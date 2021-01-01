« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion  (Read 6813 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,881
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #400 on: Today at 11:02:52 pm »
Betty Bleu the French 'Arry.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,683
  • JFT96
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #401 on: Today at 11:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:02:52 pm
Betty Bleu the French 'Arry.

Bonnet de douche

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,881
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #402 on: Today at 11:18:19 pm »
 ;D

One of my favourite ever episodes is when they go to France and accidentally bring over that young lad in their van and keep him in the flat. All he can say is "Gary".  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 