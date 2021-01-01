Would it be ok to close the offices and replace them with video conference type screens where you could easily video can a centralised call centre? Obviously the tech would need to be reliable and would not replace having at least a couple of people on the station that could be summoned easily. I'm thinking ticket offices go the same way that checkout staff are. We still need them, but far fewer.



I rarely use the trains these days. I know how this is supposed to work in theory, you walk into the station, buy a ticket from the machine and your sorted. if theres a problem with the machine then all you have to do us walk onto the platform and ask one of the Rail workers on the platform for a ticket.It's not going to work that way in realty though, you will walk in with 5 min spare to catch your train, see a queue at the ticket machine and wonder if you will have to time to buy one before train comes. sod that, buy one on the platform. bugger is right at the end of the platform or where the hell are these people who are supposed to be selling you a ticket. jump on the train without a ticket feeling like they will think your a fair dodger and all because they closed a couple of ticket selling points.It's got sod all to do with modernisation. it's about creating a dispute, how they have to pay for these massive pay rises somehow, rail worker's shouldn't be opposing progress, stop the strikes. stop the boats.