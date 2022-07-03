« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion  (Read 3934 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,960
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #200 on: July 3, 2022, 05:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  3, 2022, 04:41:01 pm
Not sure Ive ever seen Skriniar kick a ball and Im still annoyed I missed out on him. Finding a modern draft quite tricky. Dont watch enough these days.

Going to open it up a bit more the later we get, as I realise the pool of top players isnt as big. Especially as we are in a bit of a transition of player quality. Lots of older players fading and new stars on the up around Europe.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #201 on: July 3, 2022, 07:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on July  3, 2022, 04:32:26 pm
That would've been hilarious to be honest  :D

Lobo's already got this draft sewn up anyway. Well played. Too many have been playing way too safe (myself included).

If we are judging on current ability then Neymar is a liability.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
  • JFT96
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #202 on: July 3, 2022, 07:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on July  3, 2022, 07:23:34 pm
If we are judging on current ability then Neymar is a liability.

Is he really though? I know it's fashionable to bash him and he definitely wasted his best years in a nothing league, but he's still one of the most dangerous forwards in the world. Like Elzar says, football is going through a bit of a transition right now and the shortfall in great players is pretty huge compared to years past. In hindsight, maybe going all-time ability might've worked better for this pool of players. Then you'd open the door to some elite names whose career is winding down, as well as the future talents.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #203 on: July 3, 2022, 09:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on July  3, 2022, 07:46:20 pm
Is he really though? I know it's fashionable to bash him and he definitely wasted his best years in a nothing league, but he's still one of the most dangerous forwards in the world. Like Elzar says, football is going through a bit of a transition right now and the shortfall in great players is pretty huge compared to years past. In hindsight, maybe going all-time ability might've worked better for this pool of players. Then you'd open the door to some elite names whose career is winding down, as well as the future talents.

Not bashing him. He clearly is quite skilled as player but think he is quite lazy and is coming off his worst season in terms of end product. His motivation has gone is past 2-3 years.  There is a reason why PSG want to get rid and only teams interested are the second tier teams.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
  • JFT96
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #204 on: July 3, 2022, 09:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on July  3, 2022, 09:23:51 pm
Not bashing him. He clearly is quite skilled as player but think he is quite lazy and is coming off his worst season in terms of end product. His motivation has gone is past 2-3 years.  There is a reason why PSG want to get rid and only teams interested are the second tier teams.

I don't disagree with any of that. He's definitely declined, but he's still above 80% of the players in his position IMO. And ultimately, he's a big name who people have seen play. I think quite a few of us in here know our old school footballers inside out, but not so much the next gen outside of the Premier League.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
  • JFT96
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #205 on: July 3, 2022, 11:36:55 pm »


 :-X
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,960
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 08:57:43 am »
Think Neymar is probably still in the top 10 wide attackers when fit and playing at a good level, and that's what people would judge it from realistically.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,960
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:57:52 am »
Results incoming, just formatting and deciding on next round
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,313
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 01:04:35 pm »
Hazell and Tubby! :wanker
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,495
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 01:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:04:35 pm
Hazell and Tubby! :wanker

Was convinced Jota would somehow slip under the radar.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,960
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 01:27:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:09:40 pm
Was convinced Jota would somehow slip under the radar.

There was some late late drama  :D

I'm shocked Fabinho slipped through. Would have been one of the top picks for me. Also find it hilarious Robertson was picked by a few this round when he was available in the "not going to the world cup" round. Was expecting him and Haaland to be the big picks there, not Barella!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,669
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 01:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:04:35 pm
Hazell and Tubby! :wanker

I'm having a nightmare here so my sole purpose from now on is to disrupt other people's teams.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,105
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 02:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:27:51 pm
There was some late late drama  :D

I'm shocked Fabinho slipped through. Would have been one of the top picks for me. Also find it hilarious Robertson was picked by a few this round when he was available in the "not going to the world cup" round. Was expecting him and Haaland to be the big picks there, not Barella!

I imagine thats one of those who we all thought someone else would pick :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 02:25:40 pm »
Bellingham this time Las?
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 02:40:14 pm »
Actually it's interesting when the stakes are high,  picking from the banned list. Just how badly do you want to spoil some guy when you can pick a top player yourself..

Decisions,  decisions
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,495
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 02:41:36 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 02:40:14 pm
Actually it's interesting when the stakes are high,  picking from the banned list. Just how badly do you want to spoil some guy when you can pick a top player yourself..

Decisions,  decisions

I'm picking Mbappe.  No way am I letting anyone else get him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,878
  • Not Italian
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 02:53:32 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 02:25:40 pm
Bellingham this time Las?


You can keep him, I'm going less ambitious.

Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 03:38:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:41:36 pm
I'm picking Mbappe.  No way am I letting anyone else get him.

Good luck with that,  gonna be a  few on Mbappe. 
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 02:53:32 pm


You can keep him, I'm going less ambitious.



Cool,  I haven't decided yet.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,105
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 03:41:38 pm »
I'm also going Mbappe, just FYI
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 03:46:38 pm »
I am going for Virgil btw. So stay away. You won't get him.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,313
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 03:52:39 pm »
Jason Cumdog Cummins for me in this round.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 04:16:28 pm »
All right then,  you fellas do your thing.  I'm picking Kane.  No conflict so far except tubby and lobo on mbappe.  What an honest crowd  :P
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,293
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 07:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 03:46:38 pm
I am going for Virgil btw. So stay away. You won't get him.


Woops!!
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm »
If we get to 11 players before the 15th round, are we done? Or do you keep picking for reserves/bench or anything like that?
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,801
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 07:46:22 pm »
Just keep picking players. Someone once got 16 players in a Sheep draft.  ;D

Then you can trade or give them away.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 08:07:25 pm »
Nice one, thanks Samie.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,168
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm »
This is easily my most shambolic draft of all time and I have had some wild teams at times.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,960
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
The amount of invalid picks there would be if I wasnt telling people when players are already taken or banned  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,801
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #229 on: Today at 12:00:22 am »
I don't think there's enough sheep to cover the disaster class this draft is for most of us.  ;D
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
  • JFT96
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #230 on: Today at 12:16:32 am »


 :-X
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #231 on: Today at 06:04:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:00:22 am
I don't think there's enough sheep to cover the disaster class this draft is for most of us.  ;D

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 