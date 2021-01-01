« previous next »
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 01:45:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:42:22 pm
I was sincere when I said I was only going for him to make sure no-one else could get him.  Delighted with how that turned out.

Good strategy. I was doing the same with KDB, but DS likely picked before I had the chance to hint at my guy and put others off him.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 01:53:00 pm »
He keep picking players I dont really like/havent seen much of them and still I cant get them!
Offline El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 02:15:51 pm »
Mbappes not a vote winner, I was just luring someone into going for him so I could have a free run at Trent but obviously Adz ruined the plot
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Lastrador

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 03:37:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:15:51 pm
Mbappes not a vote winner, I was just luring someone into going for him so I could have a free run at Trent but obviously Adz ruined the plot
He has inherited the French curse of Platini.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 03:41:57 pm »
My last two picks are basically near-sheep I've given to myself in order to just get players on the pitch. Surely there can be no overlap. Surely.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 03:46:54 pm »
How many rounds are they Nabil?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Lastrador

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 04:02:18 pm »
15, wasn't it?
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 04:02:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:46:54 pm
How many rounds are they Nabil?

Going to offer 15 players. Believe I have given the chance of getting 10 so far, another 2 double picks days will be coming too.

I think that works as 2 more days after this. Possible 3 depending on how I want to work it.

Aim to be done by the end of the working week so it doesn't drag.

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 04:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 04:02:18 pm
15, wasn't it?

It was going to be 15 rounds, but with double picks that would give far too many chances of players - 15 players is enough I think? Can throw another round on or so if we are really struggling to form teams.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Lastrador

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 04:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 04:03:24 pm
It was going to be 15 rounds, but with double picks that would give far too many chances of players - 15 players is enough I think? Can throw another round on or so if we are really struggling to form teams.
Yeah, 15 players instead of 15 rounds is cool for me.
Offline red1977

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 12:41:30 pm
FFS people. You allow Tubby to have Mbappe but block Virgil. I said I was going for him  :no :no :no
[/]

Coming into this thread and telling everyone who you are going for doesnt guarantee you get that player though. I chose Van Dijk mainly because like you, I wanted him. plus People also have been bluffing using that approach.  :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:27:37 pm by red1977 »
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 06:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:41:57 pm
My last two picks are basically near-sheep I've given to myself in order to just get players on the pitch. Surely there can be no overlap. Surely.

No one's picking Fornals, don't worry mate.  ;)
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 07:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:26:46 pm
No one's picking Fornals, don't worry mate.  ;)

Who did you go for in the end? Tom Davies? Another successful pick ;)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 07:15:26 pm »
Goddamit. 

Offline Hazell

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 07:17:13 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 07:15:26 pm
Goddamit. 

Sterling and Kane? Serves you right.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm »
Almost got away with Sterling too,  shame Lone Star Red shared my lack of imagination there  ;D
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 07:28:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:03:07 pm
Who did you go for in the end? Tom Davies? Another successful pick ;)

Thinking American this round. Deep cut MLS stuff coming your way shortly.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 07:29:45 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm
Almost got away with Sterling too,  shame Lone Star Red shared my lack of imagination there  ;D

 :D
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 07:33:16 pm »
Have just updated the banned list on the original post. All should be up to date now I think, was in a meeting while posting the updates today :D
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #259 on: Today at 12:26:57 am »
For reference, Saint's original draft which was from a far greater all-time pool gave the opportunity to pick up to 27 players in total over 15 rounds. Think if this one was going to only be 15 players that should have been set out from the start. As it stands, many teams won't be able to reach 11 players already now and many others are on very thin ice.

Edit: I should say I think 27 is way too many, but 15 is also too few without any warnings up to now. Looks like we only have 5 shots at players left + 1 more if any have a re-pick from last round.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:12 am by Betty Blue »
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #260 on: Today at 12:31:23 am »
One day me and you will write a book about RAWK Drafting mate which will basically be about the Golden Age and one paragraph about the Trend  years.  ;D
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #261 on: Today at 12:41:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:31:23 am
One day me and you will write a book about RAWK Drafting mate which will basically be about the Golden Age and one paragraph about the Trend  years.  ;D

Haha there'll definitely be at least one chapter dedicated to AWWUC's Carlos Alberto drama and another for Konolplyanka's wiki page.

For the uninitiated -

Spoiler
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Yevhen_Konoplyanka&oldid=578185860
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:52 am by Betty Blue »
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #262 on: Today at 12:46:22 am »
 ;D

Aye, Prof will also want a chapter on his miraculous Badger Cull pick and how he made it back to Europe from South America.  ;D
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #263 on: Today at 07:08:38 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:26:57 am
For reference, Saint's original draft which was from a far greater all-time pool gave the opportunity to pick up to 27 players in total over 15 rounds. Think if this one was going to only be 15 players that should have been set out from the start. As it stands, many teams won't be able to reach 11 players already now and many others are on very thin ice.

Edit: I should say I think 27 is way too many, but 15 is also too few without any warnings up to now. Looks like we only have 5 shots at players left + 1 more if any have a re-pick from last round.

I'm happy to keep going to like 18/20 players, but some people seem to have lost interest and I'm telling far too many which players have gone and which haven't so was going to keep it shorter..

If you take the repicks into consideration (something SK didn't have) it's 23 times you are picking a player.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:30 am by Elzar »
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Adz LFC

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #264 on: Today at 07:19:48 am »
Fwiw Id personally rather we keep going for a bit longer, as I assumed it was a 15 rounder from the op and would have probably gone down a more creative route from the get go if it wasnt
Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #265 on: Today at 07:22:23 am »
I wouldnt have done anything differently if Id known there were more rounds. Id still be doing equally as badly. :D
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #266 on: Today at 07:23:42 am »
Quote from: Adz LFC on Today at 07:19:48 am
Fwiw Id personally rather we keep going for a bit longer, as I assumed it was a 15 rounder from the op and would have probably gone down a more creative route from the get go if it wasnt

That's fair enough  :wave Will keep going if the general feel today is that is what people want/need for their teams and stick to the original plan. Even if we end up losing a few players picks throughout.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Adz LFC

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #267 on: Today at 07:36:52 am »
How can people lose interest in sending a pm once every 24 hours anyway? ;D

I appreciate youve probably got the toughest gig of the lot having to collect all the picks in Nabil, so seeing as youve given people more than enough chance to create a bulk of a team by now (helping them out when you notice invalid picks etc) why dont you save yourself the hassle of having to keep checking on the go and just update us every 24 hours & send out a group pm to all drafters when a new round is up? Just an idea to help lighten the load and remind everyone involved

Nice one for keeping the pick / banned list up to date for us btw :wave
Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red

Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #268 on: Today at 08:00:08 am »
I think Andy was suffering a bit of a hangover after his weekend and hasnt picked back up yet :D

Still a few picks to go today, will try post after my meeting this morning so might be an hour late
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
