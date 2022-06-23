Snippet at the end:



"Seventeen police officers involved in the original response into the four deaths were investigated by the police watchdog.



The Independent Office for Police Conduct did not refer any of them for misconduct proceedings. Seven of the officers have since been promoted."



Unbelievable - how about that for a workplace culture. Surely there should be some sort of legal provision whereby public servants (in this case police) opt not to follow their duties in the most fatally catastrophic way possible. They literally had a murder suspect tell them he was present at a person's death and placed the body outside his house then anonymously called in the death via 999.



Even a vaguely/remotely capable and dedicated officer would not have allowed the multiple catastrophic failures to take place. The three following deaths resulted because they made no effort to stop young gay men from being raped and or killed, despite evidence presenting itself to them.