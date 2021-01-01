« previous next »
Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion

Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm
Betty Bleu the French 'Arry.
Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm
Betty Bleu the French 'Arry.

Bonnet de douche

Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 11:18:19 pm
 ;D

One of my favourite ever episodes is when they go to France and accidentally bring over that young lad in their van and keep him in the flat. All he can say is "Gary".  ;D
Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:18:19 pm
;D

One of my favourite ever episodes is when they go to France and accidentally bring over that young lad in their van and keep him in the flat. All he can say is "Gary".  ;D

Haha I'd forgotten all about that. Love me some Only Fools. One of my favourite series ever
Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:10:35 am
I've never been so popular in a Sheep Draft.   ;D I think this is how Playboy bunnies felt. ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 10:44:30 am
For round 15 are we picking a player  for our team and then picking another one to block?
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 10:48:22 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:30 am
For round 15 are we picking a player  for our team and then picking another one to block?
yes
RobbieRedman

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:03:34 am
some advice please

CB - Upamecano or Pau Torres
DM/CM - Bentancur or Locatelli
Drinks Sangria

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:06:59 am
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 11:03:34 am
some advice please

CB - Upamecano or Pau Torres
DM/CM - Bentancur or Locatelli
Pau Torres and Locatelli.

Locatelli is underrated, Bentancur overrated since coming to England, Torres is bang average but Upamecano, despite his potential, has been poor for Bayern.
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:13:23 am
RobbieRedman

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:23:41 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:06:59 am
Pau Torres and Locatelli.

Locatelli is underrated, Bentancur overrated since coming to England, Torres is bang average but Upamecano, despite his potential, has been poor for Bayern.
cheers mate
El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:54:59 am
Who knew Harry Kane was Mr Popularity :D
XabiArt

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:56:17 am
Simon

Cancelo Matip Ramos Mendes

Bellingham Rice

Bowen Bruno Auba

B.Yedder


Anybody interested in top top top talent Tadic, Lis. Martinez, or Yves Bissouma for something that could improve my team?
tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:02:52 pm
Andre Silva or Ivan Toney up top?
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:08:17 pm
Did Messi go unpicked? :lmao

I knew most people would block Virg and Trent so delighted to have chosen Kane who a lot of you mugs went for.

And picked up Joseph Gomez for my troubles. Lovely stuff.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:09:30 pm
Ffs hazell.  Of all the players to match picks on...
Logged

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,686
  • JFT96
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:09:54 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:54:59 am
Who knew Harry Kane was Mr Popularity :D

Haha classic sheep draft shenanigans. Everyone thinking to themselves 'boy, Kane is so unpopular no-one would ever pick him here' aaaaaaand then....

Lastrador blocking Nunez was pure evil too
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:11:27 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:09:30 pm
Ffs hazell.  Of all the players to match picks on...

I regret to inform you surfer that you and Hazell are now inextricably linked. Youll find yourself developing man crushes on long haired Argentinean midfield controllers and listening to fey indie waifs 24/7. Welcome to the club.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:14:43 pm
Sounds great nick.   ;D
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:15:49 pm
Thanks for all your participation! Picking is now over, as mentioned I am not around tomorrow (might get on my phone, I'm in London for work). So today and tomorrow will be trading period. If everyone can start putting their teams together and posting it, I'll go through on Friday and try pick them out. Make sure to make clear if it's a final version or not. Hopefully voting can start on Friday/Saturday!


Edit: Oops! Forgot sheep. I'll look at teams that aren't complete and the rounds they lost out in so we can figure out some sheep for them.
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:18:25 pm
Sorry for being such a simpleton but how does trading work? Do we make clear who our altar players are and see if anyone wants them like leaving an old chair outside the front of your house?

Or can you make offers to anyone for any player and see if theyll consider it?

Frankly my team is so strong Ill probably just sit tight.
tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:23:45 pm


Finally found the keeper I was looking for.
El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:23:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:18:25 pm
Sorry for being such a simpleton but how does trading work? Do we make clear who our altar players are and see if anyone wants them like leaving an old chair outside the front of your house?

