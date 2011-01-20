Here is a good article from The Independent.



It suggests the EU doesnt prevent nationalisation, but in terms of the railways it does make it harder to do so.



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-eu-railways-eu-rules-nationalise-single-market-restrictions-labour-a8968691.html



Im not sure if the below rule has been altered, it comes from EU Directive 91/440 in 1991

Member States shall take the measures necessary to ensure

that as regards management, administration and internal

control over administrative , economic and accounting

matters railway undertakings have independent status in

accordance with which they will hold, in particular, assets,

budgets and accounts which are separate from those of the

State.





The article posted goes onto say that subsidised routers have to go to tender, however The government may award itself smaller packages under certain circumstances.



Unfortunately the podcast doesnt really question Lynch when he said that about nationalised railways.



It seems Mick isnt completely wrong or right on this issue.



Well as you say this all came up in 2016 and the EU stops us from Nationalizing the railways was made long before 2016.It's also about whether these arguments are made in good faith, the EU are against workers rights certainly wasn't.It's easy to assume this is just more proof of the EU being in the pockets of the Capitalist system but it's more about creating a safe cheap efficient rail service run by highly trained people that serves National and local needs. am struggling to see why anyone would oppose this. I would of thought these are the aims of the RMT as well.In detailProposals under the 4th railway package have four main aims:Standards and approvals that workThe changes aim to cut the administrative costs for rail companies and make it easier for new operators to enter the market. The European Railway Agency (ERA) would become the single place of issue for vehicle authorisations and safety certificates for operators.A structure that deliversThe proposed changes would strengthen the role of infrastructure managers - the people responsible for running tracks - ensuring they have complete operational and financial independence from train operators. Infrastructure managers would also control all areas at the heart of the rail network, such as infrastructure planning, timetabling, and daily operations and maintenance.Opening domestic passenger marketsThe 4th railway package includes the proposal to open up domestic passenger railways to new entrants and services from December 2019. Companies would be able either to offer competing services, such as a new train service on a particular route, or to bid for public service rail contracts through tendering. The proposed changes would make competitive tendering mandatory for public service rail contracts in the EU.Maintaining a skilled rail workforceThe proposals recognise the importance of attracting skilled and motivated staff to the rail sector. In particular, the changes would allow member states to better protect workers when public service contracts are transferred to new contractors.