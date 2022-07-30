« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 17188 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,962
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #560 on: July 30, 2022, 05:37:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 30, 2022, 06:52:42 am
The BBC news coverage of this (web) doesnt offer much balance, instead coming from the disruption angle, solely.

The BBC have some odd establishment-leaning tending, it isn't new. Kuenssberg as good as she is has shown this also.

I mean I read Flat Earth News years ago. It's all just.... Paid by the word summarisation of approximate events

Better to get an impression from a couple good sources than worry about one being corrupt I reckon. The BBC's idea of balance is to give the strangest side equal volume, sometimes...
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,826
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #561 on: August 4, 2022, 10:57:39 am »
Would be great if any matchgoers that happen to possess a RMT flag bring it with them. Or if you don't go to the match, I'm sure me or someone else would gladly take it with us.
Logged
YNWA.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,357
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #562 on: August 4, 2022, 07:48:26 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August  4, 2022, 10:57:39 am
Would be great if any matchgoers that happen to possess a RMT flag bring it with them. Or if you don't go to the match, I'm sure me or someone else would gladly take it with us.

The Celtic fans had one on the weekend at their match, good on them!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 08:27:13 am »
Amazon workers strikes now spread to 4 warehouses.
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:10:29 am »
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 am »
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 am »
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,214
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:31:44 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:20:35 am
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I

Only half way through that but he is exactly the right person for that role at the moment.  Too many trade union leaders come across as hard line lefties, which gains support of their members, but the unions need the support of the general public. I think the general public see anything left as shades of socialism/ communism / Trotskyism. All blended into one with no nuance. Any ism other than capitalism is bad ( I include racism there, I suspect most racists don't see themselves as racist).

Totally hold my hand up and admit to no knowledge of the different forms of left government.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:59:24 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:31:44 am
Only half way through that but he is exactly the right person for that role at the moment.  Too many trade union leaders come across as hard line lefties, which gains support of their members, but the unions need the support of the general public. I think the general public see anything left as shades of socialism/ communism / Trotskyism. All blended into one with no nuance. Any ism other than capitalism is bad ( I include racism there, I suspect most racists don't see themselves as racist).

Totally hold my hand up and admit to no knowledge of the different forms of left government.

What makes it so laughable is that the trade union movement has been on the right side of history far more often than any political party.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 12:02:39 pm »
Bring all the fuckers out and stop the country in its tracks, no pun intended 😂😂
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 01:27:19 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:20:35 am
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I

He's brilliant isn't he? Always on the mark.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,995
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 01:36:06 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:20:35 am
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I


Agree with a few of his comments on Starmer and Labour
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 09:45:41 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:20:35 am
Some more straight talking mick lynch for you

https://youtu.be/MwTD4fH31-I

I can't pretend to have known anything of him prior to the latest rail strikes and so this has been the first time I've heard him speak.

The way he articulates himself though is to be admired - he is clear, concise, and most importantly he is not aggressive in how he speaks. Even when discussing the actions of the Tories he has taken the route of being firm and calm, making his point without the need for rhetoric and anger (even though he, as many rightly are, will be angry at what they are doing) and so feels like a return to a better time where arguements weren't won by who could shout the loudest and make the most extreme arguement but by who could state the facts and make their case the best.

I'd hate to be up against him in a negotiation (were I a Tory which, to be clear I'm not) as they wouldn't get under his skin, you couldn't paint him as a "far left loony" as they would usually try to and that makes him all the more dangerous (from their point of view).

I'd imagine also where I may disagree with him he would be able to present his argument in such as way as I know I'd at least take it on board and compare and contrast, maybe even shift a bit and that is what is needed to get to those who may not disagree with the strikes but who aren't fully onboard or don't understand the importance.

Now I'd genuinely hope to never have to hear from him again due to Labour getting in to power and these workers getting the wages and conditions they deserve but I'm glad he is in the position he is because there are going to be more fights to be won over the coming years and I have no doubt he is the person to lead them
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,357
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #573 on: Today at 12:47:56 am »
Bob Crow left some big shoes to fill when he passed away, but Mick Lynch has probably taken it to a never level in the way he remains so calm regardless of how stupid or antagonistic the questions hes asked sometime are. If  they were still an affiliated union I probably would have jumped ship to the RMT, but unfortunately they aint so I wont.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,214
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:00:29 am »
Do you reckon he's personally involved in negotiations with employers? I assume they have specialists.
A bit like a minister or pm announcing the results of negotiations which are mostly undertaken by civil servants.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,357
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:49:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:00:29 am
Do you reckon he's personally involved in negotiations with employers? I assume they have specialists.
A bit like a minister or pm announcing the results of negotiations which are mostly undertaken by civil servants.

I dont think hed be around the table himself, Im pretty sure they have negotiators.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:54:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 30, 2022, 06:52:42 am
The BBC news coverage of this (web) doesnt offer much balance, instead coming from the disruption angle, solely.

Well the BBC has form when it comes to strikes, back during the 1926 General Strike it banned Labour MPs and workers advocates from the airways and broadcast from Prime Minister Stanley Baldwins parlour/drawing room. When the strike was called off resulting in the workers losing Lord Reith himself read out the words of Jerusalem live on air to celebrate (from Baldwins parlour/drawing room). During the 84/85 strike they infamously reversed footage to make it look like Miners had attacked the Bizzies first.
The BBC is the mouthpiece of the establishment.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #577 on: Today at 08:14:06 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:00:29 am
Do you reckon he's personally involved in negotiations with employers? I assume they have specialists.
A bit like a minister or pm announcing the results of negotiations which are mostly undertaken by civil servants.

Very true - it isn't like Grant Shapps and Mike Lynch are sat across a table from each other. There are many though who do perceive it to be the case that Ministers and people such as Lynch are there hammering out the finer points of things when in reality they are the public face of things.

As long, though, as these people are thought to be conducting and reporting on the negotiations then the opposition will take advantage of that and someone with a more aggressive or antagonistic approach would be sold as your typical Trot trying to rinse the public purse rather than this relatable guy who should appeal to people across the political spectrum.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 