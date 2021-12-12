« previous next »
Workplace Pensions

AndyMuller

Workplace Pensions
Yesterday at 12:57:36 pm
Do you pay in the minimum 8% (5% from you and 3% from employer) or have you increased it? I'm thinking of increasing after reading a Martin Lewis article about them which said if you are 32 (which I am) then you should increase it to 16%. Or have you opted out altogether?
ianburns252

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:32:32 pm
Provided you have your life costs + savings covered then you should 100% increase it.

Safe, consistent rate on most pensions, tax savings to be had (especially when in the 40% or higher bracket as depending on how your pension is taken you may have further tax to reclaim), and you need to plan for the future so the more saved now the better
Barneylfc∗

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:00:03 pm
Haven't a clue about my pension.

Looking at my payslip, I paid 5.5% of my gross last month.
Under "Employer pension" it's 5 times more than what I paid.

Add them together, it's 31% of my gross. Seems a lot?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:12:49 pm
There's still precious little in terms of decent options when taking 'money purchase' pensions.

Annuities are a sick joke and a total rip-off. The sums don't add up (they keep the money in their funds that they invest, yet only pay you around 4% of the fund per year, meaning you'd have to be retired for 25 years to just break even). You also lose all your remaining 'pot' if you die (unless you take an option that continues to pay your widow, if you have one, but you have to sacrifice a huge chunk of your annuity income for the privilege).

I ideally want to invest my pension pots into a couple of cheap houses to rent out - but current rules forbid that. The benefit is a much better RoI, and being able to pass them onto your kids when you die (instead of lining the pockets of shareholders of pension annuity companies)

There's the option to convert your pots into SIPPs, which can invest in commercial property - but that's a minefield in uncertain economic times, and you could be left with big losses.

I'm hoping for more liberalisation of options, but don't hold out much hope.
.adam

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:09:30 pm
I think pensions are a ticking timebomb for a number of reasons.

1. Too many people don't have a private pension or a very small one, and
2. Too many people think they'll be able to survive off the State Pension when they retire

I suspect the State Pension will become means tested by the time I'm retiring as there is simply no way, with an ageing population, the government can continue to pay it in the way they do now.

This government has decided to cut back on immigration for political gain and given that the current generation pays the tax contributions which support the previous one in retirement, I suspect we'll eventually have an ageing population which is not supported by enough working age taxpayers. I'm not including it in my calculations for what I'll have when I'm retired.

Secondly, I don't think people realise that the State Pension will pay enough for you to live a very basic life in retirement. If you want holidays abroad etc, you'll need a decent private pension.

My wife and I have chosen to have no kids and are saving aggresively to retire on a good lifestyle at 55. This is both via a pension and S&S ISAs to bridge the gap between when we retire and when we can start drawing on our private pensions (which I suspect will also be pushed back further and further as time goes on).

My Mum drilled into me when I first started working that getting money in a pension and taking advantage of your employer match is important. I've always saved the maximum (before paying AVCs) and making sure I can get the best contribution matching. I'm so glad I've done it.

One thing I was always told is that you should save enough in a pension so that you notice it starting to bite your disposabe income. It's good advice to follow.

I've recently changed jobs and my new employer pays the shit 3% statutory minimum. I was made redundant at my last place so I've worked out that by chucking my severance/redundancy payout into my SIPP, it'll bridge the gap in pension contributions for a couple of years. The business is growing and my boss (the FD) has said that better pension contributions will be coming.

On the post above, my plan is to pivot my SIPP from 100% equities now to more like 50/50 bond/equities at the time I retire to ride any stock market dips. My plan will be to drawdown on the pension and not buy an annuity. The old 4% rule might no longer stand up but if you're drawing down something like 5-6% a year, the compound growth on the principal shouldn't see your investment shrink too much.
sminp

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:33:07 pm
If you can afford to you should always pay in as much as you need to for your companies maximum contribution otherwise youre giving money away. My company pay up to 14% in, they put in double what I pay so if I put in 5% theyd put in another 10% for example. I actually pay 10% into mine but as 14% is the maximum the company will pay in I get 14% from them, not 20%. Still feel like 24% overall is a decent contribution as a 33 year old and Ive been paying into a workplace pension since I started my career just before I turned 24. My plan is to retire as early as I can afford to rather than retiring at a more normal age and being better off.
Elmo!

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:36:48 pm
MY emplyer pays in 7% regardless of how much I contribute, even if I put in nothing, which is decent, but no incentive to increase my contribution. I really should be paying in more - just 5% at the moment.
courty61

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:49:54 pm
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 03:09:30 pm
I think pensions are a ticking timebomb for a number of reasons.

1. Too many people don't have a private pension or a very small one, and
2. Too many people think they'll be able to survive off the State Pension when they retire

.

Definitely think this.

I look at what my pension will be worth based on current contributions and growth and I have had a decent pension for a while and also earn a decent wage.

It is quite low really all things considered.

Some people, especially the self employed, are in for a nasty surprise I think.
Crosby Nick

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:04:53 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 03:49:54 pm
Definitely think this.

