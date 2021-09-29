« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the strikes?  (Read 42992 times)

Re: Do you support the strikes?
Yep some good points, especially about my spelling :P

Im not blinkered so much that I wouldn't change my view if convinced it was an utter necessity to raise wages to match inflation, I just do not think that would change much in terms of quality. Sure I agree it will make the system better, with qualified teachers a more attractive prospect. The points on declining behaviour are true, this will only get worse to.

My cousin was a head teacher of a large comprehensive and left when he was in his 40s, so know all too well the strain they are under.

Anyways, ruffled up enough feathers in here, wasnt intended but have seen a very shaky education system from my perspective (not all the root cause of government neglect), think all will have experiences that differ.
Thanks for a fair response and taking my post in good grace. I can't comment on your experience, but I think that the reaction to your post shows the danger of generalising based on a narrow sample.

I'm not a teacher, but from living with one and meeting other teachers, feel I have reasonable insight into what's going on.

The biggest issues for teachers as I see them, in no particular order are:
Resourcing of schools
Pay
Workload
The role and influence of OFSTED
Having to deal more and more with societal problems (which is often linked to the underfunding of other public services)

The amount of both new and experienced teachers leaving is a criminal waste of talent, experience and money/resource spent training them, it also leads to disruption in the children's education. But the attrition rate is linked to the above factors.

While the pay is poor and getting worse relative to inflation, I know some teachers that would stay in the profession if things like workload and OFSTED were changed. The converse of that is just giving them whatever pay they ask for won't fix the system, it will just make life a bit more bearable.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Of course we all look after our own, me doing one will not change my opinion on the clusterfuck of a system I have had to drag kids through. cheers.
You've obviously had a bad do with how your kids have been treated but that's some enormous brush you've used to tar the whole 100,000+ profession. See above the £6/hour comment about the hours worked coupled with what another poster said about having to deal with all of societies problems manifested in our children. I've been doing this job nearly 20 years and it's always been tough. It's the hardest profession I've worked in and I've done other jobs before teaching that were considered high pressure but nothing I did compares to teaching. The workload and accountability has got steadily worse every year, even under Labour but at least they funded schools properly and paid a fair wage. No wonder so many of us are bailing out. I stay because I still hold on to the parts of the job that I love namely working with young people and helping them grow and develop but that's increasingly hard to reconcile with how shat on I feel by the government, Ofsted and sometimes people like you.
Missus was a teacher until 2 years ago. I met her 6 months into her first year of teaching and she was super motivated, had wanted to be a teacher since she was about 13 (and she's ridiculously clever, doing her PhD currently, could have gone into the private sector in many jobs and earned a fortune but wanted to teach - the sort who should be nurtured to progress through). I was shocked at the sheer amount of work she was expected to do when I met her - she was starting at 7.30 and finishing at 7 every weekday with the planning and marking, and working at least 1 full day of a weekend - and this was on the lowest level of pay. I always took the piss out of the number of holidays but I genuinely quickly shut the fuck up seeing the level of work.

I seem to remember we counted her exact number of hours she worked for a month and her take home hourly rate came to something like £6 an hour.

She wasn't alone either, the countless times I went out with her work colleagues over the years it was a common theme of them being knackered, stressed... their non-teacher partners confirming the number of hours.

She ended up quitting 5yrs in after being fed up of being asked to do more and more (on top of already working countless hours beyond what should have been expected). The occasional (tiny) pay rise but was expected to do more as the school made cuts elsewhere to cover these. Didn't blame her one bit, and she's not been happier since, as much as she misses teaching and sometimes has days she forgets how bad outside the classroom was and wants to do it again.

So yeah, defo support the strikes.
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
Well obviously someone who is a teacher will say that they are hard done by but in my experience, with 2 kids, I can honestly say the education system is a fucking class A shambles, probably compounded by lockdown but still.

I will not draw out a bunch of reasons for my annoyance but on a number of occasions lecturers just do not show for class, piss poor teaching methods, lack off assistance and duty of care. Seems to me they only rise to the task for class A students and fuck the rest .. just a few things.

I dont see how being able to afford a 300k house is going to change the stretched education system, the government need to emply more teachers not pay the few that remain bulk wages.

Of course we all look after our own, me doing one will not change my opinion on the clusterfuck of a system I have had to drag kids through. cheers.

You calling me and my daughter liars?

Seriously your views are abhorrent.  Direct your anger at the Government - because that's where the blame lies.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Thanks for a fair response and taking my post in good grace. I can't comment on your experience, but I think that the reaction to your post shows the danger of generalising based on a narrow sample.

I'm not a teacher, but from living with one and meeting other teachers, feel I have reasonable insight into what's going on.

