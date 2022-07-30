« previous next »
Do you support the rail strikes?

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
July 30, 2022, 05:37:32 pm
Quote from: thejbs on July 30, 2022, 06:52:42 am
The BBC news coverage of this (web) doesnt offer much balance, instead coming from the disruption angle, solely.

The BBC have some odd establishment-leaning tending, it isn't new. Kuenssberg as good as she is has shown this also.

I mean I read Flat Earth News years ago. It's all just.... Paid by the word summarisation of approximate events

Better to get an impression from a couple good sources than worry about one being corrupt I reckon. The BBC's idea of balance is to give the strangest side equal volume, sometimes...
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 4, 2022, 10:57:39 am
Would be great if any matchgoers that happen to possess a RMT flag bring it with them. Or if you don't go to the match, I'm sure me or someone else would gladly take it with us.
YNWA.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 4, 2022, 07:48:26 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August  4, 2022, 10:57:39 am
Would be great if any matchgoers that happen to possess a RMT flag bring it with them. Or if you don't go to the match, I'm sure me or someone else would gladly take it with us.

The Celtic fans had one on the weekend at their match, good on them!
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 6, 2022, 08:27:13 am
Amazon workers strikes now spread to 4 warehouses.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 6, 2022, 11:10:29 am
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 6, 2022, 11:11:49 am
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 6, 2022, 11:20:35 am
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 6, 2022, 11:31:44 am
Quote from: McSquared on August  6, 2022, 11:20:35 am
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I

Only half way through that but he is exactly the right person for that role at the moment.  Too many trade union leaders come across as hard line lefties, which gains support of their members, but the unions need the support of the general public. I think the general public see anything left as shades of socialism/ communism / Trotskyism. All blended into one with no nuance. Any ism other than capitalism is bad ( I include racism there, I suspect most racists don't see themselves as racist).

Totally hold my hand up and admit to no knowledge of the different forms of left government.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 6, 2022, 11:59:24 am
Quote from: PaulF on August  6, 2022, 11:31:44 am
Only half way through that but he is exactly the right person for that role at the moment.  Too many trade union leaders come across as hard line lefties, which gains support of their members, but the unions need the support of the general public. I think the general public see anything left as shades of socialism/ communism / Trotskyism. All blended into one with no nuance. Any ism other than capitalism is bad ( I include racism there, I suspect most racists don't see themselves as racist).

Totally hold my hand up and admit to no knowledge of the different forms of left government.

What makes it so laughable is that the trade union movement has been on the right side of history far more often than any political party.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 6, 2022, 12:02:39 pm
Bring all the fuckers out and stop the country in its tracks, no pun intended 😂😂
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 6, 2022, 01:27:19 pm
Quote from: McSquared on August  6, 2022, 11:20:35 am
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I

He's brilliant isn't he? Always on the mark.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 6, 2022, 01:36:06 pm
Quote from: McSquared on August  6, 2022, 11:20:35 am
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I


Agree with a few of his comments on Starmer and Labour
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 6, 2022, 09:45:41 pm
Quote from: McSquared on August  6, 2022, 11:20:35 am
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I

I can't pretend to have known anything of him prior to the latest rail strikes and so this has been the first time I've heard him speak.

The way he articulates himself though is to be admired - he is clear, concise, and most importantly he is not aggressive in how he speaks. Even when discussing the actions of the Tories he has taken the route of being firm and calm, making his point without the need for rhetoric and anger (even though he, as many rightly are, will be angry at what they are doing) and so feels like a return to a better time where arguements weren't won by who could shout the loudest and make the most extreme arguement but by who could state the facts and make their case the best.

I'd hate to be up against him in a negotiation (were I a Tory which, to be clear I'm not) as they wouldn't get under his skin, you couldn't paint him as a "far left loony" as they would usually try to and that makes him all the more dangerous (from their point of view).

I'd imagine also where I may disagree with him he would be able to present his argument in such as way as I know I'd at least take it on board and compare and contrast, maybe even shift a bit and that is what is needed to get to those who may not disagree with the strikes but who aren't fully onboard or don't understand the importance.

Now I'd genuinely hope to never have to hear from him again due to Labour getting in to power and these workers getting the wages and conditions they deserve but I'm glad he is in the position he is because there are going to be more fights to be won over the coming years and I have no doubt he is the person to lead them
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 7, 2022, 12:47:56 am
Bob Crow left some big shoes to fill when he passed away, but Mick Lynch has probably taken it to a never level in the way he remains so calm regardless of how stupid or antagonistic the questions hes asked sometime are. If  they were still an affiliated union I probably would have jumped ship to the RMT, but unfortunately they aint so I wont.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 7, 2022, 07:00:29 am
Do you reckon he's personally involved in negotiations with employers? I assume they have specialists.
A bit like a minister or pm announcing the results of negotiations which are mostly undertaken by civil servants.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 7, 2022, 07:49:17 am
Quote from: PaulF on August  7, 2022, 07:00:29 am
Do you reckon he's personally involved in negotiations with employers? I assume they have specialists.
A bit like a minister or pm announcing the results of negotiations which are mostly undertaken by civil servants.