I look at what my pension will be worth based on current contributions and growth and I have had a decent pension for a while and also earn a decent wage.

It is quite low really all things considered.

Some people, especially the self employed, are in for a nasty surprise I think.

Same. My current company is good. I pay 6% and they pay 15% but Ive only been here 5 years. I didnt start paying into one until I was 30 so feel like Im making up for lost time a bit.

Said this elsewhere but my wife has a Teachers pension. Shes been paying 10% of his salary from the day she started and they pay an extra 13% I think. Shes in good shape to retire well before me!

Although Im guessing well end up selling our house at some point and moving somewhere cheaper.

I like many presumably will end up with a few separate pensions by the time I retire. Do you just get a small income from all of them? Consolidate them? Take some as a lump sum? Different needs for everyone I guess but I probably havent thought about it as much as I should have.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:16:37 pm
Some cracking levels of contributions mentioned. I've never put in anything like that (best I've got to was 12% - 4% me, 8% employer), and I still reckon I'll have reached £150k to £200k by the time I'm 60 in 10 years (be across 32 years of private pension contributions)

I also have a small Civil Service final salary pension, but it's currently worth about £2k/year (index-linked)

My missus has worked almost all her working life in the public sector so will have 40+ years of final salary pension. She only works part time (has done since the kids were born) and, with both our state pensions, I reckon we'll be not that far off what we both earn now, but with no mortgage and only need one car, no kids to support (we hope!)
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:28:35 pm
I've been involved in this sector for a number of years and have a good handle on all types of workplace pensions. Over the years I've noticed some distinct trends in how people view their pensions:

Those who don't understand and switch off.
Those who can understand but can't be arsed.
Those who know a fair bit, but may have a few gaps in their knowledge.

People get far more interested as they approach their 50's, and very interested as they approach their 60's.

It's not easy, and decisions often end up being multi dimensional. There's also a few myths too.

I've also done voluntary work on this and am happy to help with any individual questions by pm.
.adam

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:33:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:04:53 pm
I like many presumably will end up with a few separate pensions by the time I retire. Do you just get a small income from all of them? Consolidate them? Take some as a lump sum? Different needs for everyone I guess but I probably havent thought about it as much as I should have.

I went through this a year or so ago, Nick.

I tracked them all and worked out what management fees I was paying. Anything over 0.5% is generally considered a bit of a rip-off.

The advice from what I read was that the only reason you shouldn't consolidate them is if you'll lose a benefit which you'll be able to take when you retire. From what I read, this was more of a feature of older pensions and not really newer ones. I read the T&Cs of mine and concluded that there was no reason to consolidate them.

I put them all into a SIPP with Vanguard. I pay 0.38% total management charge in a fund which is 100% invested in the world stock market (this, if you or anyone else is interested).

My plan is to keep 100% invested in equities for maybe another 8 years or so and then start to transition towards some bond exposure as I get closer to retirement.
jwill2127

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:36:37 pm
Sad thing is most pensions will have gone down by 10% plus in the last year :(  minus what you have put in.
AndyMuller

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:43:43 pm
Thanks for the great replies so far. Ive been working since I left school (at different employers so probably got a few separate pensions knocking around) and being 32 now Ive started to realise just how bad living off the current state pension only would actually be. Think I will up my contributions as Im earning a decent wedge now with no mortgage or kids but will be looking to get a car in the near future.
.adam

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:43:53 pm
Quote from: jwill2127 on Yesterday at 04:36:37 pm
Sad thing is most pensions will have gone down by 10% plus in the last year :(  minus what you have put in.

Only really an issue if you're planning on drawing down on it now/soon.

If you're in the saving stage of your pension cycle, this is the time to make money as equities are essentially on sale.
reddebs

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:24:29 pm
I will have my state pension only when I retire in Jan 2026.  Never worked in an industry that had a works pension and never earnt enough to have a private one. 

I think I looked into getting one when I was maybe 20/21 and newly qualified, the least I could pay in was £25 a month but I earnt just over £20 a week and had a house and car to pay for.

Not a fucking prayer.  By the time they introduced the employer one it barely seemed worth it for the 10yrs I had left to work.

Paul has a couple of work ones but has barely paid into them but his serps one has done ok so far.  Thing is he's not working now and not claiming either so not having any contributions paid into his state pension.

We'll be reight, starve or homeless I guess 😁
west_london_red

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:20:08 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:00:03 pm
Haven't a clue about my pension.

Looking at my payslip, I paid 5.5% of my gross last month.
Under "Employer pension" it's 5 times more than what I paid.

Add them together, it's 31% of my gross. Seems a lot?

Mines is similar (I pay 5% and my employer pays about 30%) but we still have a final salary pension and Im guessing you do too?
harryc

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:27:46 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:12:49 pm
There's still precious little in terms of decent options when taking 'money purchase' pensions.

Annuities are a sick joke and a total rip-off. The sums don't add up (they keep the money in their funds that they invest, yet only pay you around 4% of the fund per year, meaning you'd have to be retired for 25 years to just break even). You also lose all your remaining 'pot' if you die (unless you take an option that continues to pay your widow, if you have one, but you have to sacrifice a huge chunk of your annuity income for the privilege).

