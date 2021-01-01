« previous next »
Because they're now worse off than before despite lots more jobs and those that weren't at the bottom are also worse off and each time prices go up it sucks in even more.

So we've now got an even bigger "bottom" despite not having to compete with millions of immigrant workers.

They still can't get a doctor's appointment, or the operation they've been waiting for, or get their teeth sorted and they still can't afford to rent or buy a home.

Thats due to having 12 years of Tories more than leaving the EU.
Thats due to having 12 years of Tories more than leaving the EU.

But it's the millions of immigrant workers that's stopping us from having access to healthcare, jobs and housing which is something that leaving the EU 7yrs ago was going to stop 🤷
But it's the millions of immigrant workers that's stopping us from having access to healthcare, jobs and housing which is something that leaving the EU 7yrs ago was going to stop 🤷

Yeah I get your point now Debs
Just hoping MIck doesn't have an opinion on the Islamist murder attempt on Sir Salman Rushdie. I have a feeling it will be another horrible right-wing one.
Just hoping MIck doesn't have an opinion on the Islamist murder attempt on Sir Salman Rushdie. I have a feeling it will be another horrible right-wing one.
Am trying to figure out why he's changed tactics. I think most of us already knew the RMT history on Brexit, I also knew Mick was pro Brexit but he was shying away from going political when asked about it 2 months back. he came out with some stuff about Irish Roots, nothing that could be classed as Left wing, never swallowed it and I didn't knock him for it, actually thought this is someone different who knows how to play the game so he won't hand the right the ammo to attack him and therefore weaken his Unions arguments. I don't know why he's suddenly gone off course. maybe been listening to the wrong people.
Well at least some of his members work for nationalised railway companies. They just happen to French and Dutch. And for some reason Mick thinks that being a EU member prevents a state from nationalising parts of its economy.

Here is a good article from The Independent.

It suggests the EU doesnt prevent nationalisation, but in terms of the railways it does make it harder to do so.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-eu-railways-eu-rules-nationalise-single-market-restrictions-labour-a8968691.html

Im not sure if the below rule has been altered, it comes from EU Directive 91/440 in 1991
Member States shall take the measures necessary to ensure
that as regards management, administration and internal
control over administrative , economic and accounting
matters railway undertakings have independent status in
accordance with which they will hold, in particular, assets,
budgets and accounts which are separate from those of the
State.


The article posted goes onto say that subsidised routers have to go to tender, however The government may award itself smaller packages under certain circumstances.

Unfortunately the podcast doesnt really question Lynch when he said that about nationalised railways.

It seems Mick isnt completely wrong or right on this issue.





It's perfectly OK (and normal) to be right on one thing, but wrong on another.  RAWKverse seems to have an issue with this though.

Lynch seems to be a fair representation of much of the working-class is this country.  Genuine concerns about some things, with skewed, bigoted ideas on others.
