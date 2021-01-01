More likely it would have been Andrew if there was no Charlie or Bill.*shudders* think I'd prefer Boris under that scenario.
Are we just bypassing William?
Went downstairs for a coffee and ITV seems wall-to-wall with tearful mourners.
He's 8th in line now according to the Guardian (after the two lads and their sprogs). Crazy that he's ahead of Anne.
The Head of State dies and all people can think about is oh nos my footie is cancelled and oh nos I cant watch my brookie/eastenders/emmerdale. I'm no royalist but at least I can be respectful. You're just scoring an own goal here.
Chelsea vs Liverpool next weekend is in doubt. Police are likely to be redeployed en masse to London ahead of the Queen's funeral, meaning there is expected to be a shortage of officers available to be present at Premier League fixures. [Telegraph]
It's a good thing that Andy made it home safely after all of his front line operations in the Falkland Islands.
It must be such a strange situation for Charles III has he has waited is whole life to be King so on one hand he must be really pleased to be getting all the trappings of state and yet he has lost his mother to achieve this aim.
Not the sort of take I'm accustomed to seeing on this forum, well, except for the human centipede in the Tories thread that is.
My mam and dad met Charles once when they were in Wales and he was doing a walkabout.
Must be a weird thing. Your whole life is meant to lead to this moment you become head of state but you only get that once your mum dies. It's a double edged sword isn't it.
real mix of emotions that is for sure. I bet he does not know whether to be happy or sad at the moment. On a selfish level he probably wishes it had happened sooner rather then waiting so long and now being the oldest king in history.
what wold happen if Prince George was to be king today instead of King Charles? Would he get advisers to help him do his duties because of his young age turn 18 before taking over etc