The biggest issues for teachers as I see them, in no particular order are:
Resourcing of schools
Pay
Workload
The role and influence of OFSTED
Having to deal more and more with societal problems (which is often linked to the underfunding of other public services)

The amount of both new and experienced teachers leaving is a criminal waste of talent, experience and money/resource spent training them, it also leads to disruption in the children's education. But the attrition rate is linked to the above factors.

While the pay is poor and getting worse relative to inflation, I know some teachers that would stay in the profession if things like workload and OFSTED were changed. The converse of that is just giving them whatever pay they ask for won't fix the system, it will just make life a bit more bearable.

So we should not pay teachers more and instead spend more money to get better people to run Ofsted?

I should work in government 😃
Re: Do you support the strikes?
You calling me and my daughter liars?

Seriously your views are abhorrent.  Direct your anger at the Government - because that's where the blame lies.

Given that you have taken it so personally, I will apologise for upset. However, i can categorically say that in order to explain my view fully I would also need to go deep and personal. I have known and met many nice teachers and broadly speaking many deserve a rise to n pay for sure. But what I cannot forgive is a failing in the duty of care and the treatment by a number of teachers that in no way can I blame our most useless government for.

Yes my comments are too broad, I concede. Strikes are the only way, but sadly the teachers I deal with Im afraid to say and believe, do not warrant a pay rise.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Care workers and nurses absolutely. Teachers, not 1 fucking bit. Even an unqualified teacher is getting a respectable wage, let alone all the paid holiday they get. The tipping point was rejecting something like a 6% raise (at least in Scotland) so they can fuck right royally off.

I wanted to share this with you. Teacher pay rises since 2010. (This uses CPI rather than RPI, but the picture is similar even if the numbers are a little lower with rpi)

Average teacher working hours are (I believe) 48 hours a week.

I work three weeks in the summer, a week at Easter and always a few days over Xmas.

Now, imagine that your statement was correct. Imagine.

Youd have to then ask yourself this question:
Why did we only recruit 59% of secondary teacher trainees last year.
Why did we only recruit 19% of Physics teacher trainees last year?
Who will teach children?
What impact will this have on the economy?

Now, Id like a response, (Ive scaffolded the questions so I dont overload your working memory).

Off you go: Why cant we get teachers if its so great? Why arent you champing at the bit to join?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Given that you have taken it so personally, I will apologise for upset. However, i can categorically say that in order to explain my view fully I would also need to go deep and personal. I have known and met many nice teachers and broadly speaking many deserve a rise to n pay for sure. But what I cannot forgive is a failing in the duty of care and the treatment by a number of teachers that in no way can I blame our most useless government for.

Yes my comments are too broad, I concede. Strikes are the only way, but sadly the teachers I deal with Im afraid to say and believe, do not warrant a pay rise.
I mean youve had a bad experience

Has it not occurred to you that a shortage of staff means that schools are having to hire literally anyone just to fill posts?

That your problems are actually as a result of poor pay and conditions ?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
So we should not pay teachers more and instead spend more money to get better people to run Ofsted?

I should work in government 😃
Of course. The obvious conclusion.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
I wanted to share this with you. Teacher pay rises since 2010. (This uses CPI rather than RPI, but the picture is similar even if the numbers are a little lower with rpi)

Average teacher working hours are (I believe) 48 hours a week.

I work three weeks in the summer, a week at Easter and always a few days over Xmas.

Now, imagine that your statement was correct. Imagine.

Youd have to then ask yourself this question:
Why did we only recruit 59% of secondary teacher trainees last year.
Why did we only recruit 19% of Physics teacher trainees last year?
Who will teach children?
What impact will this have on the economy?

Now, Id like a response, (Ive scaffolded the questions so I dont overload your working memory).

Off you go: Why cant we get teachers if its so great? Why arent you champing at the bit to join?

Have a look at this and get through to people why teachers are striking

https://twitter.com/jackworthnfer/status/1620926367163613187?s=48&t=qJaWcduaqDZIgiRJa7iSpQ




Re: Do you support the strikes?
Cheersreally pointed explanation of the key issues
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Given that you have taken it so personally, I will apologise for upset. However, i can categorically say that in order to explain my view fully I would also need to go deep and personal. I have known and met many nice teachers and broadly speaking many deserve a rise to n pay for sure. But what I cannot forgive is a failing in the duty of care and the treatment by a number of teachers that in no way can I blame our most useless government for.

Yes my comments are too broad, I concede. Strikes are the only way, but sadly the teachers I deal with Im afraid to say and believe, do not warrant a pay rise.
Trouble is, are the teachers you're talking about qualified to the job? I've heard of non  maths teachers teaching maths etc.
Are the teachers you're talking of at the end of their tether? In only really know one teacher (as in chat to in a pub) who'd left a very well paid job in engineering to be a teacher. After 4 years he went back to engineering, more money, less stress and no abuse (kids and parents).