Or can you make offers to anyone for any player and see if theyll consider it?

Frankly my team is so strong Ill probably just sit tight.

Yeah exactly.

I've got Gulacsi, Fofana, Sancho, Mertens, Ings and potentially Szczesny, Chiellini, Guimares and Moreno available and quite fancy upgrading my GK, CB, CM and striker if anyone wants some shite.
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:24:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:18:25 pm
Sorry for being such a simpleton but how does trading work? Do we make clear who our altar players are and see if anyone wants them like leaving an old chair outside the front of your house?

Or can you make offers to anyone for any player and see if theyll consider it?

Frankly my team is so strong Ill probably just sit tight.

Pretty much however you want to work it. Put forward players you aren't going to use or ask about players in other teams and see who they want in return.

I'm pretty sure very few trades will happen though...
RobbieRedman

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:27:23 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm
De Gea
Lamptey, Upamecano, Stones, P. Torres, Digne, Zinchenko
Locatelli, Rodri, Bentancur
Maddison, Mahrez, Mount, Sucic, F. Carvalho
Watkins, Adeyemi, J. David


Those in bold up for possible trade
Pending possible trade with Vishma


Looking for a world class striker and any potential upgrade at CB and LB
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:31:52 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:23:45 pm


Finally found the keeper I was looking for.

Will he be wearing Edgar Davids cataract glasses?

Very decent team though Tubby.
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:35:19 pm
Hear ye, Hear ye...

I will consider offers for the following:

Christian Eriksen
Paqueta
Zaha
Malen
Rodrygo
David Raya
Ronald Araujo

If any of these are of interest please PM my agent with any players youd be willing to offer in return so I can laugh in your face.
tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:35:48 pm
I've got a spare Ivan Toney going if anyone is interested.
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:54:11 pm
Maybe I was too generous in the finals 4 rounds, as it seems nearly everyone made 11 players in the end.

These are the teams I know need sheep, if anyone wants a sheep for a position to create a formation, or is missing a GK let me know!

For now, feel free to suggest players from the required rounds for the following:


Samie - Fernandinho, Wirtz, Godin, Veratti, Goretzka, F. Torres
Needs players from Rounds: 5,6,7,8,9, 10, 11, 13, 14,15

Needs GK, RB, LB, CB, CB, ST, RW/LW


Andy Muller - Suarez, Cortouis, L. Diaz, T Hazard, E Hazard, Schmeichel
Needs players from Rounds: 2,4,5,6,7,8,10,11,12,13,14,15

Needs RB, CB, CB, CM, CM, CM, ST
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:54:54 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:48:27 pm
Teams without 11 players

Samie - Fernandinho, Wirtz, Godin, Veratti, Goretzka, F. Torres
Needs players from Rounds: 5,6,7,8,9, 10, 11, 13, 14,15

Needs GK, RB, LB, CB, CB, ST, RW/LW


Andy Muller - Suarez, Cortouis, L. Diaz, T Hazard, E Hazard, Schmeichel
Needs players from Rounds: 2,4,5,6,7,8,10,11,12,13,14,15

Needs RB, CB, CB, CM, CM, CM, ST



Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:56:21 pm
Mine will go something like this, pending any more trades -


                          E Martinez

Azpilicueta     Bremer     Laporte     T. Hernandez

          Thiago         Kessie         Gavi

    Antony                                            Mane

                            Vlahovic


Bench: Jorginho, Milenkovic, Doku


I think Jorginho would improve quite a few teams in midfield, so I'm expecting a nibble. No players off limits though.
Hazell

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:04:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:11:27 pm
I regret to inform you surfer that you and Hazell are now inextricably linked. Youll find yourself developing man crushes on long haired Argentinean midfield controllers and listening to fey indie waifs 24/7. Welcome to the club.

:D
Hazell

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:05:41 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:09:30 pm
Ffs hazell.  Of all the players to match picks on...

Fighting over Niklas Sule. This is what this draft has reduced us to.
