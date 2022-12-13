« previous next »
The Inland Revenue yesterday admitted that it sold its entire property portfolio of 600 buildings to a company based in a tax haven, despite a Treasury crackdown on tax dodges in offshore islands.

It said an announcement last year that the properties had been sold and leased back from a UK company was made in error. It confirmed the deal had been signed with a firm that was based and paid tax in Bermuda.

The Chancellor, Gordon Brown, who headed the tax campaign, is likely to come under pressure to explain how Britain's main tax raising agency came to sign the deal given the government's belief that havens shield companies and wealthy individuals from paying taxes in Britain.

Officials played down the significance of the admission, claiming the contract represented the best value for the taxpayer. A spokeswoman said savings would flow from the way the buildings are managed. All payments by the Inland Revenue to the company would be taxed. "Neither the Inland Revenue nor customs and excise would have entered into an arrangement that was in any way at odds with the letter or spirit of the UK fiscal regulations," she said.

The revenue agreed an arrangement in March 2001 with the UK-registered Mapeley Limited that involved transferring the "ownership and management" of the estates.

Offcials omitted to say the deal was split between a company called Mapeley Steps Contractors Limited, which was due to be paid for maintaining the revenue's offices, and Mapeley Steps Limited, a Bermuda-based company which bought the buildings for £220m.

Both companies are owned by Mapeley Holdings, a property company part-owned by George Soros and US investment company Fortress Investment. Mr Soros, a billionaire speculator, gained notoriety when he made £1bn betting against the pound when Britain quit the exchange rate mechanism 10 years ago.


The chief executive of Mapeley Steps Limited, Robin Priest, told BBC News Online the benefits of the company's tax position would be handed back to the government through a lower lease charge each year.

The BBC reported that Mapeley Contractors had received payments from the Inland Revenue of £136m in the last nine months of 2001. The payments, however, failed to prevent the company reporting a £12m loss for the year. Crucial to its financial position was a transfer payment of £81m to the Bermuda based Mapeley Steps.

The revenue refused to discuss whether this payment would allow the company to escape UK corporation tax. The contract is likely to be scrutinised by the national audit office.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2002/sep/24/uk.economy





^^^ Aye. As I recall they were warned about it on multiple occasions, but pressed ahead with the sale anyway.
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 13, 2022, 05:33:35 pm
^^^ Aye. As I recall they were warned about it on multiple occasions, but pressed ahead with the sale anyway.

And the property incompetence continues with their tenure in India Buildings. Caused a furore by blocking public access, four years to redevelop and still a mess.

https://www.civilserviceworld.com/professions/article/hmrc-liverpool-hub-india-buildings-closed-after-basement-floods
Interesting one, Scotrail have announced they're suspending peak fares[aka anytime fares] for 6 months from April next year

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-63998198

Not a chance it'll be brought in south of the border, the peak fares are ridiculous,  if i need to go to London 7am weekday morning then it's £342.60 return for AWC shitty service right now, off peak fare is £98, & that's before the annual January fare increase, in a few weeks.
I've altered the thread title to reflect the general discontent in the entire UK workforce causing widespread industrial action now.
These are the people who should be getting big pay rises:

Care workers paid £8,000 less than NHS equivalents in England - study

Quote
A care worker in England is paid on average £8,000 a year less than NHS staff with the same skills, research for a care provider suggests.

The charity, Community Integrated Care, also told BBC News it was having to provide food parcels for some staff who were struggling to pay their bills.

Separate research shows low pay is the most common reason why care staff quit.

The government said it was "incredibly grateful" to carers and recognised their "extraordinary commitment".

A spokesperson added: "That's why we prioritised social care in the Autumn Statement, providing up to £7.5bn over the next two years."

    What extra money is there for social care in England?

Many health professionals are struggling financially, with nurses due to strike over pay for a second time on Tuesday.

However, Community Integrated Care - one of the UK's largest providers of support for people with learning disabilities and autism - says pay pressures facing social care are now "untenable" and "immoral".

On average, the study found:

    a care worker is paid £10.01 an hour or £19,573 a year - just above the national minimum wage
    a mid-level Band 3 NHS Healthcare Assistant, a grade the researchers say carries very similar skills and responsibilities to a social care worker, receives a basic rate of £11.48 an hour, rising to £14.12 an hour or £27,609 with allowances
    this is a 41% or £8,036 a year pay gap.

The research, by job evaluation experts Korn Ferry, found care workers' wages have risen since last year, but the pay gap with the NHS has increased by about £1,000.

Other jobs with similar skill levels, such as senior teaching assistants, are paid an average of £26,327, again significantly more than care workers, Korn Ferry found.
'Dream job'

Mollie Moorby, 23, works with adults with physical and learning disabilities in Stockport, Greater Manchester. "This is my dream job, helping people," Mollie told the BBC.

She is trained to support people with their daily life, including with their health needs and food.

Mollie started looking after her own mother as a teenager, and gradually realised she wanted to work in a caring role. However, on £10 an hour she struggles to put food on the table and cannot afford to turn on her heating.

"When you're working 40 to 50 hours a week and you put in everything, not only physically, but mentally, emotionally - for lack of better words - it doesn't seem fair."

