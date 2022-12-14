« previous next »
Re: Do you support the strikes?
It really depends on what you do in IT. Software engineers get paid very well, whereas I think pay for IT Support staff has diminished, because there are just so many people qualified enough to do it to some level, along with things like outsourcing to places like India.
Very much that.  IT is a catch-all term used for a lot of different roles but the pay variation is massive.  There's been a skills gaps in the UK for a few decades but pay doesn't reflect that in many roles as, as you correctly pointed out, outsourcing is simpler than with many other jobs.

Where I currently work we have a few software development leads (well paid), a couple of hardware support technicians (low paid) with the bulk of the work carried out in Egypt.  I used to work at a council and they didn't outsource - other than an over-dependence of consultancies - but they paid their IT staff poorly.  The entire functioning of the council by the time I left was in the hands of a dozen people in their late 50s and early 60s that, in their own words, were sticking around for the pension.  Their plan is to move everything into "the cloud" because they don't actually know what that means or entails or that the costs will massively dwarf those of just paying their IT staff better such that they can retain younger staff.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Pretty much nothing works after that due to dependancies and background stuff.

They'd probably work it out in 5 or 10 years.

Depends what area you work in! Having worked in internet engineering for over 20 years, a lot of problems can actually be resolved by switching things off/on!
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Depends what area you work in! Having worked in internet engineering for over 20 years, a lot of problems can actually be resolved by switching things off/on!

If your thingy is depending on 25 other thingies and you switch it off and on again.

What do you believe will happen?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
If your thingy is depending on 25 other thingies and you switch it off and on again.

What do you believe will happen?

Generally things should be designed so that they can tolerate things going up and down and come back online automatically without manual intervention.

We have to deal with this a lot in our environment where power can be very unreliable in many locations.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Generally things should be designed so that they can tolerate things going up and down and come back online automatically without manual intervention.

We have to deal with this a lot in our environment where power can be very unreliable in many locations.

Right. But I'm talking every single server, switch, router and system being supported by absolutely no one for the forseeable future. The chances are that even if you have connectivity (Doubtful after x amount of time) that the systems using them might not be in a state to be able to handle transfers of data.

And don't forget that's not just your system - it's everyone elses systems too.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Depends what area you work in! Having worked in internet engineering for over 20 years, a lot of problems can actually be resolved by switching things off/on!

This is the technical solution to most of our IT problems  ;)
Re: Do you support the strikes?
As a translation project manager, I feel like I'm right at the very back of the queue of workforces that would make any difference with a strike.

Quoi?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Imagine if all the RAWK Mods went on strike, now that would cause some fucking panic.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Imagine if all the RAWK Mods went on strike, now that would cause some fucking panic.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
Imagine if all the RAWK Mods went on strike, now that would cause some fucking panic.
Remember when that idea was actually mooted?! I think it was during the G&H infection.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
As a translation project manager, I feel like I'm right at the very back of the queue of workforces that would make any difference with a strike.
Ma ei saa aru......
Re: Do you support the strikes?
If your thingy is depending on 25 other thingies and you switch it off and on again.

What do you believe will happen?

Well, being a network designer if you design a network correctly with the correct redundancy most of your problems with networks are going to be hardware faults or software bugs, which are generally resolved by rebooting routers, switches, cards, routing engines etc. the protocols take care of the rest yawn i know. Servers and software are a different matter! Not all IT is the world you work in!
Re: Do you support the strikes?
So rail prices have gone up higher than what the government has offered the nurses?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Well, being a network designer if you design a network correctly with the correct redundancy most of your problems with networks are going to be hardware faults or software bugs, which are generally resolved by rebooting routers, switches, cards, routing engines etc. the protocols take care of the rest yawn i know. Servers and software are a different matter! Not all IT is the world you work in!

Well I do quite a lot of Network stuff, working in Infra - what I'm asking is

You have your network A and it has three points 1, 2, 3.

1, 2, 3 are down - they are trying to connect to external systems 1, 2, 3 (Which are all down)

And you reboot everything, what do you expect to see?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
So rail prices have gone up higher than what the government has offered the nurses?

Rail prices go up in line with inflation, yet salaries never rise at the same rate, therefore its the top brass and shareholders pocketing the money
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Well I do quite a lot of Network stuff, working in Infra - what I'm asking is

You have your network A and it has three points 1, 2, 3.

1, 2, 3 are down - they are trying to connect to external systems 1, 2, 3 (Which are all down)

And you reboot everything, what do you expect to see?

A new network designer? 😂

Edit seriously, our global IP/MPLS network has over 2000 routers and switches. In the last 20 years i could probably say there were 2 or 3 incidents causing a total outage like you describe all human error
Re: Do you support the strikes?
I've had a full house Tory, Brexit and strikers bingo card today.

They can't afford to feed their kids but I bet they've had their nails done - nurses.

