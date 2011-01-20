« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 20380 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 04:27:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:05:14 pm
Because they're now worse off than before despite lots more jobs and those that weren't at the bottom are also worse off and each time prices go up it sucks in even more.

So we've now got an even bigger "bottom" despite not having to compete with millions of immigrant workers.

They still can't get a doctor's appointment, or the operation they've been waiting for, or get their teeth sorted and they still can't afford to rent or buy a home.

Thats due to having 12 years of Tories more than leaving the EU.
Logged

Online reddebs

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 05:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:27:47 pm
Thats due to having 12 years of Tories more than leaving the EU.

But it's the millions of immigrant workers that's stopping us from having access to healthcare, jobs and housing which is something that leaving the EU 7yrs ago was going to stop 🤷
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 05:35:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:02:00 pm
But it's the millions of immigrant workers that's stopping us from having access to healthcare, jobs and housing which is something that leaving the EU 7yrs ago was going to stop 🤷

Yeah I get your point now Debs
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 09:12:40 pm »
Just hoping MIck doesn't have an opinion on the Islamist murder attempt on Sir Salman Rushdie. I have a feeling it will be another horrible right-wing one.
Logged
Offline oldfordie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:12:40 pm
Just hoping MIck doesn't have an opinion on the Islamist murder attempt on Sir Salman Rushdie. I have a feeling it will be another horrible right-wing one.
Am trying to figure out why he's changed tactics. I think most of us already knew the RMT history on Brexit, I also knew Mick was pro Brexit but he was shying away from going political when asked about it 2 months back. he came out with some stuff about Irish Roots, nothing that could be classed as Left wing, never swallowed it and I didn't knock him for it, actually thought this is someone different who knows how to play the game so he won't hand the right the ammo to attack him and therefore weaken his Unions arguments. I don't know why he's suddenly gone off course. maybe been listening to the wrong people.
Logged
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #685 on: Today at 09:38:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:48:48 pm
Well at least some of his members work for nationalised railway companies. They just happen to French and Dutch. And for some reason Mick thinks that being a EU member prevents a state from nationalising parts of its economy.

Here is a good article from The Independent.

It suggests the EU doesnt prevent nationalisation, but in terms of the railways it does make it harder to do so.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-eu-railways-eu-rules-nationalise-single-market-restrictions-labour-a8968691.html

Im not sure if the below rule has been altered, it comes from EU Directive 91/440 in 1991
Member States shall take the measures necessary to ensure
that as regards management, administration and internal
control over administrative , economic and accounting
matters railway undertakings have independent status in
accordance with which they will hold, in particular, assets,
budgets and accounts which are separate from those of the
State.


The article posted goes onto say that subsidised routers have to go to tender, however The government may award itself smaller packages under certain circumstances.

Unfortunately the podcast doesnt really question Lynch when he said that about nationalised railways.

It seems Mick isnt completely wrong or right on this issue.





Logged

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #686 on: Today at 11:37:30 am »
It's perfectly OK (and normal) to be right on one thing, but wrong on another.  RAWKverse seems to have an issue with this though.

Lynch seems to be a fair representation of much of the working-class is this country.  Genuine concerns about some things, with skewed, bigoted ideas on others.
Logged

Online reddebs

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #687 on: Today at 11:51:51 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:37:30 am
It's perfectly OK (and normal) to be right on one thing, but wrong on another.  RAWKverse seems to have an issue with this though.

Lynch seems to be a fair representation of much of the working-class is this country.  Genuine concerns about some things, with skewed, bigoted ideas on others.

Bingo!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #688 on: Today at 11:59:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:37:30 am
It's perfectly OK (and normal) to be right on one thing, but wrong on another.  RAWKverse seems to have an issue with this though.

Does it? If there is a consensus it seems to be that Lynch is right about the strike, but wrong about Brexit and Ukraine.
Logged
Online Elmo!

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #689 on: Today at 12:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:37:30 am
It's perfectly OK (and normal) to be right on one thing, but wrong on another.  RAWKverse seems to have an issue with this though.

Lynch seems to be a fair representation of much of the working-class is this country.  Genuine concerns about some things, with skewed, bigoted ideas on others.

Pretty sure almost everyone on here has acknowledged how good he is as a trade union leader, and just suggested he stick to that.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #690 on: Today at 12:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:07:09 pm
Pretty sure almost everyone on here has acknowledged how good he is as a trade union leader, and just suggested he stick to that.
Exactly.
Logged
Offline oldfordie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #691 on: Today at 12:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:38:47 am
Here is a good article from The Independent.

It suggests the EU doesnt prevent nationalisation, but in terms of the railways it does make it harder to do so.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-eu-railways-eu-rules-nationalise-single-market-restrictions-labour-a8968691.html

Im not sure if the below rule has been altered, it comes from EU Directive 91/440 in 1991
Member States shall take the measures necessary to ensure
that as regards management, administration and internal
control over administrative , economic and accounting
matters railway undertakings have independent status in
accordance with which they will hold, in particular, assets,
budgets and accounts which are separate from those of the
State.


