Since it's on current ability, the detail and stats for the 21/22 season are provided. Appearances, height (for set piece assessments) goals, assists are for club competitions only: league, domestic cup and european competition if any.Gone for a physically powerful side, only 2 players under 6 foot, the shortest in Cuadrado (179cm) close to a 6 footer anyway. The players play in their best, most common positions for last season, loaded the midfield with potentially six players in there, Cuadrado and Alex Sandro providing the width as wing backs and making it a back 5 in defence. Schar, as he does for Newcastle, and with more freedom here with three centre backs, pushes forward with the ball. Pellegrini (roma captain) and Llorente have the characteristics to contribute in both phases of the game.Can use this as the write-up as well, cheers.edit: stats, detail from transfermarkt and soccerway