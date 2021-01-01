« previous next »
Online Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:32:19 pm »
I've refreshed the picks thread about 10 times already.
Offline Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:44:42 pm »
Who did you pick mate? You may as well tell us seeing as the round is over.

I picked the next German superstar.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:05:11 pm »
Its a bit tricky to pick 2 more players when I dont know if Ive got my first two yet in terms of knowing what positions to go for. But Ill pick two more sheep anyway, Im sure!
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #123 on: Today at 02:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:05:11 pm
Its a bit tricky to pick 2 more players when I dont know if Ive got my first two yet in terms of knowing what positions to go for. But Ill pick two more sheep anyway, Im sure!

Aye worth waiting if you can, as some players will go anyway. Just wanted it up for those that might struggle to get on.
Offline Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:24:31 pm »
Nabil, you're taking the piss now.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:52:40 pm »
We should probably have a rule that if in future rounds you fuck up, it's your own fault. Otherwise this might happen a lot
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:52:40 pm
We should probably have a rule that if in future rounds you fuck up, it's your own fault. Otherwise this might happen a lot

Yep, will still let people know if their pick isn't valid (ahem Nick), but will stick to the deadline. There was a few players invalid by about 2 weeks (this one being one of them), so I wanted to give a chance to get a proper entry in.

Will give it until 5 as I can't get on to put picks up after that anyway.
Offline Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:43:55 pm »
Got Methuselah and a baby in my team so far.   ;D
Online Lone Star Red

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:45:36 pm »
Was going back and forth between Leao and Tonali...glad it worked out.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:48:04 pm »
Ah shit, didn't realise we only got two stabs on each round. Last time we did this you just kept re-picking til you eventually got someone. Would have picked differently had I known. Oh well.
Online El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:50:16 pm »
Wait, what? Thats the rule isnt it? If you dont get one you keep going until you do?
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:48:04 pm
Ah shit, didn't realise we only got two stabs on each round. Last time we did this you just kept re-picking til you eventually got someone. Would have picked differently had I known. Oh well.

 :D I thought I was being generous giving a repick. Don't sheep drafts normally have no repicks, so those teams that aren't full at the end just get filled with....sheep!

Great work on all 6 that chose Konate
Offline Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #132 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Just make sure you have a mega last few rounds planned Nabil.  ;D
Online Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:51:20 pm
:D I thought I was being generous giving a repick. Don't sheep drafts normally have no repicks, so those teams that aren't full at the end just get filled with....sheep!

Great work on all 6 that chose Konate

There were two Sheep draft versions. The original by Saint Kopite had no re-picks, the second version by Claus had unlimited ones. It meant that deliberately blocking others became a valid strategy and also allowed for epic comebacks. So personally I prefer the latter. Seem to recall someone having no players til about round 5 last time, which was hilarious. Then they somehow pulled it back and ended up building one of the stronger teams.
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm »
This version seems cool so far.
Offline Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:01:19 pm »
Didn't someone also end up with like 16 players and was handing them out like confetti to anyone?  ;D
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:45:36 pm
Was going back and forth between Leao and Tonali...glad it worked out.

Thankfully..

I had Konate picked first, and then noticed the criteria was for the last 3 years, figured there would be an avalanche of Konates and changed it.

6! Phew.
Online tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #137 on: Today at 04:03:16 pm »
Wait so what happens to your team if you miss out on picks?
Offline Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:04:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:03:16 pm
Wait so what happens to your team if you miss out on picks?

You get Taibi for a keeper and Victor Moses as a Left Wingback.
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:57:29 pm
There were two Sheep draft versions. The original by Saint Kopite had no re-picks, the second version by Claus had unlimited ones. It meant that deliberately blocking others became a valid strategy and also allowed for epic comebacks. So personally I prefer the latter. Seem to recall someone having no players til about round 5 last time, which was hilarious. Then they somehow pulled it back and ended up building one of the stronger teams.

My only issue with that would be the potential of blocking players in later rounds with a round 1pick, and also it potentially opens up better options if you continue.

 E.g, if one player picks carefully to ensure they get players in the rounds, then in round 4 they could be getting blocked by someone still doing a round 1 pick. While 2 people constantly blocking each other then have the choice of loads of players to choose from, so there isn't that much of a punishment.

Could get confusing for me if I'm doing round 1 picks still in 2 days time, and also I feel it's unfair on others if you get as many repicks as needed.

I'd like to keep it to one resubmission where appropriate. None for double player rounds though such as this.
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:05:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:03:16 pm
Wait so what happens to your team if you miss out on picks?

There is more than 11 rounds, and some are multiple player rounds, so you can still make 11 players up. If you don't finish your 11 then your team gets filled by others...
Online Lastrador

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:08:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:03:16 pm
Wait so what happens to your team if you miss out on picks?
Sheep time.  :jong
Online AndyMuller

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:11:49 pm »
Dammit Betty cancelled out my Bellingham pick.
