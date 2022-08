This is what I don't understand. The Royals have got a ridiculous amount of wealth that has really come from the UK population.



The UK is fucked and needs something, anything to relieve the pressure. If they really gave a shiny shite about the UK and the people then they could step in and help the country financially while we weather the Brexit, Tory and Banking issues facing us.



But they won't, cos they don't.





That's why they need to be gone and disbanded. The Tories love selling shit off, so once we've disbanded them, the Tories should be forced to sell The Houses of Parliament and every other London building used by Government. They should be forced to sell off Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and all the rest and the money used to bolster the Nations finanaces.



Government themselves should be forced to do their shit in somewhere like Slough in a rented office and all their houses should be in the poorest area - and they are only allowed to claim up to £7.99 day expenses. That should help the UK start to recover (Not least because the thieving arseholes that 'run' the country would leave once their unearned gravy train ceased)