I dont think hed be around the table himself, Im pretty sure they have negotiators.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 7, 2022, 07:54:51 am
Quote from: thejbs on July 30, 2022, 06:52:42 am
The BBC news coverage of this (web) doesnt offer much balance, instead coming from the disruption angle, solely.

Well the BBC has form when it comes to strikes, back during the 1926 General Strike it banned Labour MPs and workers advocates from the airways and broadcast from Prime Minister Stanley Baldwins parlour/drawing room. When the strike was called off resulting in the workers losing Lord Reith himself read out the words of Jerusalem live on air to celebrate (from Baldwins parlour/drawing room). During the 84/85 strike they infamously reversed footage to make it look like Miners had attacked the Bizzies first.
The BBC is the mouthpiece of the establishment.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
August 7, 2022, 08:14:06 am
Quote from: PaulF on August  7, 2022, 07:00:29 am
Do you reckon he's personally involved in negotiations with employers? I assume they have specialists.
A bit like a minister or pm announcing the results of negotiations which are mostly undertaken by civil servants.

Very true - it isn't like Grant Shapps and Mike Lynch are sat across a table from each other. There are many though who do perceive it to be the case that Ministers and people such as Lynch are there hammering out the finer points of things when in reality they are the public face of things.

As long, though, as these people are thought to be conducting and reporting on the negotiations then the opposition will take advantage of that and someone with a more aggressive or antagonistic approach would be sold as your typical Trot trying to rinse the public purse rather than this relatable guy who should appeal to people across the political spectrum.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Yesterday at 02:21:48 pm
Rail fares go up each year in line with inflation to cover increases in costs, yet wages don't go up nearly as much. Haven't those people arguing against strikes, wondering where the fuck this money is going then?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Yesterday at 02:33:36 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:21:48 pm
Rail fares go up each year in line with inflation to cover increases in costs, yet wages don't go up nearly as much. Haven't those people arguing against strikes, wondering where the fuck this money is going then?

A point that Lynch makes all the time, the fares go up huge amounts and yet the wages do not. Honestly this country needs a slap, if it doesn't vote out these fucking c*nts then there is no hope.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Yesterday at 04:20:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:33:36 pm
A point that Lynch makes all the time, the fares go up huge amounts and yet the wages do not. Honestly this country needs a slap, if it doesn't vote out these fucking c*nts then there is no hope.
Now now. We all now the private companies are using those increases in rail fares to invest heavily in the railways after labour let it decline for years .

And Everton are going to win the league.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Yesterday at 06:36:58 pm
Quote from: McSquared on August  6, 2022, 11:20:35 am
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I

This looks like a campaign video, not a bad thing, I just don't know why

This guy is great as well

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vOD3L7v-q8

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Yesterday at 07:14:11 pm
So the ongoing strike affecting Arriva buses on Merseyside enters a 3rd week with no service. Arriva says they have made an improved offer of up to 9.6% which Unite and GMB wont put to a vote, Unite and GMB say its an offer which averages the 8.5% originally offered as only those who have worked for 5 years or more will get the 9.6% and the rest would get 7.5%.

So it's the typical company move of trying to split the collective bargaining union into those that want to deal whilst keeping the pay rise pot the same. Hence why the deal wont be put to their members.

As for the rail - Avanti North West are putting out an amended timetable from August 14 to September 11 due to rail drivers only choosing to 'work to rule'. All rail operators rely on their drivers making themselves available for overtime to ensure full service. Since the last strike, most drivers are now making themselves unavailable for overtime so rail operators cannot fully staff every train service (hence all the cancelled trains recently due to 'shortage of train crew')

Avanti have been calling this an 'Unofficial strike' whereas the unions are saying that Avanti have not employed enough drivers to meet demand.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm
Been strange not to see the Arriva buses about and fair play to those striking but it's a pity for added exposure that it has not made the national news unless I've missed it?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Yesterday at 07:46:51 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:14:11 pm
So the ongoing strike affecting Arriva buses on Merseyside enters a 3rd week with no service. Arriva says they have made an improved offer of up to 9.6% which Unite and GMB wont put to a vote, Unite and GMB say its an offer which averages the 8.5% originally offered as only those who have worked for 5 years or more will get the 9.6% and the rest would get 7.5%.

So it's the typical company move of trying to split the collective bargaining union into those that want to deal whilst keeping the pay rise pot the same. Hence why the deal wont be put to their members.

