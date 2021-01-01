« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion  (Read 9005 times)

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 08:34:21 pm »
If a transfer is permissible,  we'll swap who we want.  Or,  as suggested early on,  ban trading altogether.

Don't mind any of the paths,  as long as it's clear.   

Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 08:38:09 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 08:34:21 pm
If a transfer is permissible,  we'll swap who we want.  Or,  as suggested early on,  ban trading altogether.

Don't mind any of the paths,  as long as it's clear.   



Robbie PMd me and explained why he is happy to go with it. Youve convinced me no free transfers at all for the sake of fairness, so well cancel that one.

Samie and Andy barely made effort to get players (look at their picks, theyll probably happily tell you) not having them fill up their teams with half decent players just by asking, or people giving them trade offs for players they dont want.

As I said, trades can happen with permission, to stop stupid trades happening.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm »
And teams not put together by tomorrow morning, ill do myself as Im putting the votes up tomorrow.

If anyone cant do it on this11 or any of the other sites feel free to leave a formation and any preferred instructions.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 08:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:38:09 pm
Robbie PMd me and explained why he is happy to go with it. Youve convinced me no free transfers at all for the sake of fairness, so well cancel that one.

Samie and Andy barely made effort to get players (look at their picks, theyll probably happily tell you) not having them fill up their teams with half decent players just by asking, or people giving them trade offs for players they dont want.

As I said, trades can happen with permission, to stop stupid trades happening.

Fair enough.  Should never have approved the Upacemano transfer then,  instead of taking bizarre passive aggressive potshots after that.  I'm not a regular here,  thought we could share out.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,913
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 08:58:48 pm »
You're a good man Surf. Nabil is a donkey.

Zlatan /Veratti swap?
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 09:06:36 pm »
Samie and I have agreed a Zlatan-Verrati trade.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,913
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm »
This is what you call swift dealings.  8)
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,335
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm »
Seriously lads, why would you take the piss when hes put that much effort into running this thing for the last fortnight?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,913
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 09:14:13 pm »
What?  ;D

 This is a legitimate trade. I needed a striker and i got one. I mean sacrifices had to be made but I've got midfielders thanks to the earlier trade I did with Las and my own picks. 
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 09:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on July 13, 2022, 12:15:49 pm
Thanks for all your participation! Picking is now over, as mentioned I am not around tomorrow (might get on my phone, I'm in London for work). So today and tomorrow will be trading period. If everyone can start putting their teams together and posting it, I'll go through on Friday and try pick them out. Make sure to make clear if it's a final version or not. Hopefully voting can start on Friday/Saturday!


Edit: Oops! Forgot sheep. I'll look at teams that aren't complete and the rounds they lost out in so we can figure out some sheep for them.

Sorry gents. Did warn you trading period finished Thursday. Robbies was out of good will, so let it slide. Waiting for the teams, if you wouldnt mind?

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 09:21:44 pm »
But you were cool to approve bebe a few minutes ago though.  To go on my right wing.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,913
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 09:23:25 pm »
Surf, you've got 15 players mate. Leave Bebe on the bench.  ;D
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 09:21:44 pm
But you were cool to approve bebe a few minutes ago though.  To go on my right wing.

I know, I was trying to be so nice and you refused because you wanted consistent rulings. Will stick to my word.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm »
His work is appreciated lobo,  pmed him myself after the rounds to thank him.

This exchange has been bizarre.  Anyway. Carry on,  it's (the drafting group) is your thing.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,404
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,588
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:23:25 pm
Surf, you've got 15 players mate. Leave Bebe on the bench.  ;D

Nobody puts Bebe on the corner kicks.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #536 on: Today at 07:44:05 am »
I think Vish is struggling to get online lately, so I have put a formation together for him.

Anyone else that is yet to post, Please try do so in the next couple of hours or I'll try assess your team and put something together...

Draw

Qualifying round:
AndyMuller
Samie

Match: 1
Drink Sangria
Lastrador

Match: 2
Crosby Nick
Vishwa

Match: 3
Max powers
Lobo

Match: 4
Adz
Lone Star Red

Match: 5
Betty Blue
Tubby
 
Match: 6
surfer
Robbieredman

Match: 7
Hazell
XabiArt

Match: 8
red1977
vs AndyMuller/Samie

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,588
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #537 on: Today at 08:31:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 14, 2022, 10:06:03 pm
Por favor...

