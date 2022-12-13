« previous next »
Do you support the strikes?

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
The Inland Revenue yesterday admitted that it sold its entire property portfolio of 600 buildings to a company based in a tax haven, despite a Treasury crackdown on tax dodges in offshore islands.

It said an announcement last year that the properties had been sold and leased back from a UK company was made in error. It confirmed the deal had been signed with a firm that was based and paid tax in Bermuda.

The Chancellor, Gordon Brown, who headed the tax campaign, is likely to come under pressure to explain how Britain's main tax raising agency came to sign the deal given the government's belief that havens shield companies and wealthy individuals from paying taxes in Britain.

Officials played down the significance of the admission, claiming the contract represented the best value for the taxpayer. A spokeswoman said savings would flow from the way the buildings are managed. All payments by the Inland Revenue to the company would be taxed. "Neither the Inland Revenue nor customs and excise would have entered into an arrangement that was in any way at odds with the letter or spirit of the UK fiscal regulations," she said.

The revenue agreed an arrangement in March 2001 with the UK-registered Mapeley Limited that involved transferring the "ownership and management" of the estates.

Offcials omitted to say the deal was split between a company called Mapeley Steps Contractors Limited, which was due to be paid for maintaining the revenue's offices, and Mapeley Steps Limited, a Bermuda-based company which bought the buildings for £220m.

Both companies are owned by Mapeley Holdings, a property company part-owned by George Soros and US investment company Fortress Investment. Mr Soros, a billionaire speculator, gained notoriety when he made £1bn betting against the pound when Britain quit the exchange rate mechanism 10 years ago.


The chief executive of Mapeley Steps Limited, Robin Priest, told BBC News Online the benefits of the company's tax position would be handed back to the government through a lower lease charge each year.

The BBC reported that Mapeley Contractors had received payments from the Inland Revenue of £136m in the last nine months of 2001. The payments, however, failed to prevent the company reporting a £12m loss for the year. Crucial to its financial position was a transfer payment of £81m to the Bermuda based Mapeley Steps.

The revenue refused to discuss whether this payment would allow the company to escape UK corporation tax. The contract is likely to be scrutinised by the national audit office.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2002/sep/24/uk.economy





Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
^^^ Aye. As I recall they were warned about it on multiple occasions, but pressed ahead with the sale anyway.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
^^^ Aye. As I recall they were warned about it on multiple occasions, but pressed ahead with the sale anyway.
^^^ Aye. As I recall they were warned about it on multiple occasions, but pressed ahead with the sale anyway.

And the property incompetence continues with their tenure in India Buildings. Caused a furore by blocking public access, four years to redevelop and still a mess.

https://www.civilserviceworld.com/professions/article/hmrc-liverpool-hub-india-buildings-closed-after-basement-floods
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Interesting one, Scotrail have announced they're suspending peak fares[aka anytime fares] for 6 months from April next year

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-63998198

Not a chance it'll be brought in south of the border, the peak fares are ridiculous,  if i need to go to London 7am weekday morning then it's £342.60 return for AWC shitty service right now, off peak fare is £98, & that's before the annual January fare increase, in a few weeks.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
I've altered the thread title to reflect the general discontent in the entire UK workforce causing widespread industrial action now.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
These are the people who should be getting big pay rises:

Care workers paid £8,000 less than NHS equivalents in England - study

A care worker in England is paid on average £8,000 a year less than NHS staff with the same skills, research for a care provider suggests.

The charity, Community Integrated Care, also told BBC News it was having to provide food parcels for some staff who were struggling to pay their bills.

Separate research shows low pay is the most common reason why care staff quit.

The government said it was "incredibly grateful" to carers and recognised their "extraordinary commitment".

A spokesperson added: "That's why we prioritised social care in the Autumn Statement, providing up to £7.5bn over the next two years."

    What extra money is there for social care in England?

Many health professionals are struggling financially, with nurses due to strike over pay for a second time on Tuesday.

However, Community Integrated Care - one of the UK's largest providers of support for people with learning disabilities and autism - says pay pressures facing social care are now "untenable" and "immoral".

On average, the study found:

    a care worker is paid £10.01 an hour or £19,573 a year - just above the national minimum wage
    a mid-level Band 3 NHS Healthcare Assistant, a grade the researchers say carries very similar skills and responsibilities to a social care worker, receives a basic rate of £11.48 an hour, rising to £14.12 an hour or £27,609 with allowances
    this is a 41% or £8,036 a year pay gap.