As for the rail - Avanti North West are putting out an amended timetable from August 14 to September 11 due to rail drivers only choosing to 'work to rule'. All rail operators rely on their drivers making themselves available for overtime to ensure full service. Since the last strike, most drivers are now making themselves unavailable for overtime so rail operators cannot fully staff every train service (hence all the cancelled trains recently due to 'shortage of train crew')

Avanti have been calling this an 'Unofficial strike' whereas the unions are saying that Avanti have not employed enough drivers to meet demand.
Do Arriva have different contracts of employment for all the UK regions?
Finding it strange to read Arriva Cheshire and Lancashire being on strike while other regions have settled. could mean other regions contracts may not be up for negotiation yet. must be a reason for this but know idea how the union have allowed it.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Yesterday at 08:40:41 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:14:11 pm
So the ongoing strike affecting Arriva buses on Merseyside enters a 3rd week with no service. Arriva says they have made an improved offer of up to 9.6% which Unite and GMB wont put to a vote, Unite and GMB say its an offer which averages the 8.5% originally offered as only those who have worked for 5 years or more will get the 9.6% and the rest would get 7.5%.

So it's the typical company move of trying to split the collective bargaining union into those that want to deal whilst keeping the pay rise pot the same. Hence why the deal wont be put to their members.

As for the rail - Avanti North West are putting out an amended timetable from August 14 to September 11 due to rail drivers only choosing to 'work to rule'. All rail operators rely on their drivers making themselves available for overtime to ensure full service. Since the last strike, most drivers are now making themselves unavailable for overtime so rail operators cannot fully staff every train service (hence all the cancelled trains recently due to 'shortage of train crew')

Avanti have been calling this an 'Unofficial strike' whereas the unions are saying that Avanti have not employed enough drivers to meet demand.

Employment law is pretty clear that you can only work overtime now and then, and that it can't be used to complete regular work. So if the train crew are working to contracted hours  and Arriva have staff shortages as a consequence, they quite clearly haven't employed enough train staff.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Yesterday at 10:09:34 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:40:41 pm
Employment law is pretty clear that you can only work overtime now and then, and that it can't be used to complete regular work. So if the train crew are working to contracted hours  and Arriva have staff shortages as a consequence, they quite clearly haven't employed enough train staff.

Not only that, but the law is clear that you can not take unofficial strike action either, if AWC feel it's unofficial strike then they can take the Union to court, if not then management at AWC are lying trying to justify the mess AWC are in right now.

 The issue is, staff in the rail industry are rostered to Monday to Friday shifts, weekend shifts are considered voluntary overtime [which is ridiculous in a 7 day a week industry], but industrial relations are so bad at AWC right now, & staff can't wait to leave AWC, & so are not doing weekend shifts.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Today at 01:22:43 am
Theres talk of a general TUC led strike


But how many actually belong to a union?  Im aware that Im probably in a minority being in one (although I dont think mine is affiliated to the TUC)
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Today at 06:44:23 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:22:43 am
Theres talk of a general TUC led strike


But how many actually belong to a union?  Im aware that Im probably in a minority being in one (although I dont think mine is affiliated to the TUC)

Google pegs it at c. 23% so not insignificant but not anywhere near what it would have been 20 years ago.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Today at 06:51:25 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:44:23 am
Google pegs it at c. 23% so not insignificant but not anywhere near what it would have been 20 years ago.



Honestly, I dont think it would take as many striking workers nowadays to grind the country to an halt.

You could have London stopping and it would affect the rest of the country by default.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Today at 08:23:49 am
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 06:51:25 am
Honestly, I dont think it would take as many striking workers nowadays to grind the country to an halt.

You could have London stopping and it would affect the rest of the country by default.

When you looks at which industries/jobs are unionised as standard they are the key to the country being able to function.

Teachers go on strike, kids have to be looked after, workers suddenly need time off (or at least a truncated day)
Transport workers go on strike - suddenly it is a hell of a lot harder for people to get to work, get their kids to school, generally function
Warehouse workers or delivery drivers go and where are we getting food or goods from as they can't get to the end destination


Obviously the above is over simplified but you are right that it would be very easy to bring much of the country to a halt
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Today at 09:13:44 am
The buses being on strike has really caused big issues to me and the missus - missed a few things because of it - including giving blood and she's having to use taxi's to help sort her dad out.

But still agree that they need to stand up for their rights.

Even though it is a pain in the arse. The problem is that the Tories and Tory voters don't give a fuck because it's unlikely they'd ever stoop to using a bus.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Today at 12:12:47 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:13:44 am
Even though it is a pain in the arse. The problem is that the Tories and Tory voters don't give a fuck because it's unlikely they'd ever stoop to using a bus.

Bit of a double edged sword. There's plenty of places where the cost(time and money) of getting a bus makes it very much a last resort option.  I'm lucky enough to have a decent bus run into a town centre that I'd never want to visit, but the cost for me and my daughter is outrageous.  Though the weekly saver fares look to be a considerable saving.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Today at 12:17:16 pm
Read earlier that apparently people retiring early are fuelling inflation. Because then the companies have to pay better wages to hire someone new, and finding staff is difficult right now. But the better wages for new staff are driving inflation up...

Hang on....so the current staff are essentially underpaid compared to the market? Maybe there should be a lot more strikes for increased wages!
