I think that's a fair point.



Politics more than economics decided the fate of the nationalised industries. In addition to your point I would add the desire to break the back of organised labour. The state was obviously not a model employer but it was a reasonably fair one and provided a fruitful ground for trade unionism and collective bargaining. Thatcher (and Major) didn't like either of those things.



Absolutely. The Ridley plan left no doubt. how would you take the politics out of it is the problem. the only area of government that ever seems to put the national interests first is select committees. maybe a cross party approach.I think we have to be honest about the past as it's relevant to the Nationalisation argument, every things changed now. British industry was inefficient in the days of Nationalisation. not today though so the old arguments of Nationalised industries being crap are outdated. leaving out the NHS which was never about profit but do any of the services today loose money. if they don't loose that much money then I don't see any problem with funding except for the buy out cost to Nationalise.