We can't afford it cos we're paying billions in aid to other countries - cost of living crisis.

I work but can't afford my heating, where's my extra £600 - cost of living crisis.

The strike's supposedly about better conditions and improving patient care but really it's about more money - nurses.

I could go on and on but you all know how it goes 🤷
Re: Do you support the strikes?
A new network designer? 😂

Edit seriously, our global IP/MPLS network has over 2000 routers and switches. In the last 20 years i could probably say there were 2 or 3 incidents causing a total outage like you describe all human error

OK and the entire time you've been working, how many times has the entire environment had no support staff nor will ever have them again?

You seem to be saying that Networks is all there is and they just connect and job's a good un. You do realise there are actual things that they are connecting?

I don't do support all the time, but I help out from time to time and I'd say that 'a few' things go up with our or other systems a week. If you extrapolate that with every company having 'a few' things going wrong with no one to fix them, then you'd think that would have an exponential impact on... everything..

We've never seen it in our lives and it's probable we never will.

That's how awesome IT people are!
Re: Do you support the strikes?
OK and the entire time you've been working, how many times has the entire environment had no support staff nor will ever have them again?

You seem to be saying that Networks is all there is and they just connect and job's a good un. You do realise there are actual things that they are connecting?

I don't do support all the time, but I help out from time to time and I'd say that 'a few' things go up with our or other systems a week. If you extrapolate that with every company having 'a few' things going wrong with no one to fix them, then you'd think that would have an exponential impact on... everything..

We've never seen it in our lives and it's probable we never will.

That's how awesome IT people are!

Theres not much point in boring people and debating this to be honest. All I am saying is that the IT world I work in has 100s of millions spent on it every year to ensure 5 or 6 nines availability. Yes there are customers hanging off it which support teams a working with every day mostly resolving customer issues that are either with themselves, other isps and other csps, but that is not my realm. As I said you cant lump all IT into the same bucket where it falls over at the drop of a hat
Re: Do you support the strikes?
My daughter has just come in whinging that tik tok isn't 'working' .  I pretend to care. Point out it won't be wifi as she suggested as it wasn't working in the car!  (but other stuff was).
I swiped the app up to close it. Opened it, and bingo. All working :)
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Theres not much point in boring people and debating this to be honest. All I am saying is that the IT world I work in has 100s of millions spent on it every year to ensure 5 or 6 nines availability. Yes there are customers hanging off it which support teams a working with every day mostly resolving customer issues that are either with themselves, other isps and other csps, but that is not my realm. As I said you cant lump all IT into the same bucket where it falls over at the drop of a hat

As the saying goes, when everything is broken, people ask IT What do we even pay you for?" and when everything works they ask "What do we even pay you for?"
Re: Do you support the strikes?
As the saying goes, when everything is broken, people ask IT What do we even pay you for?" and when everything works they ask "What do we even pay you for?"

This is true :)
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Theres not much point in boring people and debating this to be honest. All I am saying is that the IT world I work in has 100s of millions spent on it every year to ensure 5 or 6 nines availability. Yes there are customers hanging off it which support teams a working with every day mostly resolving customer issues that are either with themselves, other isps and other csps, but that is not my realm. As I said you cant lump all IT into the same bucket where it falls over at the drop of a hat

I have no idea why you keep quoting your company. It's everyone. Everywhere.

For instance, we have maybe 30-40 different inputs to our system that we have no control over. If they went down, then since we have no control over them and have no access to them, then we couldn't fix that.

Nor could anyone else, because in this scenario, there is no one else. Anywhere.

If your company has no inputs from anyone else then that's nothing like any system I've worked on and I've been doing it professionally since 1985 :)
Re: Do you support the strikes?
If we all worked one extra hour a week, would the tax take cover all they pay rises the unions are looking for? I suspect we all value the services enough to do this.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
If we all worked one extra hour a week, would the tax take cover all they pay rises the unions are looking for? I suspect we all value the services enough to do this.

Probably, the issue is getting employers to pay for that extra hours work.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
If we all worked one extra hour a week, would the tax take cover all they pay rises the unions are looking for? I suspect we all value the services enough to do this.
Does that actually generate any more money? 
Re: Do you support the strikes?
If we all worked one extra hour a week, would the tax take cover all they pay rises the unions are looking for? I suspect we all value the services enough to do this.

Dont know about that, but if government never scammed the taxpayers of billions (covid contracts for mates etc) thatd more than cover it.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
I've had a full house Tory, Brexit and strikers bingo card today.

They can't afford to feed their kids but I bet they've had their nails done - nurses.

We can't afford it cos we're paying billions in aid to other countries - cost of living crisis.

I work but can't afford my heating, where's my extra £600 - cost of living crisis.

The strike's supposedly about better conditions and improving patient care but really it's about more money - nurses.