The research, by job evaluation experts Korn Ferry, found care workers' wages have risen since last year, but the pay gap with the NHS has increased by about £1,000.

Other jobs with similar skill levels, such as senior teaching assistants, are paid an average of £26,327, again significantly more than care workers, Korn Ferry found.
'Dream job'

Mollie Moorby, 23, works with adults with physical and learning disabilities in Stockport, Greater Manchester. "This is my dream job, helping people," Mollie told the BBC.

She is trained to support people with their daily life, including with their health needs and food.

Mollie started looking after her own mother as a teenager, and gradually realised she wanted to work in a caring role. However, on £10 an hour she struggles to put food on the table and cannot afford to turn on her heating.

"When you're working 40 to 50 hours a week and you put in everything, not only physically, but mentally, emotionally - for lack of better words - it doesn't seem fair."

    Half a million wait for care as staff crisis bites
    Woman appalled by lack of care for dying mum

With the cost-of-living crisis, things became so difficult that Mollie asked her bosses at Community Integrated Care for help. As a result, they started providing food parcels for staff in need, and they have given out more than 80 since September.

"With the food parcels, it has been a lot easier," says Mollie. "You get necessities, things that are expensive, like laundry detergent. That was stressing me out for a while."
Making a loss

The charity says it has already used its financial reserves to increase wages for Mollie and her colleagues. However, it says it cannot raise them further because it is now running at a loss - as the fees it receives from councils for providing support are not enough.

"We are subsidising the contracts that local authorities are asking us to provide," says Teresa Exelby, from the charity. "We want to do absolutely everything we can, but as a charity that is not sustainable. Fundamentally, the system is absolutely broken."

A separate report, published on Monday by the Homecare Association, which represents companies caring for people in their own homes, reaches a similar conclusion, with almost all the firms that responded saying it is harder than ever to recruit and keep staff.

The latest official figures, published in October, show 165,000 job vacancies in adult social care in England, up 52% in a year.

The Homecare Association study says among staff, the most common reason for leaving is needing to earn more money and more than half say they feel burnt out, stressed or exhausted.

The government says its Made With Care recruitment campaign aims to boost careers in adult social care and it is also investing £15m in hiring from overseas.

In England, the national living wage for over-23s will rise to £10.42 from next April.

In Scotland, care workers have been paid a minimum of £10.50 an hour since April this year, and in Wales, they will be paid at least £10.90 an hour from June 2023.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64025830.amp
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:20:34 am
These are the people who should be getting big pay rises:

Care workers paid £8,000 less than NHS equivalents in England - study


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64025830.amp
It's broadly accepted in public sector circles that the NHS is the best funded of the sector and the staff are the best paid of the sector.  The kind of cuts routinely dished out to the other departments have never gone the way of the NHS.

I was working at a local authority when Puiblic Health teams were transferred from NHS to councils and the discrepancies in pay, pensions and redundancy terms were a sticking point for about a year.  Many of the staff secured other jobs within the NHS during that grace period and when I left there was a constant problem of the council recruiting and training people to be Public Health professionals and then shortly after losing them to the NHS.

Care workers are at the extreme end of it and it's amazing they can retain any staff.

That said, it's not an argument against pay rises for nurses and others within the NHS.  It's just an indictment of how badly the Tories have wrecked our public sector.  Death by a thousand cuts.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
I dicked someone suggesting today that £33k for a staff nurse seems ok. I dont know experienced you need to be a staff nurse.  When I wa briefly in the NHS they didn't seem that highly qualified. I guess 3 year nursing degree + some on job experience. Maybe as a starting salary for staff nurse it's ok?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:53:24 pm
I dicked someone suggesting today that £33k for a staff nurse seems ok.

Did they really deserve that?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:53:24 pm
I dicked someone suggesting today that £33k for a staff nurse seems ok. I dont know experienced you need to be a staff nurse.  When I wa briefly in the NHS they didn't seem that highly qualified. I guess 3 year nursing degree + some on job experience. Maybe as a starting salary for staff nurse it's ok?
My wife is a nurse in Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.
Spend a night on her ward with her and come back here and tell me that's an ok salary?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:20:34 am
These people should also be getting big pay rises:

Care workers paid £8,000 less than NHS equivalents in England - study


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64025830.amp

fixed
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Paul.  I know youre right wing.   Spend ten hours in an and E   Youll soon change your mind
Re: Do you support the strikes?
It's less than I earn and they deserve a fuck tonne more than I do.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:20:34 am
These are the people who should be getting big pay rises:

Care workers paid £8,000 less than NHS equivalents in England - study


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64025830.amp
My missus started at a care home for a similiar wage, she left to go to NHS as a band 3 her wages went up. She's now up to a band 5 i think but she left the hospital and is now working with disadvantaged kids in the same trust but shes having to work stupid hours to make a wage similiar to mine and im just a bellend fabricator welder. Our Careworkers,Nurses and Paramedics deserve every penny they can get out off this or any government.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Interestingly, one of the big things the Tory twats have been talking about on the TV interviews is how the nurses are lucky because they got a pay rise last year when other public sector workers didnt

Yeah. Claps dont pay the rent by the way


Anyway, thats surely going it come back and bite them on the arse when other staff go on strike in the new year.
There will be a huge teaching trike for one, and they should throw it back in their faces, you said nurses didnt deserve Andy more as they had a pay rise last year, so what about these guys who got no pay rise last year?  How do you think they are coping??

Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
Interestingly, one of the big things the Tory twats have been talking about on the TV interviews is how the nurses are lucky because they got a pay rise last year when other public sector workers didnt

Yeah. Claps dont pay the rent by the way


Anyway, thats surely going it come back and bite them on the arse when other staff go on strike in the new year.
There will be a huge teaching trike for one, and they should throw it back in their faces, you said nurses didnt deserve Andy more as they had a pay rise last year, so what about these guys who got no pay rise last year?  How do you think they are coping??




:(
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Daily Mail front page


'How Will They Live With Themselves If People Die Today'


Scum


(from a paper that put it's price up 12.5% in summer after putting it up 14.3% last year)
Re: Do you support the strikes?
They really are utterly shameless bastards at the Mail, aren't they? Every single one of them, serving their vile master, Visc*nt Rothermere.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:44:32 pm
Daily Mail front page


'How Will They Live With Themselves If People Die Today'


Scum


(from a paper that put it's price up 12.5% in summer after putting it up 14.3% last year)

That's the point, the hurt and death of people needing attention. Without that you're not coming to the negotiating table are you. Feeling has nothing to do with it.

It's never a problem, it'll never come to this juncture, if you treat staff well consistently over the long term, people can judge for themselves; at most you'll have isolated cases of individuals taking advantage. Where the unions are now is a result of years of Tory mismanagement and exploitation, they can face the consequences of all that, it's more accurate if it turns personal, targeted attacks on Tory ministers, members responsible if solutions aren't found through this manner.

I honestly don't get how the likes of Patel, Mone, Johnson, Braverman, Truss, Kwarteng, especially Farage and Rees-Mogg; and more are left to walk the streets in peace after the consequences of their actions directly compromise the health and well being of everyone. You cut a guy's throat, he bleeds out in minutes, it's clear. You make bad decisions, exploit people on the scale of millions, shorten their lifespan in terms of environmental standards, up the stress level, con the country financially, shrink their options economically, in terms of social mobility - that's still murder in terms of substance, only to a different timespan. It's the same, in essence, to me. I'm sure the law has better, targeted terms.

You have to be obsessed about management quality, the filtering process in handing power over, the same way we are about the liverpool club manager etc. At this level, it is life and death, even if plenty don't have the capacity to visualise the thread of damage all the way to the end point.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm
Paul.  I know youre right wing.   Spend ten hours in an and E   Youll soon change your mind

I've spent more than enough time in hospitals thanks.  My point was more, how do you explain to someone why staff nurses are worth more?
We can 'argue' that the capitalist system we live under needs ripping up completely to pay public servants more.
My question (badly worded from phone for sure) was more about how much training etc do you need to reach staff nurse level and how does that compare to other jobs. Maybe even police or teachers.
Obviously, it perhaps depends where you live in the country , £33k in London is worth far less than it is in many places in the country, although I think it's quite a bit more than national average salary?
My view on 'staff nurse' is perhaps tainted in as much as it's 30 years since I worked with them, the profession has changed beyond recognition with specialist nurses now essentially seemingly trained to consultant level in their special field.

From a purely capitalist point of view, I guess everyone gets paid the minimum the 'bosses' can get away with affording.  Like teaching, the salary paid has traditionally been lower than perhaps it would otherwise be , because it's a job people want to do as opposed to being a job people do to purely to bring in money (is the word I need vocation?).  I'm sure most on here would take a 10% pay cut tomorrow to be a footballer (obvs not true,but you get my point).  But because of the decades of cuts the job itself has become unpleasant too.

