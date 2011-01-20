





Thanks for the replies and I appreciate its a small point, so sorry if I'm being pedantic but I don't get how Nationalisation can be considered anything but left wing.

The closest I can think about was Blair and Brown with RBS, but wouldn't consider that proper Nationalisation. Maybe I'm being thick



I don't think it's a small point, it's what it's all about really, I think we've lost our way when funding to feed kids and education comes into the economic arguments as though we should debate these sort of issues. the funding needed should be provided and we start from their, I don't think that's being left wing or pig headed that's where am coming from. Somethings are not up for debate for me.As I said in previous post Nationalisation it has nothing to do with ideology so left or right wing doesn't come into it. it's the point Yorky touched on about the arguments made by Labour to get Nationalization in the first place+ the massive change for the good for us all from 1940 onwards. these all could have been classed as left wing as they were all about creating a decent caring society but that's not how they were sold and that lesson seems to have been lost these days,I know politics is complicated and what is fair to someone might feel unfair to someone else but as I say we've lost our way when people start thinking anyone who wants to fight for something decent like providing and protecting a vital services like Water. electricity and Gas at a affordable price is left wing, it's common sense as well as decency, none of these things should be in private hands, it is actually crazy for us to believe it's ok for these vital services to be in private hands to charge us whatever they like take it or leave it.Bailing out banks wasn't about decency so am not getting into whether it was the right thing to do as I don't consider it relevant to the Nationalization of services argument. it was about economics not decency and the 2 shouldn't be lumped together.