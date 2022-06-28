« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy  (Read 2568 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,260
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #40 on: June 28, 2022, 05:07:29 pm »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,431
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #41 on: June 28, 2022, 05:54:51 pm »
How the Queen successfully lobied government to change the law to allow her to keep details of her private wealth secret

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/feb/07/revealed-queen-lobbied-for-change-in-law-to-hide-her-private-wealth

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,040
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #42 on: June 29, 2022, 06:17:17 pm »


Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,380
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #43 on: June 29, 2022, 06:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on June 26, 2022, 11:12:12 am
Abolishing the monarchy is probably not achievable, and has every chance of leaving us in a Tory led dictatorship, so I don't think it's a worthwhile fight from a pragmatic point of view.

We're getting a Tory led dictatorship anyway, only question is how long until it happens.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,788
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #44 on: June 29, 2022, 06:27:14 pm »
Abolish the monarchy immediately you don't need to behead em but yknow thank you Elizabeth you did a fine job as the last Queen now fuck off and have your rabble get down the Jobshop
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #45 on: June 30, 2022, 08:10:30 am »
Royal Spending, the bulk covered by the tax payer, has reached £102m, up £14m.  Fucking absurd at any time, especially so during a period where people are struggling to feed their families.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #46 on: June 30, 2022, 10:44:28 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 30, 2022, 08:10:30 am
Royal Spending, the bulk covered by the tax payer, has reached £102m, up £14m.  Fucking absurd at any time, especially so during a period where people are struggling to feed their families.

Didn't they help the Queen update one of her homes for 400m. This is shite, especially as they couldn't help with the cost of cladding (which would have prevented Grenfell)
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,040
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #47 on: June 30, 2022, 10:52:36 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 30, 2022, 08:10:30 am
Royal Spending, the bulk covered by the tax payer, has reached £102m, up £14m.  Fucking absurd at any time, especially so during a period where people are struggling to feed their families.

Dodgy Dave Cameron inserted a clause in 2012 saying that the Queen's income cannot go down, whatever the state of the economy.

https://twitter.com/theipaper/status/1542414649076994048

Quote
i newspaper
@theipaper

But the existence of a so-called golden ratchet clause, inserted by former prime minister David Camerons government in 2012, means the level of the grant cannot be reduced whatever the state of the economy.

The cruelties & insecurities of the free market for you plebs, but not for us.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #48 on: July 1, 2022, 10:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 30, 2022, 08:10:30 am
Royal Spending, the bulk covered by the tax payer, has reached £102m, up £14m.  Fucking absurd at any time, especially so during a period where people are struggling to feed their families.

That payment for Andrews court case put a dent in ones purse.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #49 on: July 3, 2022, 03:44:50 pm »
I dont know how anyone can support the Monarchy (the establishment).   All they do is take take take and in the past throw millions to their deaths
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #50 on: July 10, 2022, 04:32:00 pm »
Always nauseating seeing the Royal box at Wimbledon. UK tennis always feels a bit elitist and snobbery
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,559
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #51 on: July 10, 2022, 11:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 10, 2022, 04:32:00 pm
Always nauseating seeing the Royal box at Wimbledon. UK tennis always feels a bit elitist and snobbery

Probably why British tennis players performance is so pathetic.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,065
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #52 on: July 11, 2022, 11:10:52 am »
Quote from: Machae on July 10, 2022, 04:32:00 pm
Always nauseating seeing the Royal box at Wimbledon. UK tennis always feels a bit elitist and snobbery

That's because it is. Unfortunately unless you have money, the chances of you making it in Tennis are slim to none and the British Tennis Association don't give any real help in terms of helping young kids have easy access to courts. Instead its about allowing rich, fat, middle age c*nts play all the time and are priced as such.

Its the same for many sports in this country. For all we lambast football in this country, it at least is very accessible for all sections of society.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,431
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #53 on: July 11, 2022, 02:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 10, 2022, 04:32:00 pm
Always nauseating seeing the Royal box at Wimbledon. UK tennis always feels a bit elitist and snobbery


Enjoyable article:

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/prince-george-sweltering-suit-justification-091944094.html

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #54 on: July 11, 2022, 02:45:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 11, 2022, 11:10:52 am
That's because it is. Unfortunately unless you have money, the chances of you making it in Tennis are slim to none and the British Tennis Association don't give any real help in terms of helping young kids have easy access to courts. Instead its about allowing rich, fat, middle age c*nts play all the time and are priced as such.

Its the same for many sports in this country. For all we lambast football in this country, it at least is very accessible for all sections of society.

and they are happy for it to stay like this - would rather no british winners for decades than some normal kid from a council estate. I remember being a kid and jeremy bates being the only highlight for brits and lots of people on tv 'why can't we produce a winner' even as a kid i said to my parents its because hardly anyone gets a chance.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #55 on: July 11, 2022, 02:47:46 pm »
You need to dress like a bellend even going to some club courts
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #56 on: July 11, 2022, 07:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 10, 2022, 04:32:00 pm
Always nauseating seeing the Royal box at Wimbledon. UK tennis always feels a bit elitist and snobbery
The paparazzi and their invasive telephoto-lenses. Disgraceful. I mean, who wants to see that!?
« Last Edit: July 11, 2022, 10:05:05 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #57 on: July 11, 2022, 07:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 11, 2022, 07:12:28 pm
The paparazzi and their invasive photo-lenses. Disgraceful. I mean, who wants to see that!?

Flagshaggers
« Last Edit: July 11, 2022, 07:45:04 pm by Machae »
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,325
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 03:58:10 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on July 11, 2022, 02:45:52 pm
and they are happy for it to stay like this - would rather no british winners for decades than some normal kid from a council estate. I remember being a kid and jeremy bates being the only highlight for brits and lots of people on tv 'why can't we produce a winner' even as a kid i said to my parents its because hardly anyone gets a chance.
Where I grew up in Ireland there was a tennis club, but only rich kids with DUP voting parents could ever afford to go, I lived on a council estate and all we had was football and GAA, hockey/cricket/rugby were regarded as "Protestant" sports, so if you did want to play them you'd likely have gotten your head kicked in walking through the staunchly Loyalist estates to get to the clubs, thankfully it's changed completely now, as my son plays rugby, but as with the poster I quoted, those sports were ringfenced by either expense or religious division.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:30:43 am »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,473
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:55:38 am »
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,194
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:01:35 am »
The Guardian seems to be coming out with an exclusive on this rancid mob nearly every other day now. What has changed?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 