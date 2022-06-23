you read/watch about dennis nilsen in the 80s, and then the stephen port case. and realise the police haven't learnt a thing or progressed at all
It sounds shambolic from top to bottom, including the supposed watchdog.
I can imagine overworked officers being delighted that two potential homicides can be closed by virtue of a badly scribbled note confessing the second victim murdered the first and then committed suicide because of the guilt. Making things up to fit that narrative - in this case, lying that the handwriting matched that found in a diary - is shameful and I can't believe isn't an offence that comes with serious repercussions. Outright lying by officers was a common theme throughout the whole case.
Common across pretty much all public sector organisations at the moment is the willingness of senior leaders to suck up cost cutting budgets from government. Rather than rock the boat they play along as it's beneficial to their careers. There's clearly fundamental problems with the Met but the appropriate officers having full workloads and therefore arbitrarily blocking new investigations doesn't help.