Anyway, more to my original question, does anyone know how much training \ experience a staff nurse needs , and therefore what an equivalent private sector salary would be?

--edit-- also, I originally ducked a related question on 'we can't afford' it. The glib answer was can we afford not to. But without a realistic idea on how much we want to pay nurses, we can't model the financial cost.  I strongly suspect one reason the government won't raise pay to an appropriate level is that it sets a precedent for all the other negotiations.  In a way the government has to be trying to balance what we would be prepared to pay in the form of higher taxes (Say the NI boost they've just reversed) to improve these services.
I know there's scope for taxing companies and the mega rich, but I guess they are scared that if we go after them for all the money needed then the markets would react like they did to the Truss\Kwarteng budget.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Widespread ambulance strikes today too, coupled with blame type rhetoric from government (Barclay).  Cant see the government backing down as theyve prob accepted theyre out in the next GE so no upside politically for that mob.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
The right wing media going with the angle that their readers are being nannied and told not to take risks and enjoy themselves.

Therefore, in their own way encouraging people to take risks and enjoy themselves, putting more pressure on the services needlessly.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:44:32 pm
(from a paper that put it's price up 12.5% in summer after putting it up 14.3% last year)

Very good point, it has gone from 65p to 90p since end of 2018. A near 40% jump. Shameless bastards.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Why are you even right wing anyway PaulF? Can you seriously look at the state of this country and believe this government and the right wing policies it brings have done a good job and improved the country? Even going back to other Tory governments and its all been shite so Im wondering why do you have such beliefs?

(Im not having a go either before anyone thinks I am, Im genuinely interested especially as we both support Liverpool).
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Good on the strikers and i hope they strike this miserable fucking island into the ground. Its an absolute state with a dogshit, harmful government.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:43:01 am

Anyway, more to my original question, does anyone know how much training \ experience a staff nurse needs , and therefore what an equivalent private sector salary would be?

Nursing is a 3 year university degree course.


I find this whole public debate about "absolute" salaries weird. Maybe we can debate what a bank manager earns, or an insurance broker, or a solicitator, and if they deserve that.
The whole "what do they earn" reporting is just to influence public opinion against the strikes, hoping that who earn less will jump on them. I'm wondering if it will come back to bite the journalists, especially at the BBC, when its their turn to face job losses and budget cuts.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Wouldn't bother me in the slightest if a nurse got paid more than me, I would't put up with half the shite they do. Not to mention the risks involved with catching every flu and bug under the sun every winter. Wasn't so long ago we were banging pots and pans on our doorsteps, thanking them for putting their lives at risk to save ours. Now the Mail is basically calling them murderers for wanting to put bread on the table and keep the lights on.

Fuck this government, up the workers!
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:23:39 am
Why are you even right wing anyway PaulF? Can you seriously look at the state of this country and believe this government and the right wing policies it brings have done a good job and improved the country? Even going back to other Tory governments and its all been shite so Im wondering why do you have such beliefs?

(Im not having a go either before anyone thinks I am, Im genuinely interested especially as we both support Liverpool).
I'm not sure I'm right wing. Id say I'm mostly liberal with pro capitalist views.
I can see we aren't paying lots of public servants enough, but where is enough?
Capitalism seems to be the best mechanism for allocating resources. Clearly it's far from perfect, nurse and footballer pay for example. Oddly, it's a non capitalist system that's keeping down nurse salaries i think. Private sector nurses and teachers anecdotally have it better financially and works stress wise. ( I don't know anyone in the private world doing those jobs so happy to be corrected).
The problem is we want these services to be good and we value the people doing them so we need to pay them appropriately , but how do we figure out what is appropriate?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Million per cent behind nurses and ambulance staff striking, meanwhile literally no class from the Daily Mail and other right wing rags in trying to publicly flog them.

The whole debate around salary/wages and job roles is a minefield. For me nurses, ambulance staff, fire, police all deserve to be rightly rewarded for the role they play in society. Emergency service workers should not have to be working two jobs to keep their heads above water.

I had a mate (who sadly took his own life) who worked as a Train Manager for Virgin Trains before they were taken over by Avanti. I remember him bragging about how much he was on, sometimes with overtime he was taking home £60/£70 grand a year. He used to tell me train drivers were on about £70k per year starting salary too.

