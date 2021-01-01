Don't understand why this isn't shouted from the rooftops by Starmer/Labour. Keep hammering home this message, repeatedly over and over again, on TV, Radio. PMQs.



Needs to be hammered and hammered and hammered.Had to edit my post as its £627 million a day and just under £5 billion a week. Labour needs to remind them that we were sending £350 million a week to the EU and that we should give that to the NHS instead, the Tories have cost us that in about 14 hours each day.