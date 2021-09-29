politics should not simply be "get the tories out".
you say centrist when in the past week all indications suggest they're flanking closer to Tory policy than even center. at what point do you get angry at that? or is it simply 'get the tories out'? genuinely curious cos to me, if that's the only end game, that is also bleak.
Do you want the Torys to change course?
That won't be achieved with strikes and protests. it will only be achieved by teaching them a lesson they will not forget for many years. that means a hammering at the election. the Torys will not loose all their seats to Labour, let the Lib Dems win the seats Labour will never win.
The best election result would be a Labour majority with the Lib Dems also taking many Tory seats, that would make the Torys shit themselves. that would bring change.