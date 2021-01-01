There were two Sheep draft versions. The original by Saint Kopite had no re-picks, the second version by Claus had unlimited ones. It meant that deliberately blocking others became a valid strategy and also allowed for epic comebacks. So personally I prefer the latter. Seem to recall someone having no players til about round 5 last time, which was hilarious. Then they somehow pulled it back and ended up building one of the stronger teams.



My only issue with that would be the potential of blocking players in later rounds with a round 1pick, and also it potentially opens up better options if you continue.E.g, if one player picks carefully to ensure they get players in the rounds, then in round 4 they could be getting blocked by someone still doing a round 1 pick. While 2 people constantly blocking each other then have the choice of loads of players to choose from, so there isn't that much of a punishment.Could get confusing for me if I'm doing round 1 picks still in 2 days time, and also I feel it's unfair on others if you get as many repicks as needed.I'd like to keep it to one resubmission where appropriate. None for double player rounds though such as this.