Although quite what Charlie saw in Camilla when he had Diana at home I'll never know.



Well, she works for him - I can respect that. But what I cannot respect is that he did not have the stomach to choose and fight for her way back when the first time round. No, mummy did not approve so he ditched her. That and his taking up with her years later (first, as his bit on the side while married to Diana) is fucked up on all kinds of levels. He's a coward.