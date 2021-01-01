Well at least some of his members work for nationalised railway companies. They just happen to French and Dutch. And for some reason Mick thinks that being a EU member prevents a state from nationalising parts of its economy.



Here is a good article from The Independent.It suggests the EU doesnt prevent nationalisation, but in terms of the railways it does make it harder to do so.Im not sure if the below rule has been altered, it comes from EU Directive 91/440 in 1991Member States shall take the measures necessary to ensurethat as regards management, administration and internalcontrol over administrative , economic and accountingmatters railway undertakings have independent status inaccordance with which they will hold, in particular, assets,budgets and accounts which are separate from those of theState.The article posted goes onto say that subsidised routers have to go to tender, however The government may award itself smaller packages under certain circumstances.Unfortunately the podcast doesnt really question Lynch when he said that about nationalised railways.It seems Mick isnt completely wrong or right on this issue.