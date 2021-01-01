Thanks for all your participation! Picking is now over, as mentioned I am not around tomorrow (might get on my phone, I'm in London for work). So today and tomorrow will be trading period. If everyone can start putting their teams together and posting it, I'll go through on Friday and try pick them out. Make sure to make clear if it's a final version or not. Hopefully voting can start on Friday/Saturday!





Edit: Oops! Forgot sheep. I'll look at teams that aren't complete and the rounds they lost out in so we can figure out some sheep for them.