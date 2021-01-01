« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 26057 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,255
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 02:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:34:18 pm
More likely it would have been Andrew if there was no Charlie or Bill.

*shudders* think I'd prefer Boris under that scenario.

Or break the mould?

Anne for Regent.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,846
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 02:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:32:19 pm
Are we just bypassing William?

no not at all just thinking what would happen if a young under age Royal were to take over as Head of State. Just found it interesting while looking at the line to the throne. So a Regency is someone who has the power to carry out the dues of state pn his behalf.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,731
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 02:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:40:15 pm
Went downstairs for a coffee and ITV seems wall-to-wall with tearful mourners.

Are they showing the Napoli away hightlights?
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 02:38:05 pm »
My mam and dad met Charles once when they were in Wales and he was doing a walkabout. ;D
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,551
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 02:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:34:18 pm
More likely it would have been Andrew if there was no Charlie or Bill.

*shudders* think I'd prefer Boris under that scenario.

He's 8th in line now according to the Guardian (after the two lads and their sprogs). Crazy that he's ahead of Anne.

Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,731
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 02:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:40:13 pm
He's 8th in line now according to the Guardian (after the two lads and their sprogs). Crazy that he's ahead of Anne.

They only changed the succession to first born from first born son a few years ago. Which in itself is weird.
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 02:46:50 pm »
The Head of State dies and all people can think about is oh nos my footie is cancelled and oh nos I cant watch my brookie/eastenders/emmerdale. I'm no royalist but at least I can be respectful. You're just scoring an own goal here.

Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,043
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 02:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:40:13 pm
He's 8th in line now according to the Guardian (after the two lads and their sprogs). Crazy that he's ahead of Anne.

Andrew is 8th in line, but other than Harry and William everyone ahead of him is a toddler. I'm not sure Harry would want the job of Regent - except to stop Andrew.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 02:50:58 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 02:46:50 pm
The Head of State dies and all people can think about is oh nos my footie is cancelled and oh nos I cant watch my brookie/eastenders/emmerdale. I'm no royalist but at least I can be respectful. You're just scoring an own goal here.

So you are in favour of disrupting peoples lives? People are entitled to show whatever level of respect they chose, however they chose.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,023
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 02:51:33 pm »
Our game against Chelsea likely off too.

Quote
Chelsea vs Liverpool next weekend is in doubt.

Police are likely to be redeployed en masse to London ahead of the Queen's funeral, meaning there is expected to be a shortage of officers available to be present at Premier League fixures. [Telegraph]
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 02:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:34:18 pm
More likely it would have been Andrew if there was no Charlie or Bill.

*shudders* think I'd prefer Boris under that scenario.
It's a good thing that Andy made it home safely after all of his front line operations in the Falkland Islands.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 02:52:56 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 02:46:50 pm
The Head of State dies and all people can think about is oh nos my footie is cancelled and oh nos I cant watch my brookie/eastenders/emmerdale. I'm no royalist but at least I can be respectful. You're just scoring an own goal here.
Not the sort of take I'm accustomed to seeing on this forum, well, except for the human centipede in the Tories thread that is.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 02:53:45 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 02:46:50 pm
The Head of State dies and all people can think about is oh nos my footie is cancelled and oh nos I cant watch my brookie/eastenders/emmerdale. I'm no royalist but at least I can be respectful. You're just scoring an own goal here.



Two weeks of enforced, non-negotiable misery isn't about being 'respectful' it's about showing us our place, i.e - we're just fucking serfs who should shut our mouths, do our jobs and respect our betters.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,798
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 02:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:51:43 pm
It's a good thing that Andy made it home safely after all of his front line operations in the Falkland Islands.
Yeah, no sweat.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 02:56:23 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 02:46:50 pm
The Head of State dies and all people can think about is oh nos my footie is cancelled and oh nos I cant watch my brookie/eastenders/emmerdale. I'm no royalist but at least I can be respectful. You're just scoring an own goal here.
Didn't realize Brookie were back.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 02:56:33 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 02:46:50 pm
The Head of State dies and all people can think about is oh nos my footie is cancelled and oh nos I cant watch my brookie/eastenders/emmerdale. I'm no royalist but at least I can be respectful. You're just scoring an own goal here.

Im not a royalist but
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 02:58:21 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 01:58:59 pm
It must be such a strange situation for Charles III has he has waited is whole life to be King so on one hand he must be really pleased to be getting all the trappings of state and yet he has lost his mother to achieve this aim.
Must be a weird thing. Your whole life is meant to lead to this moment you become head of state but you only get that once your mum dies. It's a double edged sword isn't it.
Logged

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 03:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:52:56 pm
Not the sort of take I'm accustomed to seeing on this forum, well, except for the human centipede in the Tories thread that is.

On the contrary. There's been a very reasonable response from lots of calm sensible people.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 03:02:31 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:38:05 pm
My mam and dad met Charles once when they were in Wales and he was doing a walkabout. ;D

Trying to connect with his aboriginal subjects?
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,846
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 03:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:58:21 pm
Must be a weird thing. Your whole life is meant to lead to this moment you become head of state but you only get that once your mum dies. It's a double edged sword isn't it.

real mix of emotions that is for sure. I bet he does not know whether to be happy or sad at the moment. On a selfish level he probably wishes it had happened sooner rather then waiting so long and now being the oldest king in history.   
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,766
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 03:05:15 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 03:03:39 pm
real mix of emotions that is for sure. I bet he does not know whether to be happy or sad at the moment. On a selfish level he probably wishes it had happened sooner rather then waiting so long and now being the oldest king in history.

She should've stepped down years ago.  Would've given him a proper stint at it.

I hope he can bang some heads together in regards to environmental causes.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:06:47 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 03:07:28 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 02:22:11 pm
what wold happen if Prince George was to be king today instead of King Charles? Would he get advisers to help him do his duties because of his young age turn 18 before taking over etc

You would imagine so. When Henry VI (who was nine months old) and Edward VI (who was nine years old) were crowned, they set up a regency council to govern the realm until they reached maturity. It would probably be something similar (although I presume the equivalent of the regency council in this hypothetical scenario would have less power or influence?).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 