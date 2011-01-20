« previous next »
Topic: The Monarchy

The Monarchy
on: Today at 08:52:35 am
Another week, another Royal scandal. Prince cash for honours Charles received 3 separate suitcases of 1m cash from a Qatari PM. Im sure the Princes trust will show audited receipts

Prince Charles 'accepted a suitcase with 1m euros', report claims https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61941113

Surely its time the UK binned the royals?

Re: The Monarchy
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:06:52 am
We're supposed to take it on trust that nothing untoward happened to the money. Also, that Charles hasn't lobbied for the Sheikh's interests in the UK. That's before we come to Qatar's record on human rights. Charles is outraged by Rwanda (rightly) but turns a blind eye to migrant deaths in Qatar?
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:21:26 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:52:35 am
Another week, another Royal scandal. Prince cash for honours Charles received 3 separate suitcases of 1m cash from a Qatari PM. Im sure the Princes trust will show audited receipts

Prince Charles 'accepted a suitcase with 1m euros', report claims https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61941113

Surely its time the UK binned the royals?



Can't we wait until the Tories are gone before going after the royals? It's not a vote winner, and I'd like to minimise the amount of vote losing until the Tories are gone.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:12:12 am
Trouble with abolishing the monarchy is you need to replace it with something. I'm no fan of the monarchy as an institution or as a collection of individuals, but if we abolished them tomorrow then you're giving the worst PM in my lifetime the opportunity to write a new constitution, and that idea fills me with dread.

If you were to give me a blank slate right now to reform this country's constitution, I'd be looking at things like PR, devo max, house of lords reform, an english parliament sitting outside of London etc. All of that is achievable and will definitely improve things. Abolishing the monarchy is probably not achievable, and has every chance of leaving us in a Tory led dictatorship, so I don't think it's a worthwhile fight from a pragmatic point of view.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:36:00 am
Given what's happened, it's probably a shot across the bows from the Tory media, warning the royals what they can expect if they speak out against the government again.

I wouldn't bother with anything that doesn't significantly and substantially improve the country until 1) the Tories are removed from power, and 2) the media are reformed so as not to near-guarantee the kind of politics we've had in the past decade. That is what hurts the country the most, by a massive margin.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:50:35 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:12:12 am
Trouble with abolishing the monarchy is you need to replace it with something. I'm no fan of the monarchy as an institution or as a collection of individuals, but if we abolished them tomorrow then you're giving the worst PM in my lifetime the opportunity to write a new constitution, and that idea fills me with dread.

If you were to give me a blank slate right now to reform this country's constitution, I'd be looking at things like PR, devo max, house of lords reform, an english parliament sitting outside of London etc. All of that is achievable and will definitely improve things. Abolishing the monarchy is probably not achievable, and has every chance of leaving us in a Tory led dictatorship, so I don't think it's a worthwhile fight from a pragmatic point of view.

I dunno, Ireland has a pretty good model of how a republic can look with a ceremonial president.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #6 on: Today at 11:50:37 am
The royal family is shielding and accepting of a paedophile, no level they swoop to surprises me.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:34:17 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:50:35 am
I dunno, Ireland has a pretty good model of how a republic can look with a ceremonial president.

They're voted for by Irish voters though. If our elected offices were voted for by Irish voters, we'd be better off than we are.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #8 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:50:35 am
I dunno, Ireland has a pretty good model of how a republic can look with a ceremonial president.
Ireland didn't exactly turn into a liberal democracy overnight to be fair, it took them a few decades to shake of the Catholic church.

You can play that game all day though. Go and search for any list of the most liberal countries and the top 10 will be monarchies (e.g. Canada, NZ, some of the Scandinavian countries). Then go and search for a list of the least liberal countries and they'll all have 'republic of' in their names.

I'm not saying that correlation equals causation here, just that pointing at other countries and saying 'it worked for them' is pointless. None of them are currently being governed by the Tories.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm
Klopp for president!
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #10 on: Today at 01:07:43 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:05:04 pm
Ireland didn't exactly turn into a liberal democracy overnight to be fair, it took them a few decades to shake of the Catholic church.

You can play that game all day though. Go and search for any list of the most liberal countries and the top 10 will be monarchies (e.g. Canada, NZ, some of the Scandinavian countries). Then go and search for a list of the least liberal countries and they'll all have 'republic of' in their names.

I'm not saying that correlation equals causation here, just that pointing at other countries and saying 'it worked for them' is pointless. None of them are currently being governed by the Tories.

You look at all these countries with elected presidents, and think we could be like that. Then you remember that British voters will be voting for them.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #11 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm
Bring back the Lord Protectorate
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #12 on: Today at 01:18:53 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:05:04 pm
Then go and search for a list of the least liberal countries and they'll all have 'republic of' in their names.
Like the Republic of Saudi Arabia?

Sorry couldnt resist that open goal

Re: The Monarchy
Reply #13 on: Today at 01:19:59 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:07:43 pm
You look at all these countries with elected presidents, and think we could be like that. Then you remember that British voters will be voting for them.
Yeah this is basically it. There's a set of conditions I think that would need to be met in this country first before I think abolishing the monarchy would be worth pursuing. If we did it now we'd end up living in the Republic of Johnsonia.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #14 on: Today at 01:25:44 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:18:53 pm
Like the Republic of Saudi Arabia?

Sorry couldnt resist that open goal


Yeah it's not a perfect method. But you'll see a lot more Republics than Kingdoms in the list, trust me 
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #15 on: Today at 01:29:31 pm
3 million euros in total, not sure why they couldn't just wire the money to the "charity". ::)

But from reports after that scandalous FIFA vote, of people walking into the Hotel emptyhanded where the Qataris were staying and then walking out with briefcases, nothing new with Qatar.

Re: The Monarchy
Reply #16 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:17:25 pm
Bring back the Lord Protectorate

And the Major-Generals.

Cant beat a good military man running the railways. :D
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #17 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm
Get rid of the lot of them.  Parasites!
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #18 on: Today at 01:57:15 pm
I have no love for the royals but nor do I want to become a republic either.  :-\
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #19 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:57:15 pm
I have no love for the royals but nor do I want to become a republic either.  :-\

Not before we have a proper enforceable constitution. Tories out. Media reformed. Constitution. Then we can start discussing the royals.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #20 on: Today at 05:14:42 pm
I'm all for getting rid of the monarchy, but not before I have rewatched The Wire.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #21 on: Today at 05:20:40 pm
Get them chucked in the bin.

We should all be ruled by lettuces and there should be a national collendar day where we celebrate the best way to carry our leaders upon our shoulders.

GSOL
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #22 on: Today at 05:23:36 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:20:40 pm
We should all be ruled by lettuces

Nice to meet a fellow Romainer.
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #23 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:23:36 pm
Nice to meet a fellow Romainer.
:lmao

Re: The Monarchy
Reply #24 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:23:36 pm
Nice to meet a fellow Romainer.
Oh, well done, Elmo. ;D
Re: The Monarchy
Reply #25 on: Today at 05:37:41 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:23:36 pm
Nice to meet a fellow Romainer.

:D

Lettuce Spray