No offence to any train managers on here at all, but essentially his job was checking and selling tickets, yet he earned in excess of what a police inspector or fire service officer was earning.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Work for Mid Essex ambulance service. We arent striking today as enough people didnt vote but it will still make for a pretty grim day. Im sure our staff will be dragged out of area, its like a domino affect.

The whole system is just flawed from top to bottom. They wont pay the staff, but theyll pay the private firms to cover the shortage of ambulances on the road. Ive lost count of the number of colleagues Ive seen leave the nhs to go private, potentially doubling their yearly earnings, but having zero job security. In these current time, people are going to chase the money and I cant blame them for that one bit.

To put into context, I did a 12 hour shift the other day. The first job, a category 3 call we reached at 10am. This call was made at 5pm the previous day. Sounds awful right? Yes, and in many situations poor individuals are on the floor for hours, but this gentleman had been helped back into bed, slept well and mobilised with us walking downstairs. Why was the call man? Query a fractured femur in his leg but hes walking better than ever. No update, no cancelled ambulance, the call is kept in the stack for the below

The call also states Pneumonia. We arrive, the story is different the the gentleman had a cough lingering but nothing sinister. Probably a sign of the Covid he had 4/5 weeks ago but something a GP can deal with

We arrive at hospital. 4 hours outside waiting in the ambulance for them to X-ray him and send him home shortly after and prescribe anti biotics fe his chest. Thats a frontline crew and paramedic off the road for 5/6 hours. At this point, the hospital I was at had a que of 18 ambulances outside.

I agree staff dont get paid enough, but a lot of them are campaigning for change as well. The whole system is a shambles. Advice today to call 111 if idiotic as from experience the triaging system is extremely flawed and 111 results in a lot of unnecessary ambulances being sent as well.

More staff, higher wages, more hospital beds, more accessible GPs, additional walk in centres . Theres a lot of things that need to be done for this problem to resolve. Just paying the staff more wont do much besides numb the pain of us feeling overstretched and overworked a little bit

Also, from experience in going to care homes, I agree the carers are extremely under valued and under paid considering the work they do. The fact I could have an agency worker on a minimum wage looking after a relative and putting that much work in for £10 an hour is a joke Frankly
Re: Do you support the strikes?
The NHS is fucked, its not that it doesnt have enough money per se..

Its just incredibly badly run.

Theyve broken it.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Daily Mail front page

'How Will They Live With Themselves If People
Daily Mail front page


'How Will They Live With Themselves If People Die Today'


Scum


(from a paper that put it's price up 12.5% in summer after putting it up 14.3% last year)

Wonder where their headlines where when the Tories caused 300,000 unnecessary deaths?
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:54:03 am
I'm not sure I'm right wing. Id say I'm mostly liberal with pro capitalist views.
I can see we aren't paying lots of public servants enough, but where is enough?
Capitalism seems to be the best mechanism for allocating resources. Clearly it's far from perfect, nurse and footballer pay for example. Oddly, it's a non capitalist system that's keeping down nurse salaries i think. Private sector nurses and teachers anecdotally have it better financially and works stress wise. ( I don't know anyone in the private world doing those jobs so happy to be corrected).
The problem is we want these services to be good and we value the people doing them so we need to pay them appropriately , but how do we figure out what is appropriate?

Fair enough mate good reply and I'm not sure how we figure out what is appropriate myself either.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Imagine having voted for the holy trinity of Cameron, Brexit and Johnson and then seeing all this.  Is there any excuse left..
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:03:08 am
Work for Mid Essex ambulance service. We arent striking today as enough people didnt vote but it will still make for a pretty grim day. Im sure our staff will be dragged out of area, its like a domino affect.

The whole system is just flawed from top to bottom. They wont pay the staff, but theyll pay the private firms to cover the shortage of ambulances on the road. Ive lost count of the number of colleagues Ive seen leave the nhs to go private, potentially doubling their yearly earnings, but having zero job security. In these current time, people are going to chase the money and I cant blame them for that one bit.

To put into context, I did a 12 hour shift the other day. The first job, a category 3 call we reached at 10am. This call was made at 5pm the previous day. Sounds awful right? Yes, and in many situations poor individuals are on the floor for hours, but this gentleman had been helped back into bed, slept well and mobilised with us walking downstairs. Why was the call man? Query a fractured femur in his leg but hes walking better than ever. No update, no cancelled ambulance, the call is kept in the stack for the below

The call also states Pneumonia. We arrive, the story is different the the gentleman had a cough lingering but nothing sinister. Probably a sign of the Covid he had 4/5 weeks ago but something a GP can deal with

We arrive at hospital. 4 hours outside waiting in the ambulance for them to X-ray him and send him home shortly after and prescribe anti biotics fe his chest. Thats a frontline crew and paramedic off the road for 5/6 hours. At this point, the hospital I was at had a que of 18 ambulances outside.

