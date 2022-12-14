In a lot of industries and office-based jobs, an extra hour a week will be completely meaningless. For me, it'll just mean I can work a little slower to get the same amount done, or I'll have an extra hour to laze around doing nothing (and I already have a fair few of them). Once my work is done, it's done.



Even in industries where an extra hour would be beneficial, money hungry companies will just see increasing hours as a waste of money and use it as an opportunity to get rid of people to offset the associated costs. Increase the hours worked per staff member, but reduce the staff size so that the overall hours across the company are the same as before.



Hasn't there actually been a move in some other countries and from some more progressive thinking companies to reduce the working week? Same amount of work gets done, staff are happier and more refreshed, resulting in less turnover (and expenditure linked to that), and they have more time to put money back into the economy.



Basically, you can't just blanket approach increase everyone's working hours. Some industries would likely benefit from it, but for a lot it would be completely unnecessary and would likely have a negative impact.