Paul. I know youre right wing. Spend ten hours in an and E Youll soon change your mind



I've spent more than enough time in hospitals thanks. My point was more, how do you explain to someone why staff nurses are worth more?We can 'argue' that the capitalist system we live under needs ripping up completely to pay public servants more.My question (badly worded from phone for sure) was more about how much training etc do you need to reach staff nurse level and how does that compare to other jobs. Maybe even police or teachers.Obviously, it perhaps depends where you live in the country , £33k in London is worth far less than it is in many places in the country, although I think it's quite a bit more than national average salary?My view on 'staff nurse' is perhaps tainted in as much as it's 30 years since I worked with them, the profession has changed beyond recognition with specialist nurses now essentially seemingly trained to consultant level in their special field.From a purely capitalist point of view, I guess everyone gets paid the minimum the 'bosses' can get away with affording. Like teaching, the salary paid has traditionally been lower than perhaps it would otherwise be , because it's a job people want to do as opposed to being a job people do to purely to bring in money (is the word I need vocation?). I'm sure most on here would take a 10% pay cut tomorrow to be a footballer (obvs not true,but you get my point). But because of the decades of cuts the job itself has become unpleasant too.Anyway, more to my original question, does anyone know how much training \ experience a staff nurse needs , and therefore what an equivalent private sector salary would be?--edit-- also, I originally ducked a related question on 'we can't afford' it. The glib answer was can we afford not to. But without a realistic idea on how much we want to pay nurses, we can't model the financial cost. I strongly suspect one reason the government won't raise pay to an appropriate level is that it sets a precedent for all the other negotiations. In a way the government has to be trying to balance what we would be prepared to pay in the form of higher taxes (Say the NI boost they've just reversed) to improve these services.I know there's scope for taxing companies and the mega rich, but I guess they are scared that if we go after them for all the money needed then the markets would react like they did to the Truss\Kwarteng budget.