Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 31656 times)

The government aren't concerned about solving the NHS+Rail disputes.
They know the NHS won't be able to cope this winter no matter what so they plan to use the disputes as a excuse to lay the blame on militant unions, they can argue they are standing up to the unions to protect the public while Labour are on the strikers side. the fact the NHS was already in crisis will be ignored.
 We will have to wait and see how the public feel about these strikes when Xmas and the cold weather hits.

Agree. There will be lots of folk who support the strikes, and who recognise the real-terms loss of income the workers involved have suffered due to energy and food price rises and the determination of this government to confront and scapegoat public sector workers.

However, the readers of the Mail, S**, Telegraph and Express havent gone away, and theyll doubtless swallow wholesale all the anti - trade union propaganda, plus the increasingly vicious social media crap.

Starmers determination to swerve the issue seems increasingly prudent.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Don't understand why this isn't shouted from the rooftops by Starmer/Labour. Keep hammering home this message, repeatedly over and over again, on TV, Radio. PMQs.

Needs to be hammered and hammered and hammered.

Had to edit my post as its £627 million a day and just under £5 billion a week. Labour needs to remind them that we were sending £350 million a week to the EU and that we should give that to the NHS instead, the Tories have cost us that in about 14 hours each day.
Fuck the Tories
