The government aren't concerned about solving the NHS+Rail disputes.
They know the NHS won't be able to cope this winter no matter what so they plan to use the disputes as a excuse to lay the blame on militant unions, they can argue they are standing up to the unions to protect the public while Labour are on the strikers side. the fact the NHS was already in crisis will be ignored.
We will have to wait and see how the public feel about these strikes when Xmas and the cold weather hits.
Agree. There will be lots of folk who support the strikes, and who recognise the real-terms loss of income the workers involved have suffered due to energy and food price rises and the determination of this government to confront and scapegoat public sector workers.
However, the readers of the Mail, S**, Telegraph and Express havent gone away, and theyll doubtless swallow wholesale all the anti - trade union propaganda, plus the increasingly vicious social media crap.
Starmers determination to swerve the issue seems increasingly prudent.