Pope

Pavard.   Gomez.   Alaba.  Tierney

Kimmich.   Camavinga

Eriksen

Rodrygo.  Isaak.  Coman

Nice pretty kit please.


Sorry Elzar, no one answered my cry for help!
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,317
  • The passmaster.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #538 on: Today at 08:38:11 am »
Quote from: XabiArt on July 12, 2022, 12:37:35 pm
Before the last round.


Meh.




Cant get on this 11 on my phone. Can someone update this but get Bellingham in for Bissouma please :wave
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,779
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #539 on: Today at 08:40:01 am »
That's a good team Xabi but it includes Fernandes so I can't see many people voting for it. Easy victory for me and my wonder team I think.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,317
  • The passmaster.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #540 on: Today at 08:53:30 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:40:01 am
That's a good team Xabi but it includes Fernandes so I can't see many people voting for it. Easy victory for me and my wonder team I think.

You're the one with Lukaku up front and Lucas in defence yeah? ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,779
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #541 on: Today at 08:55:58 am »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 08:53:30 am
You're the one with Lukaku up front and Lucas in defence yeah? ;D

Better to have a donkey up front than a rat in midfield.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,317
  • The passmaster.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #542 on: Today at 08:59:42 am »
Oofffft


I'm just glad you havnt realised I have RAWK favourite Sergio Ramos in defence
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,779
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #543 on: Today at 09:05:07 am »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 08:59:42 am
Oofffft


I'm just glad you havnt realised I have RAWK favourite Sergio Ramos in defence

He's a twat but I kind of admire his all out twatishness in a way. I notice you also have Declan 'better than Fabinho as per Jack Wilshere' Rice in midfield so that might be tough for poor old Modric and Wijnaldum to handle.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #544 on: Today at 09:10:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:31:56 am
Sorry Elzar, no one answered my cry for help!
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 08:38:11 am

Cant get on this 11 on my phone. Can someone update this but get Bellingham in for Bissouma please :wave

Have done these 2 myself!

Nick https://this11.com/play/abYmLdQaml.png
Xabi https://this11.com/play/abYmLqRam1.png
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,317
  • The passmaster.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #545 on: Today at 09:18:45 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:05:07 am
He's a twat but I kind of admire his all out twatishness in a way. I notice you also have Declan 'better than Fabinho as per Jack Wilshere' Rice in midfield so that might be tough for poor old Modric and Wijnaldum to handle.

Im not sure if you are being sarcastic but Declan Rice is genuinely a really good player.
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,317
  • The passmaster.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #546 on: Today at 09:19:10 am »
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,454
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #547 on: Today at 09:33:39 am »
Where was my shout you gang of pricks? I'm voting against all of you...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,779
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #548 on: Today at 09:57:43 am »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 09:18:45 am
Im not sure if you are being sarcastic but Declan Rice is genuinely a really good player.

He's good but as ever with English players who show a modicum of talent, he's not a brilliant as he gets made out to be.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #549 on: Today at 09:59:52 am »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #550 on: Today at 10:03:18 am »


Since it's on current ability, the detail and stats for the 21/22 season are provided. Appearances, height (for set piece assessments) goals, assists are for club competitions only: league, domestic cup and european competition if any.

Name                  Club                        Height(cm) Apps   Goals Assists
               
Rui Patricio          AS Roma                      190   54      
Lucas Hernandez   FC Bayern                      184   34      0      2
Leonardo Bonucci   Juventus                      190   34      5      0
Fabian Schar           Newcastle                      188   26      2      2
Alex Sandro           Juventus                      180   39      2      2
Cuadrado                   Juventus   `                 179   45      5      7
Lorenzo Pellegrini   AS Roma                     186           41      14      7
Marcos Llorente           Atletico Madrid             184           39      0      3
Rafa Leao                    AC Milan                     188           42     14    12
Marco Asensio            Real Madrid             182           41     12      2
Ciro Immobile            Lazio                     185           40     32      4

Gone for a physically powerful side, only 2 players under 6 foot, the shortest in Cuadrado (179cm) close to a 6 footer anyway. The players play in their best, most common positions for last season, loaded the midfield with potentially six players in there, Cuadrado and Alex Sandro providing the width as wing backs and making it a back 5 in defence. Schar, as he does for Newcastle, and with more freedom here with three centre backs, pushes forward with the ball. Pellegrini (roma captain) and Llorente have the characteristics to contribute in both phases of the game.

Can use this as the write-up as well, cheers.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 