Met to be re-investigated over serial killer
« on: June 23, 2022, 12:44:59 pm »
Another case of, at best, incompetence within the Met and the utterly useless Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).  Never fear though because the new investigation is going be carried out by... IOPC.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-61909143
Stephen Port: Met to be re-investigated over serial killer

The way the Met Police initially handled the deaths of four men murdered by serial killer Stephen Port is to be re-investigated by the police watchdog.

Port, 47, is serving a whole-life term for the murders of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor in Barking, East London.

The deaths were not seen as suspicious by police until after the fourth death.

The families' solicitor said police had "blood on their hands", adding: "It is time for them to be held accountable."

"Basic failings" in the way the Metropolitan Police handled the four men's deaths were identified at a jury inquest that concluded in December.

The force failed to carry out basic checks, send evidence to be forensically examined, and exercise professional curiosity while Port was embarking on his killing spree, the inquest heard.

There was a detailed article, also on the BBC, at the time exposing the uselessness of the investigation and the inventing of evidence to give the officers a quiet life: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-59576717.  It sounds like it was the efforts of the sisters of the final victim that finally brought Port to justice and it doesn't read like Port had any intentions of stopping at four murders whilst the Met barely showed a flicker of interest!


Re: Met to be re-investigated over serial killer
« Reply #1 on: June 23, 2022, 02:41:46 pm »
Snippet at the end:

"Seventeen police officers involved in the original response into the four deaths were investigated by the police watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct did not refer any of them for misconduct proceedings. Seven of the officers have since been promoted."

Unbelievable - how about that for a workplace culture. Surely there should be some sort of legal provision whereby public servants (in this case police) opt not to follow their duties in the most fatally catastrophic way possible. They literally had a murder suspect tell them he was present at a person's death and placed the body outside his house then anonymously called in the death via 999.

Even a vaguely/remotely capable and dedicated officer would not have allowed the multiple catastrophic failures to take place. The three following deaths resulted because they made no effort to stop young gay men from being raped and or killed, despite evidence presenting itself to them.


Re: Met to be re-investigated over serial killer
« Reply #2 on: June 23, 2022, 02:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on June 23, 2022, 02:41:46 pm
Snippet at the end:

"Seventeen police officers involved in the original response into the four deaths were investigated by the police watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct did not refer any of them for misconduct proceedings. Seven of the officers have since been promoted."

Unbelievable - how about that for a workplace culture. Surely there should be some sort of legal provision whereby public servants (in this case police) opt not to follow their duties in the most fatally catastrophic way possible. They literally had a murder suspect tell them he was present at a person's death and placed the body outside his house then anonymously called in the death via 999.

Even a vaguely/remotely capable and dedicated officer would not have allowed the multiple catastrophic failures to take place. The three following deaths resulted because they made no effort to stop young gay men from being raped and or killed, despite evidence presenting itself to them.

I watched the drama that was on telly this year and then read up on it and I was gobsmacked at the way they handled this, Port may as well have worn a t-shirt that said "I'm a murderer" it was that obvious he was guilty. If it wasn't for Jack Taylors sisters, there would have been more murders.

Re: Met to be re-investigated over serial killer
« Reply #3 on: June 23, 2022, 05:10:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 02:51:58 pm
I watched the drama that was on telly this year and then read up on it and I was gobsmacked at the way they handled this, Port may as well have worn a t-shirt that said "I'm a murderer" it was that obvious he was guilty. If it wasn't for Jack Taylors sisters, there would have been more murders.

Two of the bodies were found in the same place, close to his flat.

And you wonder why Jack the Ripper wasnt caught.


Re: Met to be re-investigated over serial killer
« Reply #4 on: June 23, 2022, 05:18:00 pm »
you read/watch about dennis nilsen in the 80s, and then the stephen port case. and realise the police haven't learnt a thing or progressed at all


Re: Met to be re-investigated over serial killer
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:12:40 am »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on June 23, 2022, 05:18:00 pm
you read/watch about dennis nilsen in the 80s, and then the stephen port case. and realise the police haven't learnt a thing or progressed at all
It sounds shambolic from top to bottom, including the supposed watchdog.

I can imagine overworked officers being delighted that two potential homicides can be closed by virtue of a badly scribbled note confessing the second victim murdered the first and then committed suicide because of the guilt.  Making things up to fit that narrative - in this case, lying that the handwriting matched that found in a diary - is shameful and I can't believe isn't an offence that comes with serious repercussions.  Outright lying by officers was a common theme throughout the whole case.

Common across pretty much all public sector organisations at the moment is the willingness of senior leaders to suck up cost cutting budgets from government.  Rather than rock the boat they play along as it's beneficial to their careers.  There's clearly fundamental problems with the Met but the appropriate officers having full workloads and therefore arbitrarily blocking new investigations doesn't help.


Re: Met to be re-investigated over serial killer
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:58:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 23, 2022, 05:10:27 pm
Two of the bodies were found in the same place, close to his flat.

And you wonder why Jack the Ripper wasnt caught.

Yeah, first one outside his flat, the second and third victims sat in the graveyard in the same position - how thick must the bizzies have been to not see the link?

Re: Met to be re-investigated over serial killer
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:08:08 pm »
The Met are a disgrace.


Re: Met to be re-investigated over serial killer
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:15:58 am »
Think I saw a short documentary on BBC3 about Port, didn't he target young gay men on Grindr?, complete sadist.