I could go on and on but you all know how it goes 🤷
Thoughts and prayers!  I heard a bit of at the kids' footie training on Wednesday night and couldn't even be bothered arguing it again.  I ended up just walking to the other end of the pitch.

It's nothing new but it feels like the cost of living issues have made people bizarrely less empathetic rather than more.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Thoughts and prayers!  I heard a bit of at the kids' footie training on Wednesday night and couldn't even be bothered arguing it again.  I ended up just walking to the other end of the pitch.

It's nothing new but it feels like the cost of living issues have made people bizarrely less empathetic rather than more.
Divide and conquer. Split the proletariat and the aristocrats have an easier task. We're serfs who can't even afford pitchforks so we turn on each other. Depressing.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
I've had a full house Tory, Brexit and strikers bingo card today.

They can't afford to feed their kids but I bet they've had their nails done - nurses.  -- Have you actually any evidence of nurses getting their nails done rather than feeding their kids?

We can't afford it cos we're paying billions in aid to other countries - cost of living crisis.  -- Harder one to help you combat this one debs, but overseas aid is , both compassionate and a long term investment for us as a nation.

I work but can't afford my heating, where's my extra £600 - cost of living crisis.  -- £600 of your tax money for heating is cheaper that dealing with people going to hospital with cold related health problems.  Or we could just send them to prisons and workhouses ((c) C. Dickens )

The strike's supposedly about better conditions and improving patient care but really it's about more money - nurses.  -- well, there would be better care for patients if pay was high enough for us to fill nurse vaccancies. And for nurses not to be stressed about paying for food.(And for once I'm not moaning about unions mixing conditions with pay rise)

I could go on and on but you all know how it goes 🤷
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Probably, the issue is getting employers to pay for that extra hours work.

My initial thought was more about how much would we be prepared to 'pay' to support the essential public services. Money is different for everyone (and I don't want to guess what people earn, it's none of my business). But an hour is more or less the same for everyone.
@tepid, I'm not sure if everyone working more would generate income and therefore tax, but see my response to Elmo.  They seem to think we 'lost' money by the days' mourning for the Queen , or the extra bank holiday earlier in the year. So I assume the reverse applies.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
My initial thought was more about how much would we be prepared to 'pay' to support the essential public services. Money is different for everyone (and I don't want to guess what people earn, it's none of my business). But an hour is more or less the same for everyone.
@tepid, I'm not sure if everyone working more would generate income and therefore tax, but see my response to Elmo.  They seem to think we 'lost' money by the days' mourning for the Queen , or the extra bank holiday earlier in the year. So I assume the reverse applies.

Very rough estimates:

32,000,000 working people

Average hourly rate of pay is £15 a hour in the country

Multiply that by 52 weeks in the year

Tax that at say 25% (takes into account most people pay 20% but some pay 40%)

Comes to £6.24 billion
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Thanks Wlr. So probably, the right ball park!
Re: Do you support the strikes?
In a lot of industries and office-based jobs, an extra hour a week will be completely meaningless. For me, it'll just mean I can work a little slower to get the same amount done, or I'll have an extra hour to laze around doing nothing (and I already have a fair few of them). Once my work is done, it's done.

Even in industries where an extra hour would be beneficial, money hungry companies will just see increasing hours as a waste of money and use it as an opportunity to get rid of people to offset the associated costs. Increase the hours worked per staff member, but reduce the staff size so that the overall hours across the company are the same as before.

Hasn't there actually been a move in some other countries and from some more progressive thinking companies to reduce the working week? Same amount of work gets done, staff are happier and more refreshed, resulting in less turnover (and expenditure linked to that), and they have more time to put money back into the economy.

Basically, you can't just blanket approach increase everyone's working hours. Some industries would likely benefit from it, but for a lot it would be completely unnecessary and would likely have a negative impact.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Yeah the real answer here is improving productivity. I think we work amongst the longest hours in Europe already.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Hasn't there actually been a move in some other countries and from some more progressive thinking companies to reduce the working week? Same amount of work gets done, staff are happier and more refreshed, resulting in less turnover (and expenditure linked to that), and they have more time to put money back into the economy.

Not only in other countries: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63808326


Also agree with your main point. Increasing working hours wouldn't increase productivity, but likely increase costs.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
It's the Tories' answer to everything - squeeze the workforce tighter. They enabled poor treatment of the workforce and it's coming home to roost.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Not only in other countries: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63808326


Also agree with your main point. Increasing working hours wouldn't increase productivity, but likely increase costs.

My question was more around do we value the NHS, teachers carers etc, to give up an hour of our time if it would properly fund those services.  Admittedly I came at it from the wrong angle.
I'm puzzled by the idea that if I was working an extra hour, I'd essentially do the same amount of work.  I can see it might happen but in a reasonably well run company, I'd expect to get a bit more done.  I suppose I've seen places where people do the absolute minimum they can get away with.