The article posted goes onto say that subsidised routers have to go to tender, however The government may award itself smaller packages under certain circumstances.

Unfortunately the podcast doesnt really question Lynch when he said that about nationalised railways.

It seems Mick isnt completely wrong or right on this issue.
Well as you say this all came up in 2016 and the EU stops us from Nationalizing the railways was made long before 2016.
It's also about whether these arguments are made in good faith, the EU are against workers rights certainly wasn't.
It's easy to assume this is just more proof of the EU being in the pockets of the Capitalist system but it's more about creating a safe cheap efficient rail service run by highly trained people that serves National and local needs. am struggling to see why anyone would oppose this. I would of thought these are the aims of the RMT as well.


EU explains the logic behind the 4th Railway Package.

In detail
Proposals under the 4th railway package have four main aims:

Standards and approvals that work
The changes aim to cut the administrative costs for rail companies and make it easier for new operators to enter the market. The European Railway Agency (ERA) would become the single place of issue for vehicle authorisations and safety certificates for operators.
A structure that delivers
The proposed changes would strengthen the role of infrastructure managers - the people responsible for running tracks - ensuring they have complete operational and financial independence from train operators. Infrastructure managers would also control all areas at the heart of the rail network, such as infrastructure planning, timetabling, and daily operations and maintenance.
Opening domestic passenger markets
The 4th railway package includes the proposal to open up domestic passenger railways to new entrants and services from December 2019. Companies would be able either to offer competing services, such as a new train service on a particular route, or to bid for public service rail contracts through tendering. The proposed changes would make competitive tendering mandatory for public service rail contracts in the EU.
Maintaining a skilled rail workforce
The proposals recognise the importance of attracting skilled and motivated staff to the rail sector. In particular, the changes would allow member states to better protect workers when public service contracts are transferred to new contractors.

 https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/4th-railway-package/
Logged
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #692 on: Today at 01:32:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:54:15 pm

It's also about whether these arguments are made in good faith, the EU are against workers rights certainly wasn't.

Ive not heard Lynch criticise the EU on these grounds. Have you?

Quote
it's more about creating a safe cheap efficient rail service run by highly trained people that serves National and local needs. am struggling to see why anyone would oppose this. I would of thought these are the aims of the RMT as well. 

Im sure they are, but Im also sure they think this can be achieved alongside nationalisation.

I am looking at this purely within the microcosm of Rail trade unionists voting for Brexit.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #693 on: Today at 01:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:32:14 pm
Ive not heard Lynch criticise the EU on these grounds. Have you?

Im sure they are, but Im also sure they think this can be achieved alongside nationalisation.

I am looking at this purely within the microcosm of Rail trade unionists voting for Brexit.
I never said Lynch did make these arguments but we know these arguments were made before 2016. I actually praised Lynch for steering clear of the EU political arguments made by the RMT even though I knew he was pro Brexit and his replies on why he was pro Brexit were way off anything you could describe as left wing and didn't convince me.

It's the attack on the EUs aims that annoys me most. I wouldn't call it ideology as that's the smear people try to argue when they say they are body who fights for the interests of the big corporations and the Capitalist system.
Looking at it from the RMTs point of view I would have thought they would be right behind a EU law that enforced highly skilled training and safety regulations. enforced the railways to provide better services Nationally and locally.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:19 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #694 on: Today at 01:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:32:14 pm
Ive not heard Lynch criticise the EU on these grounds. Have you?

His union certainly did when it came to explaining why it supported Brexit:

https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-sets-out-six-key-reasons-for-leaving-the-eu/

Point 3 says:

Leave the EU to end attacks on workers rights

Its a myth that the EU is in favour of workers. In fact the EU is developing a new policy framework to attack trade union rights, collective bargaining, job protections and wages. This is already being enforced in countries which have received EU bailouts.

Logged
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #695 on: Today at 03:07:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:47:23 pm
1  I never said Lynch did make these arguments but we know these arguments were made before 2016. I actually praised Lynch for steering clear of the EU political arguments made by the RMT even though I knew he was pro Brexit and his replies on why he was pro Brexit were2 way off anything you could describe as left wing and didn't convince me.

3 It's the attack on the EUs aims that annoys me most. I wouldn't call it ideology as that's the smear people try to argue when they say they are body who fights for the interests of the big corporations and the Capitalist system.
Looking at it from the RMTs point of view I would have thought they would be right behind a EU law that enforced highly skilled training and safety regulations. enforced the railways to provide better services Nationally and locally.

