Even Amazon's got a black banner up for the Queen. They could have at least said she was still in her Prime. Missed opportunity.
Aye, but the club is getting pelters on the quote tweets for tweeting hours after evrey other club bar Celtic has and posting it with her giving us a trophy, thus making it about us.
Jesus we are going to boo the silence arent we I want to switch this season off so much
Club just posted a tribute. https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1567953502202118145
I reckon we should not honour it but show a bit of respect.I don't particularly like the Royal Family, nor was I a great fan of hers, but she was never as bad as Thatcher.Let's not give the rest of the Country the opportunity to put the boot in to Scousers again.
Thats the fear And well give them what they want aswell
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I understand the fear but I don't think so.Booing the National Anthem has never really been about Elizabeth.
BBC reporting that a second plane has just flown into her.
The BBC Home page is just a black background and a portrait of her, no links to any news at all, sums it all up really.It's a moment in history that we have lived through.It is sad, despite me being indifferent to her and her ilk
