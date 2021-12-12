I think pensions are a ticking timebomb for a number of reasons.



1. Too many people don't have a private pension or a very small one, and

2. Too many people think they'll be able to survive off the State Pension when they retire



I suspect the State Pension will become means tested by the time I'm retiring as there is simply no way, with an ageing population, the government can continue to pay it in the way they do now.



This government has decided to cut back on immigration for political gain and given that the current generation pays the tax contributions which support the previous one in retirement, I suspect we'll eventually have an ageing population which is not supported by enough working age taxpayers. I'm not including it in my calculations for what I'll have when I'm retired.



Secondly, I don't think people realise that the State Pension will pay enough for you to live a very basic life in retirement. If you want holidays abroad etc, you'll need a decent private pension.



My wife and I have chosen to have no kids and are saving aggresively to retire on a good lifestyle at 55. This is both via a pension and S&S ISAs to bridge the gap between when we retire and when we can start drawing on our private pensions (which I suspect will also be pushed back further and further as time goes on).



My Mum drilled into me when I first started working that getting money in a pension and taking advantage of your employer match is important. I've always saved the maximum (before paying AVCs) and making sure I can get the best contribution matching. I'm so glad I've done it.



One thing I was always told is that you should save enough in a pension so that you notice it starting to bite your disposabe income. It's good advice to follow.



I've recently changed jobs and my new employer pays the shit 3% statutory minimum. I was made redundant at my last place so I've worked out that by chucking my severance/redundancy payout into my SIPP, it'll bridge the gap in pension contributions for a couple of years. The business is growing and my boss (the FD) has said that better pension contributions will be coming.



On the post above, my plan is to pivot my SIPP from 100% equities now to more like 50/50 bond/equities at the time I retire to ride any stock market dips. My plan will be to drawdown on the pension and not buy an annuity. The old 4% rule might no longer stand up but if you're drawing down something like 5-6% a year, the compound growth on the principal shouldn't see your investment shrink too much.