I agree staff dont get paid enough, but a lot of them are campaigning for change as well. The whole system is a shambles. Advice today to call 111 if idiotic as from experience the triaging system is extremely flawed and 111 results in a lot of unnecessary ambulances being sent as well.

More staff, higher wages, more hospital beds, more accessible GPs, additional walk in centres . Theres a lot of things that need to be done for this problem to resolve. Just paying the staff more wont do much besides numb the pain of us feeling overstretched and overworked a little bit

Also, from experience in going to care homes, I agree the carers are extremely under valued and under paid considering the work they do. The fact I could have an agency worker on a minimum wage looking after a relative and putting that much work in for £10 an hour is a joke Frankly
This is partly why I find it difficult when strikes are usually about pay and reform. I know we all hate business consultants, but isn't this what we need. A review of how to discharge quickly to care homes or home with care. 111 type service with quick diagnosis and prescription where possible remotely. But mostly an understanding that the demands and circumstances on the NHS are not what they were even 20 years ago.
Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
Interestingly, one of the big things the Tory twats have been talking about on the TV interviews is how the nurses are lucky because they got a pay rise last year when other public sector workers didnt

Yeah. Claps dont pay the rent by the way


Anyway, thats surely going it come back and bite them on the arse when other staff go on strike in the new year.
There will be a huge teaching trike for one, and they should throw it back in their faces, you said nurses didnt deserve Andy more as they had a pay rise last year, so what about these guys who got no pay rise last year?  How do you think they are coping??
Well. This will surely improve the quality of your commute to work.

Re: Do you support the strikes?
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:03:08 am
Work for Mid Essex ambulance service. We arent striking today as enough people didnt vote but it will still make for a pretty grim day. Im sure our staff will be dragged out of area, its like a domino affect.

The whole system is just flawed from top to bottom. They wont pay the staff, but theyll pay the private firms to cover the shortage of ambulances on the road. Ive lost count of the number of colleagues Ive seen leave the nhs to go private, potentially doubling their yearly earnings, but having zero job security. In these current time, people are going to chase the money and I cant blame them for that one bit.

To put into context, I did a 12 hour shift the other day. The first job, a category 3 call we reached at 10am. This call was made at 5pm the previous day. Sounds awful right? Yes, and in many situations poor individuals are on the floor for hours, but this gentleman had been helped back into bed, slept well and mobilised with us walking downstairs. Why was the call man? Query a fractured femur in his leg but hes walking better than ever. No update, no cancelled ambulance, the call is kept in the stack for the below

The call also states Pneumonia. We arrive, the story is different the the gentleman had a cough lingering but nothing sinister. Probably a sign of the Covid he had 4/5 weeks ago but something a GP can deal with

We arrive at hospital. 4 hours outside waiting in the ambulance for them to X-ray him and send him home shortly after and prescribe anti biotics fe his chest. Thats a frontline crew and paramedic off the road for 5/6 hours. At this point, the hospital I was at had a que of 18 ambulances outside.

I agree staff dont get paid enough, but a lot of them are campaigning for change as well. The whole system is a shambles. Advice today to call 111 if idiotic as from experience the triaging system is extremely flawed and 111 results in a lot of unnecessary ambulances being sent as well.

More staff, higher wages, more hospital beds, more accessible GPs, additional walk in centres . Theres a lot of things that need to be done for this problem to resolve. Just paying the staff more wont do much besides numb the pain of us feeling overstretched and overworked a little bit

Also, from experience in going to care homes, I agree the carers are extremely under valued and under paid considering the work they do. The fact I could have an agency worker on a minimum wage looking after a relative and putting that much work in for £10 an hour is a joke Frankly

Grim mate. Agree with what you're saying about more staff, bigger hospitals, quicker access to healthcare. I think the headline of the strikes is about pay, partly because of the cost of living, but also because it seems easier to strike for pay than for "more staff" or more hospital beds, even though that would be a better solution. And in the end people do leave the NHS for more pay private, so pay has something to do with it. Though I feel many would be prepared to stay in the NHS for less pay, if the working conditions were better. The pay is just the final straw, they are burned out, tired from not having the resources they need to help patients, and then feel mugged off because they earn less than elsewhere.