    Half a million wait for care as staff crisis bites
    Woman appalled by lack of care for dying mum

With the cost-of-living crisis, things became so difficult that Mollie asked her bosses at Community Integrated Care for help. As a result, they started providing food parcels for staff in need, and they have given out more than 80 since September.

"With the food parcels, it has been a lot easier," says Mollie. "You get necessities, things that are expensive, like laundry detergent. That was stressing me out for a while."
Making a loss

The charity says it has already used its financial reserves to increase wages for Mollie and her colleagues. However, it says it cannot raise them further because it is now running at a loss - as the fees it receives from councils for providing support are not enough.

"We are subsidising the contracts that local authorities are asking us to provide," says Teresa Exelby, from the charity. "We want to do absolutely everything we can, but as a charity that is not sustainable. Fundamentally, the system is absolutely broken."

A separate report, published on Monday by the Homecare Association, which represents companies caring for people in their own homes, reaches a similar conclusion, with almost all the firms that responded saying it is harder than ever to recruit and keep staff.

The latest official figures, published in October, show 165,000 job vacancies in adult social care in England, up 52% in a year.

The Homecare Association study says among staff, the most common reason for leaving is needing to earn more money and more than half say they feel burnt out, stressed or exhausted.

The government says its Made With Care recruitment campaign aims to boost careers in adult social care and it is also investing £15m in hiring from overseas.

In England, the national living wage for over-23s will rise to £10.42 from next April.

In Scotland, care workers have been paid a minimum of £10.50 an hour since April this year, and in Wales, they will be paid at least £10.90 an hour from June 2023.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64025830.amp
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:20:34 am
These are the people who should be getting big pay rises:

Care workers paid £8,000 less than NHS equivalents in England - study


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64025830.amp
It's broadly accepted in public sector circles that the NHS is the best funded of the sector and the staff are the best paid of the sector.  The kind of cuts routinely dished out to the other departments have never gone the way of the NHS.

I was working at a local authority when Puiblic Health teams were transferred from NHS to councils and the discrepancies in pay, pensions and redundancy terms were a sticking point for about a year.  Many of the staff secured other jobs within the NHS during that grace period and when I left there was a constant problem of the council recruiting and training people to be Public Health professionals and then shortly after losing them to the NHS.

Care workers are at the extreme end of it and it's amazing they can retain any staff.

That said, it's not an argument against pay rises for nurses and others within the NHS.  It's just an indictment of how badly the Tories have wrecked our public sector.  Death by a thousand cuts.
I dicked someone suggesting today that £33k for a staff nurse seems ok. I dont know experienced you need to be a staff nurse.  When I wa briefly in the NHS they didn't seem that highly qualified. I guess 3 year nursing degree + some on job experience. Maybe as a starting salary for staff nurse it's ok?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:53:24 pm
I dicked someone suggesting today that £33k for a staff nurse seems ok.

Did they really deserve that?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:53:24 pm
I dicked someone suggesting today that £33k for a staff nurse seems ok. I dont know experienced you need to be a staff nurse.  When I wa briefly in the NHS they didn't seem that highly qualified. I guess 3 year nursing degree + some on job experience. Maybe as a starting salary for staff nurse it's ok?
My wife is a nurse in Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.
Spend a night on her ward with her and come back here and tell me that's an ok salary?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:20:34 am
These people should also be getting big pay rises:

Care workers paid £8,000 less than NHS equivalents in England - study


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64025830.amp

fixed
Paul.  I know youre right wing.   Spend ten hours in an and E   Youll soon change your mind
It's less than I earn and they deserve a fuck tonne more than I do.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:20:34 am
These are the people who should be getting big pay rises:

Care workers paid £8,000 less than NHS equivalents in England - study


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64025830.amp
My missus started at a care home for a similiar wage, she left to go to NHS as a band 3 her wages went up. She's now up to a band 5 i think but she left the hospital and is now working with disadvantaged kids in the same trust but shes having to work stupid hours to make a wage similiar to mine and im just a bellend fabricator welder. Our Careworkers,Nurses and Paramedics deserve every penny they can get out off this or any government.
Interestingly, one of the big things the Tory twats have been talking about on the TV interviews is how the nurses are lucky because they got a pay rise last year when other public sector workers didnt

Yeah. Claps dont pay the rent by the way


Anyway, thats surely going it come back and bite them on the arse when other staff go on strike in the new year.
There will be a huge teaching trike for one, and they should throw it back in their faces, you said nurses didnt deserve Andy more as they had a pay rise last year, so what about these guys who got no pay rise last year?  How do you think they are coping??

Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 10:31:58 pm
Interestingly, one of the big things the Tory twats have been talking about on the TV interviews is how the nurses are lucky because they got a pay rise last year when other public sector workers didnt

Yeah. Claps dont pay the rent by the way


Anyway, thats surely going it come back and bite them on the arse when other staff go on strike in the new year.
There will be a huge teaching trike for one, and they should throw it back in their faces, you said nurses didnt deserve Andy more as they had a pay rise last year, so what about these guys who got no pay rise last year?  How do you think they are coping??




:(
Daily Mail front page


'How Will They Live With Themselves If People Die Today'


Scum


(from a paper that put it's price up 12.5% in summer after putting it up 14.3% last year)
