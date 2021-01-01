Maybe I was too generous in the finals 4 rounds, as it seems nearly everyone made 11 players in the end.
These are the teams I know need sheep, if anyone wants a sheep for a position to create a formation, or is missing a GK let me know!
For now, feel free to suggest players from the required rounds for the following:
Samie - Fernandinho, Wirtz, Godin, Veratti, Goretzka, F. Torres
Needs players from Rounds: 5,6,7,8,9, 10, 11, 13, 14,15
Needs GK, RB, LB, CB, CB, ST, RW/LW
Andy Muller - Suarez, Cortouis, L. Diaz, T Hazard, E Hazard, Schmeichel
Needs players from Rounds: 2,4,5,6,7,8,10,11,12,13,14,15
Needs RB, CB, CB, CM, CM, CM, ST