Sorry OF, Im too hot and lazy to do quotes

1.  As I said later in my post Im only looking at it from the point of view of the Rail Trade Unionists and have not heard him mention workers rights, however it seems Yorkie is about to enlighten me on that

2 Nationalising is left wing though. Right?

3. Ive litteraly only heard one podcast he did with Miatta Fabbullah. where he discusses the EU.  So cant comment

Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #696 on: Today at 03:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:49:12 pm
His union certainly did when it came to explaining why it supported Brexit:

https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-sets-out-six-key-reasons-for-leaving-the-eu/

Point 3 says:

Leave the EU to end attacks on workers rights

Its a myth that the EU is in favour of workers. In fact the EU is developing a new policy framework to attack trade union rights, collective bargaining, job protections and wages. This is already being enforced in countries which have received EU bailouts.

Thanks Yorkie. Its quite annoying that when he brings up Brexit he doesnt get challenged more so he can offer a better explanation.
Im sure he has them.

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #697 on: Today at 03:20:58 pm »
I think the idiocy of the RMT's line on Brexit was that it took the worst case scenario of what the European Union might conceivably be and claimed that was representative of what it is (ie a capitalist club). It then took the best case scenario of what Brexit might entail and claimed that was likely to materialise if the UK left Europe (ie a socialist paradise). Then it asked its members to choose the paradise option.

It was so unworldly. Kind of insane really given the current balance of class forces in the UK.
Logged
Offline oldfordie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #698 on: Today at 03:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:07:21 pm
Sorry OF, Im too hot and lazy to do quotes

1.  As I said later in my post Im only looking at it from the point of view of the Rail Trade Unionists and have not heard him mention workers rights, however it seems Yorkie is about to enlighten me on that

2 Nationalising is left wing though. Right?

3. Ive litteraly only heard one podcast he did with Miatta Fabbullah. where he discusses the EU.  So cant comment
Ive always supported the Nationalisation of services and never looked at Nationalisation as a Ideological left wing argument. it's about who makes the argument and the argument they make for Nationalisation that's done so much harm that needs to be acknowledged.
The left wing Nationalisation argument is about the means of production, you've lost before you start, they can only mean State ownership of company's who produce so yes many people will look at Nationalisation as a left wing aim when the far left make the argument.
I know this contradicts polls and views but people do this all the time. it all boils down to how it's sold.
EDIT.
I should add. Lynch has been in a different league to anyone else when it comes to making Nationalisation arguments. been superb and he needs praising for it. I just hope he hasn't given people the ammo to attack him as a extreme left winger. it's not about him it's about undermining his union and his members as well as the argument for Nationalisation.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:35:47 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #699 on: Today at 03:35:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:22:50 pm
Ive always supported the Nationalisation of services and never looked at Nationalisation as a Ideological left wing argument. it's about who makes the argument and the argument they make for Nationalisation that's done so much harm that needs to be acknowledged.
The left wing Nationalisation argument is about the means of production, you've lost before you start, they can only mean State ownership of company's who produce so yes many people will look at Nationalisation as a left wing aim when the far left make the argument.
I know this contradicts polls and views but people do this all the time. it all boils down to how it's sold.

I agree.

When Labour makes a case for public ownership on purely pragmatic grounds  - as it did in 1945 - it invariably persuades people to support nationalisation. But when it argues the point on ideological grounds - as the Bennite programme did when it aimed to nationalise "the top 200 companies" - it freaks people out.
Logged
Offline oldfordie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #700 on: Today at 04:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:35:41 pm
I agree.

When Labour makes a case for public ownership on purely pragmatic grounds  - as it did in 1945 - it invariably persuades people to support nationalisation. But when it argues the point on ideological grounds - as the Bennite programme did when it aimed to nationalise "the top 200 companies" - it freaks people out.
Exactly. people understand the difference between Nationalizing a Service, they are vital to life. we have no choice on whether we use these services so people suffer badly when they aren't being provided or too expensive to use. that's were the Pragmatic argument for the state being responsible for providing these services and at a cost people can afford sounds decent not ideological. can't make those arguments for the Top 200 so you take a hammering and the decent fight to Nationalise services is lost.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:25:10 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Offline Sangria

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #701 on: Today at 05:45:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:22:50 pm
Ive always supported the Nationalisation of services and never looked at Nationalisation as a Ideological left wing argument. it's about who makes the argument and the argument they make for Nationalisation that's done so much harm that needs to be acknowledged.
The left wing Nationalisation argument is about the means of production, you've lost before you start, they can only mean State ownership of company's who produce so yes many people will look at Nationalisation as a left wing aim when the far left make the argument.
I know this contradicts polls and views but people do this all the time. it all boils down to how it's sold.
EDIT.
I should add. Lynch has been in a different league to anyone else when it comes to making Nationalisation arguments. been superb and he needs praising for it. I just hope he hasn't given people the ammo to attack him as a extreme left winger. it's not about him it's about undermining his union and his members as well as the argument for Nationalisation.

Nationalisation shouldn't be about ownership of the means of production. It should be about guaranteeing the delivery of essential services. No one other than the ideological left gives a toss about the former. The latter is the argument that most people can identify with.
Logged
