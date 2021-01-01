Since it's on current ability, the detail and stats for the 21/22 season are provided. Appearances, height (for set piece assessments) goals, assists are for club competitions only: league, domestic cup and european competition if any.Name Club Height(cm) Apps Goals AssistsRui Patricio AS Roma 190 54Lucas Hernandez FC Bayern 184 34 0 2Leonardo Bonucci Juventus 190 34 5 0Fabian Schar Newcastle 188 26 2 2Alex Sandro Juventus 180 39 2 2Cuadrado Juventus ` 179 45 5 7Lorenzo Pellegrini AS Roma 186 41 14 7Marcos Llorente Atletico Madrid 184 39 0 3Rafa Leao AC Milan 188 42 14 12Marco Asensio Real Madrid 182 41 12 2Ciro Immobile Lazio 185 40 32 4Gone for a physically powerful side, only 2 players under 6 foot, the shortest in Cuadrado (179cm) close to a 6 footer anyway. The players play in their best, most common positions for last season, loaded the midfield with potentially six players in there, Cuadrado and Alex Sandro providing the width as wing backs and making it a back 5 in defence. Schar, as he does for Newcastle, and with more freedom here with three centre backs, pushes forward with the ball. Pellegrini (roma captain) and Llorente have the characteristics to contribute in both phases of the game.Can use this as the write-up as well, cheers.