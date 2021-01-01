Since it's on current ability, the detail and stats for the 21/22 season are provided. Appearances, height (for set piece assessments) goals, assists are for club competitions only: league, domestic cup and european competition if any.
Name Club Height(cm) Apps Goals Assists
Rui Patricio AS Roma 190 54
Lucas Hernandez FC Bayern 184 34 0 2
Leonardo Bonucci Juventus 190 34 5 0
Fabian Schar Newcastle 188 26 2 2
Alex Sandro Juventus 180 39 2 2
Cuadrado Juventus ` 179 45 5 7
Lorenzo Pellegrini AS Roma 186 41 14 7
Marcos Llorente Atletico Madrid 184 39 0 3
Rafa Leao AC Milan 188 42 14 12
Marco Asensio Real Madrid 182 41 12 2
Ciro Immobile Lazio 185 40 32 4
Gone for a physically powerful side, only 2 players under 6 foot, the shortest in Cuadrado (179cm) close to a 6 footer anyway. The players play in their best, most common positions for last season, loaded the midfield with potentially six players in there, Cuadrado and Alex Sandro providing the width as wing backs and making it a back 5 in defence. Schar, as he does for Newcastle, and with more freedom here with three centre backs, pushes forward with the ball. Pellegrini (roma captain) and Llorente have the characteristics to contribute in both phases of the game.
