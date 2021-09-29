What's depressing is him being walked through the argument, clearly seeing its illogicality and still sticking to his guns.



Yeah. it's not as if this is something sprung on him. he's obviously thought this way for years, how the government should basically set up a fair system for wage and conditions disputes so industrial action isn't needed. fair enough but if he believes this is the best way to avoid strike action then why isn't he blaming the government for refusing to bring in a system like this instead of blaming the strikers who have no other way of defending themselves.It's as if the whole thought process breaks down after he's told the realty and to be honest he shouldn't have needed to be told. his race to the bottom bitterness blinded him.