I ideally want to invest my pension pots into a couple of cheap houses to rent out - but current rules forbid that. The benefit is a much better RoI, and being able to pass them onto your kids when you die (instead of lining the pockets of shareholders of pension annuity companies)

There's the option to convert your pots into SIPPs, which can invest in commercial property - but that's a minefield in uncertain economic times, and you could be left with big losses.

I'm hoping for more liberalisation of options, but don't hold out much hope.

You dont need to buy a annuity, the S&P 500 has returned almost 11% on a annualised basis since its inception.

Just have a mixture of bonds and share fund of funds and no reason why you cant be looking at 6-7% a year once this current bear market is sorted 😌
Crosby Nick

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:20:08 pm
Mines is similar (I pay 5% and my employer pays about 30%) but we still have a final salary pension and Im guessing you do too?

30%!

And is a final salary pension on top of that person my ignorance? Or are those contributions youre making now helping to fund it?
Rhi

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:40:08 pm
My employer pay 3 percentage points above what you pay in, up to 12%. Last year I maxed out at 9% for me, 12% for them, but this year I've needed a little extra cash so have reduced it to 7%/10%. I'm due a decent pay rise later this year, at which point I'll max it out again.

I started paying into a pension pretty late because I took some bad advice from my Dad ::) but I've got a solid plan for the future now, which is something like Adam's, but a little less ambitious :)
west_london_red

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:26:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm
30%!

And is a final salary pension on top of that person my ignorance? Or are those contributions youre making now helping to fund it?

No worries, I had no idea until I started working there!

The 5% + 30% is what it takes to fund the final salary pension, thats why pretty much everyone other then the rail industry have stopped final salary pension schemes and why the Tories are putting so much pressure on the rail industry to do the same, they cost the employer a fortune. Ive been there 15 years so have already built up a pretty healthy pension for a 40 year old, and I can take my full pension at 60!
Barneylfc∗

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:36:53 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:20:08 pm
Mines is similar (I pay 5% and my employer pays about 30%) but we still have a final salary pension and Im guessing you do too?

Haven't a clue mate. Every time I get the annual pension notice I just look to see what the kids are getting if I die in service. Not quite enough to bump me off just yet :D
67CherryRed

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm
I'm definitely getting screwed over, my company pays in a max of 4%, i'm paying 5% myself. If I continue at my current overpayment rate my mortgage will be cleared by the time i'm 52 (11 years-ish), and my plan was to move the mortgage payments to the pension then.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:50:58 pm
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 07:27:46 pm
You dont need to buy a annuity, the S&P 500 has returned almost 11% on a annualised basis since its inception.

Just have a mixture of bonds and share fund of funds and no reason why you cant be looking at 6-7% a year once this current bear market is sorted 😌

Would I need to put them into a SIPP to do that?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:53:16 pm
My UK Employer pays in 5% If I put in 3%.  Dont great looking at other deals. I actively avoided pensions based on a few factors.  Between the ages of 25-27.  I bought buy to let properties as an alternative and in my current situation of not being able to work at the age of 45 after a Stroke, its the best decision I ever made. Without my buy to lets Id be in Danger of losing my residential property with no income. 

Id always advise my loved ones to mix up investments.
AndyMuller

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:07:37 pm
Is a LISA worth getting too? £4k a year with £1k on top from the government is ok alongside a pension.
sminp

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #26 on: Today at 12:07:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm
30%!

And is a final salary pension on top of that person my ignorance? Or are those contributions youre making now helping to fund it?

You can pretty much ignore the employer contribution when it comes to final salary pensions. WLR pays 5% in return for an agreement that he gets a percentage of his salary paid to him after he retires, that percentage increases the more years he pays into the scheme. The 30% is the employer stating what it is costing them to keep the scheme fully funded or in other words how much it costs them to have enough money in the bank to be able to pay their pension obligations. The employer is probably investing that money in the stock market but the risk there is with the employer and if their investments dont do as well as they expect then they have to increase their contribution per person so that the pension scheme continues to be fully funded. The defined contribution schemes people tend to have these days are a combined pot of money (employer and employees contributions) which is invested in the stock market and the employee takes on all the risk/reward of under or over performance of the investments.
ToneLa

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #27 on: Today at 07:45:31 am
I increased mine to the maximum and will always seek to do this

Old ToneLa will thank me. Or curse me for not saving everything, but what kind of life is that
rob1966

Re: Workplace Pensions
Reply #28 on: Today at 08:36:40 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:45:31 am
I increased mine to the maximum and will always seek to do this

Old ToneLa will thank me. Or curse me for not saving everything, but what kind of life is that

I started working at my current employer in 1988 and being a 21 yr old dickhead, I didn't go into the pension scheme straight away, being on £85pw doesn't make you want to give a chunk away. At 29, I started a new relationship and she had a word with me about not having a pension, so went into it and I will always thank her for that.

Not fucking happy that two of my pensions are now worth £3k less each than they were last year, fucking Tory c*nts fucking up the economy, FOAD Boris
