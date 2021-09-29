« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 15349 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 05:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:15:50 pm
How about how burdensome an indefinite strike is on the people who rely on those services then, if the unions do not want the additional burden that comes from having the ability to use a lack of a deadline to add more pressure to their dispute then they could simply opt for scheduled action on specific days rather than an ongoing strike, also the exit criteria suggestion could easily be the strike's version of a buy it now price, pitched slightly above what they expect to get eventually and it is then up to the employer to decide if that slight premium is worth avoiding the strike.
Union members are already incentivised more than enough to end disputes since they are generally not being paid. Even in cases where union subs cover lost wages, that cannot go on for very long. And the employers is losing revenue (and clients) as the dispute goes on. Both sides are incentivised from the get-go to come to an agreement. Neither side wishes to damage the business as they all will lose.
Also, no idea why you randomly added that bit in your reply to my points about sacking workers since my suggestions were merely to give the customers some clarity on where they stood as far as workers and employers, given that most of them will be seeing significantly higher costs during this strike without the eventual pay rise the strikers will be getting.
You provided some ideas about how industrial disputes should (ideas with which I disagreed), and I provided some alternatives (which happen to align with how industrial dispute law has generally operated in recent times). I see nothing mysterious about that.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 05:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:41:45 pm
He's back, now we're talking Labour again. With his carefully crafted posts.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 05:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 05:37:29 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgNtlcILEmw&ab_channel=LBC

If you have a spare 10 minutes, this conversation on LBC is fantastic.
An eye opener, thanks for sharing. Sad state, and as gazzalfc said it's an indicator of where we are.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 05:37:29 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgNtlcILEmw&ab_channel=LBC

If you have a spare 10 minutes, this conversation on LBC is fantastic.
Caller must have held these opinions for years but blinded by the same old race to the bottom bitterness.
He does raise a very important problem though that needs to be accepted and solved. the right for our NHS to go on strike. the callers attitude is the reason why this has never been sorted properly in the first place.
His points to argue why vital industries that hurt millions shouldn't be allowed to resort to strike action are decent enough it's his response when he's told the realty, he then blames the people taking the only option left open to them (strikers) while not laying any blame on the Government for creating this realty.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm
Caller must have held these opinions for years but blinded by the same old race to the bottom bitterness.
He does raise a very important problem though that needs to be accepted and solved. the right for our NHS to go on strike. the callers attitude is the reason why this has never been sorted properly in the first place.
His points to argue why vital industries that hurt millions shouldn't be allowed to resort to strike action are decent enough it's his response when he's told the realty, he then blames the people taking the only option left open to them (strikers) while not laying any blame on the Government for creating this realty.



What's depressing is him being walked through the argument, clearly seeing its illogicality and still sticking to his guns.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 07:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm
What's depressing is him being walked through the argument, clearly seeing its illogicality and still sticking to his guns.
The guy had twenty years of justifying and rationalising the treatment meted out to him. A ten minute chat with O'Brien was probably never going to through to him. But maybe, just maybe, O'Brien opened a crack. Or with some of the listeners. We can only hope.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 01:38:46 pm
Apologies for lack of reply - don't get to reply often.

Don't know if you realised, but Blair was pretty centrist and he did well...

And have you seen the Tory party recently?? They are being dominated by the far right element and dragged into supporting awful policies.

For those asking what Starmer would do differently, I'd imagine Rwanda and the immigration policies would be the first to change.

Fuck, is it 1997? Thank fuck for that, time to buy a house!

Oh wait. Nah.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 07:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm
What's depressing is him being walked through the argument, clearly seeing its illogicality and still sticking to his guns.
Yeah. it's not as if this is something sprung on him. he's obviously thought this way for years, how the government should basically set up a fair system for wage and conditions disputes so industrial action isn't needed. fair enough but if he believes this is the best way to avoid strike action then why isn't he blaming the government for refusing to bring in a system like this instead of blaming the strikers who have no other way of defending themselves.
It's as if the whole thought process breaks down after he's told the realty and to be honest he shouldn't have needed to be told. his race to the bottom bitterness blinded him.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 07:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm
Fuck, is it 1997? Thank fuck for that, time to buy a house!

Oh wait. Nah.

When did I say that? I'm saying by being more centrist, Starmer is more likely to win a general election and then be able to start making changes.

And 'more centrist' than an increasingly right wing Tory party.

It won't be the extreme changes that a lot of more left wingers would like, but then a lot of other people don't want more the extreme stuff. They want a responsible government with the wider community's aims at it's heart.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm »
Any more strikes and we should bring in the army

.is what I would say if I was a Lib Dem.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Any more strikes and we should bring in the army

.is what I would say if I was a Lib Dem.

Would be a good idea if we still had an army.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Any more strikes and we should bring in the army

.is what I would say if I was a Lib Dem.

Yeah Lib Dems are the REAL enemy here.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm
Yeah Lib Dems are the REAL enemy here.

politics should not simply be "get the tories out".

you say centrist when in the past week all indications suggest they're flanking closer to Tory policy than even center. at what point do you get angry at that? or is it simply 'get the tories out'? genuinely curious cos to me, if that's the only end game, that is also bleak.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm
politics should not simply be "get the tories out".

you say centrist when in the past week all indications suggest they're flanking closer to Tory policy than even center. at what point do you get angry at that? or is it simply 'get the tories out'? genuinely curious cos to me, if that's the only end game, that is also bleak.

Surely there is a point they can reach where one can conclude they are not fit to serve the people of our kingdom. You may not agree we are there already, but there is a point of validity - however awful - where the blank nothingness of political chaos is better.

I think a lot of us would cope. It depends.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:13:53 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm
politics should not simply be "get the tories out".

you say centrist when in the past week all indications suggest they're flanking closer to Tory policy than even center. at what point do you get angry at that? or is it simply 'get the tories out'? genuinely curious cos to me, if that's the only end game, that is also bleak.
Yep, good points. Unfortunately it does seem to some that the end game is simply having their party in, regardless of what policies are implemented.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:41:18 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm
politics should not simply be "get the tories out".

you say centrist when in the past week all indications suggest they're flanking closer to Tory policy than even center. at what point do you get angry at that? or is it simply 'get the tories out'? genuinely curious cos to me, if that's the only end game, that is also bleak.
Do you want the Torys to change course?
That won't be achieved with strikes and protests. it will only be achieved by teaching them a lesson they will not forget for many years. that means a hammering at the election. the Torys will not loose all their seats to Labour, let the Lib Dems win the seats Labour will never win.
The best election result would be a Labour majority with the Lib Dems also taking many Tory seats, that would make the Torys shit themselves. that would bring change.

