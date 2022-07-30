Some more straight talking mick lynch for you



https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I



I can't pretend to have known anything of him prior to the latest rail strikes and so this has been the first time I've heard him speak.The way he articulates himself though is to be admired - he is clear, concise, and most importantly he is not aggressive in how he speaks. Even when discussing the actions of the Tories he has taken the route of being firm and calm, making his point without the need for rhetoric and anger (even though he, as many rightly are, will be angry at what they are doing) and so feels like a return to a better time where arguements weren't won by who could shout the loudest and make the most extreme arguement but by who could state the facts and make their case the best.I'd hate to be up against him in a negotiation (were I a Tory which, to be clear I'm not) as they wouldn't get under his skin, you couldn't paint him as a "far left loony" as they would usually try to and that makes him all the more dangerous (from their point of view).I'd imagine also where I may disagree with him he would be able to present his argument in such as way as I know I'd at least take it on board and compare and contrast, maybe even shift a bit and that is what is needed to get to those who may not disagree with the strikes but who aren't fully onboard or don't understand the importance.Now I'd genuinely hope to never have to hear from him again due to Labour getting in to power and these workers getting the wages and conditions they deserve but I'm glad he is in the position he is because there are going to be more fights to be won over the coming years and I have no doubt he is the person to lead them