This one shouldn't go under the radar though, a pitch perfect response to posters who objected to people celebrating the Queen's death:

This spun round in my head all night. Aside from the puzzling hypothetical (if she was a good person, would she have pissed on him?), it's a masterclass from the twitter generation on how to make any situation about yourself. An instant classic for me  ;D
Thats made my day. A philosophical teaser for our times.

Theres also an assumption of sorts within that post that an individuals sorrow at yesterdays news cannot coexist with a grasp of the current economic crisis. I find it strange, and yet not surprising, when things are lumped into such binary categories.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 04:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:24:34 pm
What should the new National Anthem be?

* God Save the King
* Jerusalem
* Land of Hope and Glory
* Match of the Day Theme
* I've got a Brand New Combine Harvester
* The Terminator theme Tune
* Escape from New York theme Tune?
Billy Connolly was spot on with the Archers theme, although I would prefer Motorhead's Ace Of Spades.
Online Machae

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 04:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:27:16 pm
Don't watch it then. My missus has got the back-to-back coverage on, but I'm not in the same room, nor am I watching it


It's OK, I didn't pay a shitload for that service, but David from Kent needs to ring sky and ask to be refunded a days service
Online Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 04:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:31:04 pm
Is your love of the game of football genuine or have you just been conditioned by decades of wall to wall coverage on TV and in the press?

If you'd asked this at half time this week I'd have broken free quite easily from said conditioning...
Offline shook

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 04:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:31:04 pm
Is your love of the game of football genuine or have you just been conditioned by decades of wall to wall coverage on TV and in the press?
Are any of our beliefs or emotions genuine or are they conditioned by societal norms absorbed throughout our lives?


Perhaps I should add that, unlike most footballers, or even the game itself, there is quite the contrast between the portrayal of the British Monarchy and their actions globally.
Online Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 04:38:04 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 04:36:11 pm
Perhaps I should add that, unlike most footballers, or even the game itself, there is quite the contrast between the portrayal of the British Monarchy and their actions globally.

See this is a slightly lazy point that's been made everywhere this week. A British Monarch hasn't made a meaningful foreign policy decision for centuries...
