If we are judging on current ability then Neymar is a liability.



Is he really though? I know it's fashionable to bash him and he definitely wasted his best years in a nothing league, but he's still one of the most dangerous forwards in the world. Like Elzar says, football is going through a bit of a transition right now and the shortfall in great players is pretty huge compared to years past. In hindsight, maybe going all-time ability might've worked better for this pool of players. Then you'd open the door to some elite names whose career is winding down, as well as the future talents.